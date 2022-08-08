Read full article on original website
CharlieBrown
1d ago
The faux war on drugs has done nothing but corrupt the police and politicians even more. They won't put an end to a trade that's making billions and giving them more power.
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh Jurberg
autobodynews.com
Catalytic Converter Thieves Busted in Texas
A new report out of southeastern Texas detailed how a theft ring was able to steal a dizzying number of catalytic converters before law enforcement put an end to the crime spree. According to KHOU 11 in Houston, a group of men had a sophisticated criminal enterprise going which involved...
Fayette County K9 Sniffs Out $260 Million of Fentanyl
It turns out our fur babies might be one of the best resources for finding drugs. Just last week, a K9 in the San Antonio area alerted officers at drugs located inside a vehicle. A total of 5 kilograms of cocaine were found inside the vehicle. The drugs were confiscated and totaled a street value of $400,000.
WIBW
Erratic driving report, drugs found land Texas man behind Jackson Co. bars
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas man was arrested in Jackson Co. after an erratic driving report led deputies to find drugs and weapons in his car. Just after 1 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a white Ford F-150 pickup truck in the 200 block of Arizona Ave. in Holton for a traffic violation.
Texas girl sworn in as police officer before her 7th chemo round
Isabella's first battle with neuroblastoma ended in success but the cancer returned in 2021.
KWTX
DPS identifies driver blamed for pursuit that ended in fiery wreck
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas DPS troopers on Tuesday arrested Sean Riley Marcus, 29, of Bruceville, Texas, after the man allegedly led officers on a pursuit that ended with his car up in flames off Loop 340 near S. 12th Street. A trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on...
Texas Had 21 Teen Girls Go Missing In July Including 1 From Henderson
Jasmine Bryant from Henderso, Texas is one of the teenage girls that has been reported missing from the state of Texas in July 2022. She is one of 21 girls, aged 13 to 17 that were reported missing last month. To me, this seems like a pretty high number of...
4 Texas men sentenced for delivering 14kg of cocaine to Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four Texas men were sentenced to prison Tuesday for delivering more than 14 kilograms of cocaine to Charlotte in 2021, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors said Miguel Angel Mares, 35, of Dallas, Texas, David Mondragon, 38, of Houston, Texas, Juan Carlos Mendoza, 40, of Laredo, Texas, […]
Texas traveling nurse facing murder charges in California crash that killed 6
The driver, identified as Nicole Linton, was working in Los Angeles as a traveling nurse out of Texas, when the crash occurred last Thursday, authorities said.
Plane crashes into Lake Livingston while fighting fires in Corrigan, Texas
LIVINGSTON, Texas — A firefighting plane crashed into Lake Livingston on Tuesday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Around 5 p.m., a Fire Boss single-engine air tanker/scooper crashed into the lake while responding to wildfires in Polk County. The Texas A&M Forest Service said it was asked to...
Texas Boy Attacked In Target Restroom, Hero Comes to the Rescue
I know women today who will bring their older sons into the women's restrooms as a safety precaution. Inside the lavatory, it's just understood. Sadly those fears will continue to intensify as we read more stories of unprovoked violence inside public restrooms. Thanks to one man, this story has a...
SAPD Chief McManus defends actions in 76-hour standoff
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police Chief William McManus is defending how long it took to end a standoff with an accused murderer. It lasted 76 hours. "This was the longest that anybody can remember in SAPD history that we waited for someone to come out," McManus said. The...
Louisiana Man Arrested on Drug and Firearms Charges After Allegedly Selling Drugs to an Undercover Officer
Louisiana Man Arrested on Drug and Firearms Charges After Allegedly Selling Drugs to an Undercover Officer. Jennings, Louisiana – On Friday, August 5, 2022, Detectives executed a search warrant at an address in the 400 Block of South McFarland Street in Jennings, Louisiana, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for suspect, crime scene after stabbing on SE Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was stabbed on the city’s Southeast Side early Wednesday morning. Officers were called around 4:45 a.m. to the 1900 block of Dollarhide Avenue, not far from Interstate 37 and Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of a person wounded.
SAPD investigating shooting on east side
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say that some kind of disturbance led to a shooting at a house off Martin Luther King Boulevard on the east side. Officers and detectives searched the property, and said they're looking for any kind of bullet casings. They do tell us that no one was hit in the shooting.
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested after ramming his truck into ex-girlfriend's home
ATASCOSA, Texas – A man was arrested after he was accused of ramming his truck into his ex-girlfriend's home. Police were dispatched on August 4th to 12195 Barker Lane for reports of a family disturbance. According to arrest records, Dathan Faulkner showed up at his ex's home, where the...
news4sanantonio.com
Man found beat up, shot in driveway of Southwest Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the leg on the Southwest Side. The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in a driveway outside a home off West Theo Avenue near Nogalitos Street. When police arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim had been beaten up...
Harrowing Details of Louisiana Shark / Meth Bust Emerge From Bayou
A Louisiana man was arrested last week for allegedly having too many sharks and crystal meth aboard his shrimping vessel in the Gulf of Mexico, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries police told Motherboard. During bull shark fishing season, fishing persons may catch and release as many bull sharks as they desire,...
Young Boy Attacked In Texas Restroom, Sparks 1-Mile Foot Chase
A good samaritan jumped into action after hearing everyone screaming and yelling.
fox7austin.com
Spring Branch woman was not murdered, preliminary autopsy reveals
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - There has been an update on a Spring Branch woman whose body was found just yards from her home late last month. Investigators said they do not believe Shana DiMambro was murdered, according to the preliminary autopsy results. It is also possible the theory can change....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Muslim Community on Alert After New Mexico Shootings
Muslim communities across the country and in Texas remain vigilant after a string of deadly shootings in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Albuquerque police said all the victims were Muslim men. Three were ambushed and killed in the past few weeks and authorities believe another victim from November is connected to the case.
