Newsom taps Villaraigosa, former election opponent, to advise on California infrastructure
Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that former Los Angeles mayor and gubernatorial opponent Antonio Villaraigosa will become Infrastructure Advisor to the State of California. The appointment follows U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s announcement of $2.2 billion in grants under the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, $120 million of which will go toward California projects.
California would loan PG&E $1.4 billion to keep nuclear plant open under Newsom proposal
California would loan PG&E Corp. up to $1.4 billion to keep the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant open for another 10 years under a proposal from Gov. Gavin Newsom. The draft legislation circulated by his office shows Newsom’s increasing anxiety about the vulnerability facing California’s power grid in the coming years — a fear of blackouts so acute that he’d be willing to loan money to a notoriously unpopular company linked to a recent string of fatal wildfires. Under certain conditions, a portion of the loan could be forgivable.
As temperatures rise, California power grid manager tells generators to keep plants humming
The temperatures are about to soar and California’s electricity supplies are about to get tight. The California Independent System Operator, or ISO, which runs the state’s power grid, told generators and transmission-line operators Friday to delay any scheduled maintenance. The notice goes into effect from Monday through Thursday,...
Arrests made in killing of off-duty California officer
A rookie Southern California police officer slain in an off-duty shooting was the victim of an attempted robbery, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed the alleged motive as his office filed charges against a man and a 17-year-old boy in the killing of Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26.
