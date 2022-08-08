ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Spun

Colin Cowherd Is Predicting A Surprise NFL Coach Retirement

Colin Cowherd is predicting a surprise NFL head coach retirement ahead of the 2022 regular season. The Fox Sports 1 host unveiled his bold predictions for the upcoming NFL season earlier this week. Among them: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will retire following the season. Belichick, 70, doesn't appear to...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one of the most successful college football coaches in history. Saban has won seven national championships with two different schools in his coaching career, winning one with LSU and six with Alabama. Given all his success, let’s take a closer look at Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
247Sports

FSU offensive lineman Kayden Lyles out for 2022 season

Florida State center Kayden Lyles announced on Wednesday that he will miss the 2022 season with an injury. The injury was suffered last week in practice and will cost the Wisconsin transfer the entirety of the season. Lyles transferred to FSU in the spring and was expected to battle Maurice...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
AthlonSports.com

Steelers Release First Official Depth Chart, Starting Quarterback Announced

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first depth chart of the preseason. Mitch Trubisky, as expected, is currently the team's starting quarterback. First-round pick and former Pitt star Kenny Pickett, meanwhile, begins at the No. 3 spot on the team's quarterback depth chart. The experienced Mason Rudolph is currently the team's backup.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut News

Earlier this Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed E.J. Perry back to their roster. In order to make room for him, they released Kyle Sloter. Sloter played in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, completing 13-of-25 pass attempts for 127 yards and one touchdown. Before he signed with the Jaguars,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
247Sports

Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. opens up on his father's influence

Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is set to enter his sophomore season with the Tigers in 2022. Trotter Jr. is the son of four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, who played in the NFL for 11 seasons, including eight with the Philadelphia Eagles. During a recent interview, Trotter Jr. talked about trying to make the most of his opportunity this season.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Wednesday ASU two-minute drill

Sun Devil Source publisher Chris Karpman and reporter Ethan Ryter conducted a two-minute drill following Arizona State football's Wednesday spring practice, which was its fifth of preseason and the first in full pads. In this edition they discuss:. -- An impressive passing day led by Florida transfer junior quarterback Emory...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

WR Carmelo Taylor commits to Penn State

Roanoke (Va.) Patrick Henry receiver Carmelo Taylor made his college decision, and he is Big Ten bound. Taylor told 247Sports he is committed to Penn State. "Every school I went to had an amazing environment, but Penn State really stood out to me," he said. "How they do things in practice stood out to me and I really liked that, and that is why I picked Penn State over South Carolina."
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

247Sports

