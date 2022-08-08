ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Street Outlaws’ Speaks Out After Star Ryan Fellows Dies in Car Crash

By Samantha Whidden
 4 days ago
Following the devastating car crash that claimed the life of “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America” star Ryan Fellows, the cast and crew of the TV series speak out about the tragic incident.

In a post on Twitter, the “Street Outlaw” crew shared, “The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.”

“Street Outlaws” fans took to Twitter to share their condolences to those who worked and loved Ryan Fellow. “Sorry to hear the awful news,” one fan wrote. “They’re crazy/great drivers, but Ryan was the one that made you want to watch him more and more.”

Another fan tweeted to those close to the “Street Outlaw” star. “My sympathy and condolences to all and his family, may he forever race in heaven.”

As previously reported, “Street Outlaws” star Ryan Fellows was killed in a car accident early Sunday morning (August 7th). He was 41 years old at the time of his death. The accident happened while Fellow was filming the series outside of Las Vegas, Nevada. Fellows was notably racing another driver in the 8th out of 9th scheduled races when he lost control of his vehicle near the finish line. The car then flipped and caught on fire. Those on the sidelines were unable to get Fellows out of the car in time to save him.

A Discovery spokesperson issued a statement about the death of Fellows. “The ‘Street Outlaws’ family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.”

GoFundMe Campaign for ‘Street Outlaws’ Star Ryan Fellows Seek $50,000 For His Family

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family of “Street Outlaws” star Ryan Fellows following his sudden and unexpected passing.

The organizer of the campaign, Brad Sparks, describes the “Street Outlaw” castmate as being an avid car enthusiast and a road “warrior” in many ways. He also loved basketball, cars, and business in sales/advertising. “He was admired for tenacity and a relentless drive to cover the challenge before him,” Sparks wrote. “The only thing he loved more than these efforts and achievements were his family – his wife Liz, children Josiah (18) and Olivia (10).”

Sparks also stated that the funds from the GoFundMe fundraiser will be used to help the “Street Outlaws” star’s family in the next steps of grief and living life after losing “the heart and soul” of their beautiful family. So far, the fundraiser has raised nearly $9,000 from more than 65 donors.

‘Pissed Off Trucker’ TikTok Star Dies in Kansas Crash

Steven Hull Raley, otherwise known as @Pissed_off_trucker on TikTok, died on July 12. He died after his semi-truck crashed in Kansas. He was 52 years old. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm on July 12th near Colby, Kansas, The Kansas City Star indicates. They cite a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.
See Anne Heche’s Last Instagram Post

Before Anne Heche fell into a coma after becoming involved in a fiery car crash, the 53-year-old actress shared a joyful post on Instagram. The July post saw her behind the scenes of her latest film role. Since the crash last week, news on her condition has worsened, although her final post sees her alongside the “Lawrence Bros” filming for an upcoming movie. Check it out.
CELEBRITIES
‘American Pickers’: Frank Fritz’s Dad Reveals Major Update About His Health Following Stroke

Just a few weeks after Frank Fritz was hospitalized for a stroke, the “American Pickers” alum’s father is now sharing an update about the former TV star’s health. According to The Sun, the former “American Pickers” star’s father, Bill Fritz, shared that his show is now in stable condition following his stroke. He did not reveal any more details about his son’s condition.
CELEBRITIES
‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Suddenly Cut Off as Show Abruptly Goes To Commercial

Viewers of “The View” took notice on Thursday (July 28th) when co-host Joy Behar was suddenly cut off as the daytime talk show abruptly went to commercial. According to The Sun, “The View” co-hosts have been giving their book recommendations this week. Just as Behar was set to share her recommendation, she was cut off. This was due to her running out of time. She didn’t have a chance to recommend both her books. The first book is Mark Seal’s “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli.” The book is about the making of the iconic 1972 film “The Godfather.”
TV & VIDEOS
Hiker Forced To Leave Injured Wife in Grizzly Country To Seek Help

A hiking husband and wife found themselves in a nightmare situation on July 18 when the wife broke her leg while on the trail. The couple was hiking on their anniversary in Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex located in the Helmville, Montana area. They had no way to communicate with anyone and were 7 miles from the trailhead. To top it all off, rescuers found they were surrounded by grizzly bear scat.
HELMVILLE, MT
LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting

As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
MINNESOTA STATE
‘America’s Got Talent’ Cuts Reality Star With Bizarre Act Before Live Shows

America’s Got Talent kicked off season 17’s auditions a little over two months ago. And, now, fans are amped about the upcoming live shows. However, before Wednesday night’s final auditions concluded, the competitive show’s judges cut reality TV star Marvin Achi of Big Brother 24 after the 28-year-old put on a ridiculously bizarre, and in a way underwhelming, act. Check it out.
TV SHOWS
Bindi Irwin’s Husband Chandler Powell Hospitalized

On Wednesday (August 10th), Bindi Irwin’s husband Chandler Powell gave his wife an appreciative shout-out for her support after he was hospitalized due to tonsillitis. In the sweet post, Bindi Irwin is seen sitting next to her husband while at the hospital. “Just wanted to write a note to my amazing wife,” Chandler declared. “I had to get my tonsils out and she has been taking the best care of me. I’m lucky to be loved by you.”
CELEBRITIES
