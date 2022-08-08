‘Street Outlaws’ Speaks Out After Star Ryan Fellows Dies in Car Crash

Following the devastating car crash that claimed the life of “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America” star Ryan Fellows, the cast and crew of the TV series speak out about the tragic incident.

In a post on Twitter, the “Street Outlaw” crew shared, “The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.”

“Street Outlaws” fans took to Twitter to share their condolences to those who worked and loved Ryan Fellow. “Sorry to hear the awful news,” one fan wrote. “They’re crazy/great drivers, but Ryan was the one that made you want to watch him more and more.”

Another fan tweeted to those close to the “Street Outlaw” star. “My sympathy and condolences to all and his family, may he forever race in heaven.”

As previously reported, “Street Outlaws” star Ryan Fellows was killed in a car accident early Sunday morning (August 7th). He was 41 years old at the time of his death. The accident happened while Fellow was filming the series outside of Las Vegas, Nevada. Fellows was notably racing another driver in the 8th out of 9th scheduled races when he lost control of his vehicle near the finish line. The car then flipped and caught on fire. Those on the sidelines were unable to get Fellows out of the car in time to save him.

GoFundMe Campaign for ‘Street Outlaws’ Star Ryan Fellows Seek $50,000 For His Family

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family of “Street Outlaws” star Ryan Fellows following his sudden and unexpected passing.

The organizer of the campaign, Brad Sparks, describes the “Street Outlaw” castmate as being an avid car enthusiast and a road “warrior” in many ways. He also loved basketball, cars, and business in sales/advertising. “He was admired for tenacity and a relentless drive to cover the challenge before him,” Sparks wrote. “The only thing he loved more than these efforts and achievements were his family – his wife Liz, children Josiah (18) and Olivia (10).”

Sparks also stated that the funds from the GoFundMe fundraiser will be used to help the “Street Outlaws” star’s family in the next steps of grief and living life after losing “the heart and soul” of their beautiful family. So far, the fundraiser has raised nearly $9,000 from more than 65 donors.