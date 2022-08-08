Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North CarolinaKristen WaltersBrevard, NC
11 Things to Do Alone in AshevilleBecca CAsheville, NC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Pet-Friendly Spots to Enjoy in Asheville with your DogThe Planking TravelerAsheville, NC
Chick-fil-A Location Hired “Volunteers” to Work For Chicken, Skirting U.S. Labor LawsJoel EisenbergHendersonville, NC
Related
WLOS.com
NC Apple Festival organizers warn of scam claiming there are vendor spaces available
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Organizers for the North Carolina Apple Festival warn the public about a scam circulated online regarding the Labor Day weekend event. According to a post on the festival's Facebook page, someone was trying to trick people into thinking there were still vendor spaces available. However,...
WLOS.com
Asheville Outlets holds back-to-school weekend savings events
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year again!. With classes right around the corner, Asheville Outlets is holding a special weekend of savings and promotions on back-to-school clothing and merchandise. The Back-to-School Savings Event will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14, featuring a variety...
WLOS.com
Sourwood Festival in 'booming' Black Mountain happening this weekend as weather cools
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Anyone looking for something to do this weekend in the forecasted nice, cooler weather can check out the Sourwood Festival, happening in Black Mountain!. The festival, happening Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13-14, in downtown Black Mountain celebrates bees and local sourwood honey. There will...
WLOS.com
Asheville merchants push back on city's proposal to add bike lanes on Biltmore Avenue
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Downtown Asheville merchants are pushing back on the city’s proposal to eliminate one of two southbound traffic lanes and add bike lanes in each direction on Biltmore Avenue. A city report on the proposal stated Friday, Aug. 12, as decision day for the city...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOS.com
Sold-out Smokies Stomp event raises $85K to restore cabins, barns, more in GSMNP
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — Friends of the Smokies raised $85,000 at its Smokies Stomp fundraising event last month to benefit the nonprofit's Forever Places project. The project helps fund the restoration of cabins, barns, mills and other historic structures throughout the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The Smokies...
WLOS.com
Concerns brewing in Beer City: Asheville-area breweries bracing for CO2 shortage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A national shortage of carbon dioxide has led to some panic among breweries – a few even making the call to close their doors while they assess the situation. The already-mounting issue was made worse by the recent shutdown of one of the country’s...
WLOS.com
Sidewalk ramp improvements along Merrimon Avenue to start next week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One of Asheville’s busiest corridors is getting some upgraded sidewalks starting Monday. Crews will bring more than 65 ramps up to standards established by the Americans with Disabilities Act. To make the improvements, they will remove old ramps, pour new concrete and install new truncated domes.
WLOS.com
Shop-owner reflects on Asheville's once thriving hub of Black-owned businesses
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — August marks Black Business Month. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Black businesses are on the rise. In Asheville, Market and Eagle Street were known as "The Block" or East End — the hub of thriving Black businesses. This was before gentrification and urban renewal pushed them out, according to local activists.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOS.com
Fun for the family: Bullington Gardens hosts Fairy Market
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Looking for some family fun this Saturday? Check out a magical landscape at Bullington Gardens in Hendersonville!. The Fairy Trail and Village at Bullington Gardens is hosting a Fairy Market on Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring face painting, art classes, a gnome scavenger hunt and more.
WLOS.com
Asheville Parks & Recreation
Teens take over Pack Square Park for a back to school party with music, dancing, giveaways, games, inflatables, photo booths, surprises and appearances from special guests. "Tha After Party" takes place immediately after the United for Youth Block Party and gives teens a chance to enjoy the final days of summer and prepare for a new school year. Asheville Parks & Recreation invites the entire community to join the celebration to show support for young adults who are the future of our city. For more information, please visit https://www.ashevillenc.gov/department/parks-recreation/
WLOS.com
FAA ranks Asheville Regional as 3rd busiest airport in North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville is now home to one of the busiest airports in the state -- the Federal Aviation Administration ranked Asheville as the third busiest in North Carolina. On average, Asheville Regional Airport sees nearly 5,000 people a day. Joe Olschner, who has been playing piano...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Duke Energy has called off a community meeting regarding a potential substation replacement. A group of citizens called Friends of Lexington Avenue say they’re concerned the substation would take out a canopy of trees that are in the area and create an eyesore, among other things. The group says they’re upset the conversation they’d hoped to have with Duke and city officials didn’t happen. Duke officials say they just need time to digest the input they’ve received to this point.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOS.com
Nearing end of summer, lifeguard shortage continues to force pools to limit hours
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With the summer months heating up, one might think all the lifeguard jobs have long been claimed. That's far from the case, however -- both nationwide and locally. Lifeguards are in short supply all around the country this year because of low unemployment numbers and...
WLOS.com
Collapsed roof at Brevard College's Jones Hall repaired, dorm reopens for fall semester
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Snow from a winter storm in January caused a dorm roof at Brevard College to cave in. That building has just reopened for the fall semester. Brevard College President Brad Andrews said the roof of Jones Hall was completely redone and the building's interior was renovated over the summer because of water damage.
WLOS.com
Public hearing to discuss expansion bids for hospital care in Buncombe County
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A public hearing was held Friday morning on the AB Tech campus in Asheville to discuss the bids from three local hospitals to expand in Buncombe County. HCA Healthcare, Novant Health and AdventHealth have applied to build the beds and filed certificates of need...
WLOS.com
Brevard, nonprofit raise funds to expand Bracken Preserve, make it more inviting for all
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Brevard is partnering with Conserving Carolina to raise $325,000 needed to purchase 34 acres of forest land to expand the Bracken Preserve and make it more inviting and usable for people of all ages, skill levels and fitness levels. The Bracken Preserve...
WLOS.com
Growing homeless population has Asheville leaders planning for cold winter nights
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Homeless Coalition met Wednesday afternoon to brainstorm ways to improve the accessibility and awareness of shelters during the area's coldest nights. City leaders said there are more than 600 unhoused people, 232 of which are unsheltered. ABCCM Director of Homeless Services Tim McElyea...
WLOS.com
I-40 overpass near Canton back open after large pothole repair
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An Interstate 40 overpass is back open in Haywood County after emergency repairs overnight to fix a large pothole. NCDOT crews were called to the westbound overpass over Incinerator Road, near Canton, after several reports of vehicles with flat tires. A bridge crew responded...
WLOS.com
Hometown Heroes hiring event designed to draw candidates to open 1st responder jobs
SPINDALE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Hometown Heroes hiring event happened Thursday at Isothermal Community College. The event was designed for people who are interested in working in law enforcement or emergency services. Right now, many departments are struggling with a lack of staff. Leaders said these career paths are...
WLOS.com
WCU starts welcoming students back to campus, celebrates largest freshman class ever
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western Carolina University is welcoming its first group of students to campus this weekend for the 2022 fall semester. Friday, Aug. 12 was move-in day for about 500 student-athletes and the university's band. By next Saturday, Aug. 20, everyone will be back on campus. The...
Comments / 0