Roanoke (Va.) Patrick Henry receiver Carmelo Taylor made his college decision, and he is Big Ten bound. Taylor told 247Sports he is committed to Penn State. "Every school I went to had an amazing environment, but Penn State really stood out to me," he said. "How they do things in practice stood out to me and I really liked that, and that is why I picked Penn State over South Carolina."

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 33 MINUTES AGO