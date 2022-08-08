ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Biden visits flood-ravaged Kentucky

By Sean Noone
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sSJnh_0h9NWcXN00

( NewsNation ) — President Joe Biden joined Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday to meet with families and survey damage from storms that have created the worst flooding in Kentucky’s history.

At least 37 people have died since last month’s deluge, which dropped 8 to 10 1/2 inches of rain in only 48 hours. The National Weather Service said Sunday that flooding remains a threat, warning of more thunderstorms happening through Thursday.

The president and first lady Jill Biden were greeted warmly by Beshear and his wife, Britainy, when they arrived in eastern Kentucky. They immediately drove to see the devastation from the storms in Breathitt County, stopping at the site of where a school bus, carried by floodwaters, was crashed into a partially collapsed building.

Senate Dems pass sweeping climate, health care measure

Attending a briefing on the flooding’s impact with first responders and recovery specialists at Marie Roberts Elementary School in Lost Creek, Biden pledged the continued support of the federal government.

“We’re not leaving, as long as it takes, we’re going to be here,” he said.

The intense downpours happened across rural Appalachia, with steep hills and terrain of narrow river channels funneling water into Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia. Water tumbled down hillsides and into valleys and hollows where it swelled creeks and storms coursing through small towns. The torrent engulfed homes and businesses and trashed vehicles. Some people were marooned on steep slopes by mudslides.

Scientists warn climate change is to blame for making severe storms, like the flooding, more common.

“It’s a battle of extremes going on right now in the United States,” said University of Oklahoma meteorologist Jason Furtado. “These are things we expect to happen because of climate change. … A warmer atmosphere holds more water vapor and that means you can produce increased heavy rainfall.”

It is Biden’s second trip to the state. He previously visited in December after tornadoes killed more than 70 people.

Biden has expanded federal disaster assistance to Kentucky, ensuring the federal government will cover the full cost of debris removal and other emergency measures.

It’s Biden’s first presidential trip since leaving isolation for COVID-19 following two days in a row of negative tests.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gwH79_0h9NWcXN00
    Home and structures are flooded near Quicksand, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it’s some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dzn1k_0h9NWcXN00
    Men ride in a boat along flooded Wolverine Road in Breathitt County, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it’s some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZBunN_0h9NWcXN00
    Homes are flooded by Lost Creek, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it’s some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fsBGg_0h9NWcXN00
    Homes are flooded by Lost Creek, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it’s some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GqnRW_0h9NWcXN00
    in this aerial photo, some homes in Breathitt County, Ky., are still surrounded by water on Saturday, July 30, 2022, after historic rains flooded many areas of Eastern Kentucky killing multiple people. A thin film of mud from the retreating waters covers many cars and homes. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2piqlf_0h9NWcXN00
    In this aerial image, some homes in Breathitt County, Ky., are still surrounded by water on Saturday, July 30, 2022, after historic rains flooded many areas of Eastern Kentucky killing more than two dozen people. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LHtLK_0h9NWcXN00
    Homes are flooded by Lost Creek, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it’s some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iXtgv_0h9NWcXN00
    In this aerial image, the river is still high around the homes in Breathitt County, Ky., on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Recovery has begun in many of the narrow hollers after historic rains flooded many areas of Eastern Kentucky killing more at least two dozen people. A layer of mud from the retreating waters covers many cars and homes. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Morgantown is in the top 5 most expensive areas in WV

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – According to the most recent statistics from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, West Virginia is one of the least expensive places to rent an apartment. The Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $800. The report says that in order to afford this level of rent and utilities without […]
WBOY 12 News

Governor Justice declares state of emergency for West Virginia jails

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency concerning financial and staffing problems at West Virginia’s county jails. The governor said many jails are critically short-staffed on corrections officers because neighboring states offer much higher pay. He said the legislature needs to provide more funding for pay raises. […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WV Democrats call for public vote on abortion amendment

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Democratic Party (WVDP) is asking for lawmakers of all parties to “let the people decide” on abortion by offering a vote for a new constitutional amendment. When Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court in June, it gave power to the states to decide whether abortions would […]
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WBOY 12 News

See how much land in West Virginia is owned by the federal government

(Stacker) – The federal government owns 27.1% of all land in the United States, or 615.3 million of 2.27 billion acres. Federal lands are managed mostly for preservation, recreation, and the development of natural resources. The Bureau of Land Management, a governmental division that manages public lands, controls 39.7% of federally owned lands. The Forest […]
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Breathitt County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Breathitt County, KY
Government
City
Lost Creek, KY
State
Kentucky State
State
West Virginia State
WBOY 12 News

Are West Virginians in shape? Study says not really

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent study revealed that West Virginia is in the worst shape in the country, citing rates of certain health concerns that were 50% worse than the national average. According to the study by Run Reviews, West Virginians have a heart disease rate of 7% compared to the national average of […]
FITNESS
WBOY 12 News

Federal funding announced to redesign accident-prone road in Morgantown

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $20.4 million to support two road projects in West Virginia, including one in Morgantown. The Greenbag Road Corridor Planning and Design Project will receive $4.2 million, according to the release. In the past five years, 218 accidents have been reported on Greenbag […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Eat Texas Roadhouse Tuesday to help Kentucky flood victims

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The recent floods in Kentucky have led Kentuckians, as well as residents of surrounding states to help the community pick up the pieces and recover. On Tuesday, one restaurant chain is doing its part to provide aid to the relief efforts. Texas Roadhouse plans to donate 100% of its profits on […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
WBOY 12 News

Where to get gas for less than $4/gal in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — For the first time in five months, the nation’s average gas price dipped to just under $4 per gallon—$3.99—Thursday. Earlier this week, AAA cited decreasing demand and the fact that oil prices slumped amid fears of global economic slowdowns as the reasons behind the drop in fuel prices. Gas prices can […]
TRAFFIC
WBOY 12 News

Here are the estimated peak fall foliage points in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Love it or hate it, fall is nearing. For those who enjoy seeing the leaves change, that means it’s leaf-peeping season. West Virginia’s Department of Tourism has already released its estimated peak fall foliage map for 2022 to help you plan. The Department of Tourism said it used fall foliage reports […]
TRAVEL
WBOY 12 News

3 $20,000 scholarships to be given to West Virginia students

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — For the 20th anniversary of the Smart529 Scholarship, three students will be given a $20,000 scholarship to be put toward their education. State Treasurer Riley Moore was with students and faculty of Piedmont Elementary School in Charleston to launch the sweepstakes. In a packet given to 13 News, the scholarship gives […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mudslides#Disaster Management#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Senate#Dems
WBOY 12 News

Unclaimed collectibles for auction at WV State Fair

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Unclaimed Property auctions are taking place during the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia in Fairlea, according to State Treasurer Riley Moore. The items up for bid include rare coins, currency, jewelry and other collectibles and will be on display throughout the fair at the State Treasurer’s Office booth in the West Virginia […]
FAIRLEA, WV
WBOY 12 News

Red spruce forest restoration research continues, WV ecosystem to benefit

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Since 2012, researchers at West Virginia University have been studying the soil in areas where the red spruce tree once grew. In order to successfully restore the species within the state, those planting the seedlings must do so in the areas where a red spruce tree will grow; by testing soils, […]
WBOY 12 News

Comment period for connecting Corridor H to VA begins

WARDENSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Residents of Tucker, Grant and Hardy counties who want to share their thoughts about the completion of Corridor H—which would connect the community of Wardensville with the Virginia state line—with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) have the opportunity to do so next week. Last week, talks between the Virginias […]
WARDENSVILLE, WV
WBOY 12 News

You have ramps… Here’s what to do with them

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — So you bought ramps at a West Virginia festival, or from a gatherer, or picked some yourself, but now what? Similar to a green onion, ramps are a West Virginia delicacy that can be used in a number of dishes as a substitute for onions, but first-time rampers might not know […]
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
WBOY 12 News

WV 211 launches new tool, welcomes new resource specialist

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you need help in West Virginia, there’s a tool you can get to that’s as easy as dialing three numbers.  West Virginia 211 gives anyone access either over the phone or online to hundreds of services that can help with things like utility assistance, rent assistance, food pantries, disaster relief […]
POLITICS
WBOY 12 News

Dolly Parton visiting WV to celebrate Imagination Library

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVNS) — We have a good ole’ country girl coming to visit the Mountain State! Country music legend, Dolly Parton, will be visiting Charleston, West Virginia Tuesday evening at The Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences. The singer, songwriter, actress and early childhood literacy advocate is coming to celebrate the successful statewide […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy