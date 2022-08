WILMINGTON—John E. Bertone Jr., 53, of Wilmington, passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 at his home with his wife and friends by his side. Born June 30, 1969 in Melrose Park, IL, he was a son of John E. Sr. and Josephine (Loucks) Bertone. John graduated from Morton East High School, and owned and operated an auto repair shop. On May 17, 2022 he married his longtime partner and love of his life, Michelle McDonagh. John enjoyed fishing, riding dirt bikes and motorcycles. He was a good friend to many, deeply loved and will be dearly missed.

WILMINGTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO