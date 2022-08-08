ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

CharlieBrown
1d ago

The faux war on drugs has done nothing but corrupt the police and politicians even more. They won't put an end to a trade that's making billions and giving them more power.

autobodynews.com

Catalytic Converter Thieves Busted in Texas

A new report out of southeastern Texas detailed how a theft ring was able to steal a dizzying number of catalytic converters before law enforcement put an end to the crime spree. According to KHOU 11 in Houston, a group of men had a sophisticated criminal enterprise going which involved...
HOUSTON, TX
Q92

Fayette County K9 Sniffs Out $260 Million of Fentanyl

It turns out our fur babies might be one of the best resources for finding drugs. Just last week, a K9 in the San Antonio area alerted officers at drugs located inside a vehicle. A total of 5 kilograms of cocaine were found inside the vehicle. The drugs were confiscated and totaled a street value of $400,000.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
WIBW

Erratic driving report, drugs found land Texas man behind Jackson Co. bars

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas man was arrested in Jackson Co. after an erratic driving report led deputies to find drugs and weapons in his car. Just after 1 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a white Ford F-150 pickup truck in the 200 block of Arizona Ave. in Holton for a traffic violation.
HOLTON, KS
San Antonio, TX
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Texas Crime & Safety
KWTX

DPS identifies driver blamed for pursuit that ended in fiery wreck

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas DPS troopers on Tuesday arrested Sean Riley Marcus, 29, of Bruceville, Texas, after the man allegedly led officers on a pursuit that ended with his car up in flames off Loop 340 near S. 12th Street. A trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on...
Public Safety
KSAT 12

SAPD searching for suspect, crime scene after stabbing on SE Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was stabbed on the city’s Southeast Side early Wednesday morning. Officers were called around 4:45 a.m. to the 1900 block of Dollarhide Avenue, not far from Interstate 37 and Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of a person wounded.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAPD investigating shooting on east side

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say that some kind of disturbance led to a shooting at a house off Martin Luther King Boulevard on the east side. Officers and detectives searched the property, and said they're looking for any kind of bullet casings. They do tell us that no one was hit in the shooting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man arrested after ramming his truck into ex-girlfriend's home

ATASCOSA, Texas – A man was arrested after he was accused of ramming his truck into his ex-girlfriend's home. Police were dispatched on August 4th to 12195 Barker Lane for reports of a family disturbance. According to arrest records, Dathan Faulkner showed up at his ex's home, where the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man found beat up, shot in driveway of Southwest Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the leg on the Southwest Side. The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in a driveway outside a home off West Theo Avenue near Nogalitos Street. When police arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim had been beaten up...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Spring Branch woman was not murdered, preliminary autopsy reveals

SPRING BRANCH, Texas - There has been an update on a Spring Branch woman whose body was found just yards from her home late last month. Investigators said they do not believe Shana DiMambro was murdered, according to the preliminary autopsy results. It is also possible the theory can change....
SPRING BRANCH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Muslim Community on Alert After New Mexico Shootings

Muslim communities across the country and in Texas remain vigilant after a string of deadly shootings in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Albuquerque police said all the victims were Muslim men. Three were ambushed and killed in the past few weeks and authorities believe another victim from November is connected to the case.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
