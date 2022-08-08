ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Asheville Outlets holds back-to-school weekend savings events

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year again!. With classes right around the corner, Asheville Outlets is holding a special weekend of savings and promotions on back-to-school clothing and merchandise. The Back-to-School Savings Event will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14, featuring a variety...
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
Asheville, NC
Lifestyle
WLOS.com

Sidewalk ramp improvements along Merrimon Avenue to start next week

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One of Asheville’s busiest corridors is getting some upgraded sidewalks starting Monday. Crews will bring more than 65 ramps up to standards established by the Americans with Disabilities Act. To make the improvements, they will remove old ramps, pour new concrete and install new truncated domes.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Shop-owner reflects on Asheville's once thriving hub of Black-owned businesses

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — August marks Black Business Month. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Black businesses are on the rise. In Asheville, Market and Eagle Street were known as "The Block" or East End — the hub of thriving Black businesses. This was before gentrification and urban renewal pushed them out, according to local activists.
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East End
WLOS.com

Fun for the family: Bullington Gardens hosts Fairy Market

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Looking for some family fun this Saturday? Check out a magical landscape at Bullington Gardens in Hendersonville!. The Fairy Trail and Village at Bullington Gardens is hosting a Fairy Market on Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring face painting, art classes, a gnome scavenger hunt and more.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville Parks & Recreation

Teens take over Pack Square Park for a back to school party with music, dancing, giveaways, games, inflatables, photo booths, surprises and appearances from special guests. "Tha After Party" takes place immediately after the United for Youth Block Party and gives teens a chance to enjoy the final days of summer and prepare for a new school year. Asheville Parks & Recreation invites the entire community to join the celebration to show support for young adults who are the future of our city. For more information, please visit https://www.ashevillenc.gov/department/parks-recreation/
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

FAA ranks Asheville Regional as 3rd busiest airport in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville is now home to one of the busiest airports in the state -- the Federal Aviation Administration ranked Asheville as the third busiest in North Carolina. On average, Asheville Regional Airport sees nearly 5,000 people a day. Joe Olschner, who has been playing piano...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Duke Energy has called off a community meeting regarding a potential substation replacement. A group of citizens called Friends of Lexington Avenue say they’re concerned the substation would take out a canopy of trees that are in the area and create an eyesore, among other things. The group says they’re upset the conversation they’d hoped to have with Duke and city officials didn’t happen. Duke officials say they just need time to digest the input they’ve received to this point.
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WLOS.com

I-40 overpass near Canton back open after large pothole repair

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An Interstate 40 overpass is back open in Haywood County after emergency repairs overnight to fix a large pothole. NCDOT crews were called to the westbound overpass over Incinerator Road, near Canton, after several reports of vehicles with flat tires. A bridge crew responded...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy