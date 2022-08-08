Lack of supply remains most evident in the Orange County multifamily market, with vacancies trending near historic lows at 2.3 percent. As supply dwindles, we have seen the pressure felt by investors to ramp up and hunt for the elusive value-add opportunities in this marketplace. Many profit hunters actively seek properties with upside in rent, accessory dwelling unit (ADU) potential and inadequacies as part of the existing management.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO