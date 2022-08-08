Read full article on original website
Country’s No. 12 overall prospect plans to return to Ohio State for Notre Dame game
An elite athlete from Georgia the Buckeyes have offered will return to Ohio State for the Notre Dame game Sept. 3.
341lbs Philadelphia Eagles rookie beast Jordan Davis completely bulldozes offensive lineman in scary camp video
JORDAN DAVIS is turning heads at training camp with his insane strength and power. The 6ft 6ins 341lb NFL lineman went viral this weekend after completely dominating his opponent. Philadelphia traded up to No 13 overall to draft the defensive tackle out of Georgia. And it's easy to see why...
Colin Cowherd Is Predicting A Surprise NFL Coach Retirement
Colin Cowherd is predicting a surprise NFL head coach retirement ahead of the 2022 regular season. The Fox Sports 1 host unveiled his bold predictions for the upcoming NFL season earlier this week. Among them: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will retire following the season. Belichick, 70, doesn't appear to...
NFL・
Barry Sanders Makes His Opinion On Saquon Barkley Extremely Clear
In order for the New York Giants to be better this season, Saquon Barkley has to get back to form. Legendary running back Barry Sanders firmly believes that at least the latter will happen. "I have all faith and confidence in Saquon," Sanders told TMZ Sports. "He has the right...
College football's 5 biggest potential upsets in 2022
247Sports' Brad Crawford breaks down his top 5 potential upsets for the 2022 college football season.
Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one of the most successful college football coaches in history. Saban has won seven national championships with two different schools in his coaching career, winning one with LSU and six with Alabama. Given all his success, let’s take a closer look at Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022.
NFL・
FSU offensive lineman Kayden Lyles out for 2022 season
Florida State center Kayden Lyles announced on Wednesday that he will miss the 2022 season with an injury. The injury was suffered last week in practice and will cost the Wisconsin transfer the entirety of the season. Lyles transferred to FSU in the spring and was expected to battle Maurice...
AthlonSports.com
Steelers Release First Official Depth Chart, Starting Quarterback Announced
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first depth chart of the preseason. Mitch Trubisky, as expected, is currently the team's starting quarterback. First-round pick and former Pitt star Kenny Pickett, meanwhile, begins at the No. 3 spot on the team's quarterback depth chart. The experienced Mason Rudolph is currently the team's backup.
UNC's Two Freshman Running Backs Impressing in Camp
Head coach Mack Brown highlights the "power plays" he has seen from newcomers George Pettaway and Omarion Hampton.
AthlonSports.com
College Football Analyst Paul Finebaum Names His 2 Favorites To Win National Championship
The 2022 college football season is fast approaching. Analyst Paul Finebaum has a good idea on which two teams will be playing in the national championship, and Georgia's not one of the two. In fact, Finebaum doesn't believe the Bulldogs even have a shot to play in the title. They...
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut News
Earlier this Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed E.J. Perry back to their roster. In order to make room for him, they released Kyle Sloter. Sloter played in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, completing 13-of-25 pass attempts for 127 yards and one touchdown. Before he signed with the Jaguars,...
Video: Ohio State is loaded at wide receiver | Here is the group at practice during camp
Ohio State might have the best group of wide receivers in the country in 2022, and "might have" could easily be replaced with "does have" in this sentence. At a recent practice, the media got a good look at the Buckeyes' wide receivers and WR coach Brian Hartline. The WRs...
247Sports
Zack Marshall cuts list to Cal, Michigan and Utah, will announce later this month
Carlsbad (Calif.) tight end Zack Marshall has cut his list of schools down to three and locked in his commitment date as well. Marshall is set to commit on August 13 and will choose from a final three of Cal, Michigan and Utah. “I’m ready,” Marshall said. “I feel really...
Four-star QB Rickie Collins locks in his college commitment date
Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn Top247 quarterback Rickie Collins will announce his college decision on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. CST. LSU and Florida State are the finalists for the four-star passer who recently decommitted from Purdue. An Elite 11 Finalist where he threw alongside the nation’s best this summer out...
Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. opens up on his father's influence
Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is set to enter his sophomore season with the Tigers in 2022. Trotter Jr. is the son of four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, who played in the NFL for 11 seasons, including eight with the Philadelphia Eagles. During a recent interview, Trotter Jr. talked about trying to make the most of his opportunity this season.
Wednesday ASU two-minute drill
Sun Devil Source publisher Chris Karpman and reporter Ethan Ryter conducted a two-minute drill following Arizona State football's Wednesday spring practice, which was its fifth of preseason and the first in full pads. In this edition they discuss:. -- An impressive passing day led by Florida transfer junior quarterback Emory...
WR Carmelo Taylor commits to Penn State
Roanoke (Va.) Patrick Henry receiver Carmelo Taylor made his college decision, and he is Big Ten bound. Taylor told 247Sports he is committed to Penn State. "Every school I went to had an amazing environment, but Penn State really stood out to me," he said. "How they do things in practice stood out to me and I really liked that, and that is why I picked Penn State over South Carolina."
Colorado edge standout Guy Thomas relishing opportunity as sixth-year senior
Guy Thomas has been on quite the journey since his standout prep career at Miami powerhouse Booker T. Washington. With colleges like Alabama, Georgia, LSU and USC in pursuit, Thomas chose to sign with Nebraska as an edge recruit in 2017. He saw action in four games as a redshirt freshman for the Huskers before deciding he wanted a change of scenery.
UCLA Has First Day in Pads Wednesday
UCLA conducted its first practice in pads on Wednesday, and we gleaned some more details on special teams...
Barrett Carter hypes up Clemson defensive versatility, freshmen
Following Clemson's fourth fall camp practice on Tuesday, linebacker Barrett Carter met the media. The primary takeaways are below. — On how he'll move around week to week position-wise:. "Just putting me in a place so whoever we're playing we can game plan and scheme for them and put me...
