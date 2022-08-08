Tidewater Staffing hosts hiring event at Wall Street Cafe in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Tidewater Staffing has partnered with Wall Street Cafe to host a hiring event on August 23.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wall Street Cafe, located at 347 North Main Street. Tidewater Staffing will be looking for entry-level laborers and skilled trades.

The pay starts at $15 an hour for the day shift and $18-$44 an hour for skilled trades.

No experience is needed for entry-level positions and training is free. Candidates interested in the positions will also be able to earn shipyard certifications while they are working entry-level jobs.

At the hiring event, a free lunch will also be provided to the first 20 candidates in attendance.

Applicants are asked to come to the job fair with their resumes, state-issued identification cards, birth certificates and a high school diploma.

