Culver, IN

Six new pickleball courts to be unveiled at Studebaker Park

ELKHART, Ind. -- Six new pickleball courts will be unveiled at Studebaker Park on Friday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony starting at 1 p.m. Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson and park Superintendent Jamison Czarnecki will be in attendance to celebrate the grand-opening and cut the ribbon. The six new courts will be...
ELKHART, IN
Animal Welfare Commission meeting

SOUTH BEND, In. -- The South Bend Animal Welfare Commission meets Thursday at 6 p.m. Attendees can watch in-person at in the Board of Public Works Conference Room on the 13th floor of the County-City Building, 227 W. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46601. This meeting is also live streaming...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Nappanee Friday Fest

ELKHART, Ind. -- Friday Fest starts on August 12th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The events include a food truck war, car and bike show, crafts and shopping. For more information visit https://fb.me/e/3fMVtZSKf.
NAPPANEE, IN
Whirlpool donates backpacks in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Whirlpool Cooperation is putting together and donating backpacks with school supplies for Berrien County schools this year. The bags will be distributed at 600 W Main Street, Benton Harbor, Michigan 49022. Volunteers will pack 975 K-5 bags and 525 6-12 grade bags. For more information go...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
South Bend Community School Corporation to host Back to School Bash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Community School Corporation will be hosting a Back to School Bash on Saturday at the Brown Community Learning Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free backpacks and school supplies will be given to students, who will also have the opportunity to get free COVID-19 vaccines and immunizations.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Dante Kittrell press conference rescheduled

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The press conference about the death of Dante Kittrell has been rescheduled by Faith in Indiana for August 12th at 1 p.m. due to the sudden death of Jackie Walorski. The conference is meant to push Mayor Mueller to meet with community leaders to discuss police...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Touch-a-Truck event coming to Shanklin Park

GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Goshen Parks & Recreation Department will be hosting the Touch-a-Truck event at Shanklin Park on August 27. Touch-a-Truck is a free event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. that allows children to explore their favorite vehicles in a safe and supervised environment. Public service trucks, emergency...
GOSHEN, IN
The St. Joseph VA Clinic to be renamed to Jackie Walorski VA Clinic

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The U.S House of Representatives announced the renaming of St. Joseph VA Clinic to the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic in honor of the late congresswoman. Walorski who tragically passed away on August 3 in a tragic car crash while traveling in Indiana's second district, will forever have her name cemented in Mishawaka's VA Clinic.
MISHAWAKA, IN
Free used tire collection in Cass County on Wednesday

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Cass County is hosting a free used passenger tire collection event on Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Cass County Road Commission. During the event, residents can drop off their used passenger car or pickup truck tires for free. Semi and tractor tires will...
CASS COUNTY, MI
George Wilson Park hosts Slide the Hill

MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- From the 12 to the 14 of August, George Wilson Park will be hosting Slide the Hill. Slide the Hill has four 300-foot-long water slides that people can tube and slide down. The event is only ten dollars per person and lasts through Sunday. Guests also need to...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Boxwood Court closure

ELKHART, Ind. -- A portion of Boxwood Court is closed from Crabtree Lane to the Cul-de-sac. The closure will be until August 13th while the road is being repaved.
ELKHART, IN
The Osceola Music Festival is back this weekend.

OSCEOLA, Ind. -- The 38th annual Osceola Music Festival is back this weekend. The festival makes its return at Fern Hunsberger Park with, live music, food, games and more. The event is free to the public and parking is relatively available.
OSCEOLA, IN
Grapes on the Green kicks off Four Winds Invitational weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Country Club kicked off the Four Winds Invitational weekend on Thursday with Grapes on the Green, an event where guests drove around on golf carts to sample wine and food from different sponsors. Thursday's event included sips and samples from Papa Vino's, Uptown...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Frances Avenue closed for repair

ELKHART, Ind. -- Frances Avenue will be closed for the next two weeks due to an emergency sewer repair. Frances will be closed between East Carlton Avenue and East Hively Avenue. Drivers should use Prairie Street during the closure.
ELKHART, IN
VIDEO: Jackie Walorski funeral at Granger Community Church

Those honoring Jackie Walorski Swihart line the procession route at Grissom Middle School. Sr. Pastor Dr. Ted Bryant of Granger Community Church reads Jackie's obituary. Pastor John Wilson of Radiant Church Michiana opens the service. Live image from Granger Community Church. 10 a.m.: Plane carrying dignitaries from Washington DC lands...
GRANGER, IN

