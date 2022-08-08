Read full article on original website
Related
abc57.com
Six new pickleball courts to be unveiled at Studebaker Park
ELKHART, Ind. -- Six new pickleball courts will be unveiled at Studebaker Park on Friday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony starting at 1 p.m. Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson and park Superintendent Jamison Czarnecki will be in attendance to celebrate the grand-opening and cut the ribbon. The six new courts will be...
abc57.com
City of South Bend hosting meeting about crisis response procedures
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The City of South Bend will be holding a Community Action Group meeting to discuss crisis response procedures. The meeting will be held August 23 from 6 - 7:30 p.m. at Brown Intermediate School gymnasium. The public is encouraged to attend to find out about the...
abc57.com
Animal Welfare Commission meeting
SOUTH BEND, In. -- The South Bend Animal Welfare Commission meets Thursday at 6 p.m. Attendees can watch in-person at in the Board of Public Works Conference Room on the 13th floor of the County-City Building, 227 W. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46601. This meeting is also live streaming...
abc57.com
Nappanee Friday Fest
ELKHART, Ind. -- Friday Fest starts on August 12th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The events include a food truck war, car and bike show, crafts and shopping. For more information visit https://fb.me/e/3fMVtZSKf.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc57.com
Whirlpool donates backpacks in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Whirlpool Cooperation is putting together and donating backpacks with school supplies for Berrien County schools this year. The bags will be distributed at 600 W Main Street, Benton Harbor, Michigan 49022. Volunteers will pack 975 K-5 bags and 525 6-12 grade bags. For more information go...
abc57.com
South Bend Community School Corporation to host Back to School Bash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Community School Corporation will be hosting a Back to School Bash on Saturday at the Brown Community Learning Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free backpacks and school supplies will be given to students, who will also have the opportunity to get free COVID-19 vaccines and immunizations.
abc57.com
Dante Kittrell press conference rescheduled
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The press conference about the death of Dante Kittrell has been rescheduled by Faith in Indiana for August 12th at 1 p.m. due to the sudden death of Jackie Walorski. The conference is meant to push Mayor Mueller to meet with community leaders to discuss police...
abc57.com
Touch-a-Truck event coming to Shanklin Park
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Goshen Parks & Recreation Department will be hosting the Touch-a-Truck event at Shanklin Park on August 27. Touch-a-Truck is a free event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. that allows children to explore their favorite vehicles in a safe and supervised environment. Public service trucks, emergency...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
South Bend tenets refuse to speak about residential problems in fear of eviction
SOUTH BEND, Ind.—Tenants with the South Bend Housing Authority (SBHA) started calling ABC57 Thursday evening, complaining of another water shut-off at 501 Alonso Watson Dr. But many refused to go on the record with their complaints, fearing retaliation from the housing authority. One tenant, 83-year-old George Coley, has lived...
abc57.com
The St. Joseph VA Clinic to be renamed to Jackie Walorski VA Clinic
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The U.S House of Representatives announced the renaming of St. Joseph VA Clinic to the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic in honor of the late congresswoman. Walorski who tragically passed away on August 3 in a tragic car crash while traveling in Indiana's second district, will forever have her name cemented in Mishawaka's VA Clinic.
abc57.com
Free used tire collection in Cass County on Wednesday
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Cass County is hosting a free used passenger tire collection event on Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Cass County Road Commission. During the event, residents can drop off their used passenger car or pickup truck tires for free. Semi and tractor tires will...
abc57.com
George Wilson Park hosts Slide the Hill
MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- From the 12 to the 14 of August, George Wilson Park will be hosting Slide the Hill. Slide the Hill has four 300-foot-long water slides that people can tube and slide down. The event is only ten dollars per person and lasts through Sunday. Guests also need to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Boxwood Court closure
ELKHART, Ind. -- A portion of Boxwood Court is closed from Crabtree Lane to the Cul-de-sac. The closure will be until August 13th while the road is being repaved.
abc57.com
Elkhart Community Schools doubles substitute teacher pay for retired teachers
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart Community Schools Board of School Trustees voted Tuesday to double the pay for substitute teachers who are retired Indiana teachers. The previous rate of pay for retired teachers in the school corporation was $145 for a full day and $75 for a half day.
abc57.com
The Osceola Music Festival is back this weekend.
OSCEOLA, Ind. -- The 38th annual Osceola Music Festival is back this weekend. The festival makes its return at Fern Hunsberger Park with, live music, food, games and more. The event is free to the public and parking is relatively available.
abc57.com
Grapes on the Green kicks off Four Winds Invitational weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Country Club kicked off the Four Winds Invitational weekend on Thursday with Grapes on the Green, an event where guests drove around on golf carts to sample wine and food from different sponsors. Thursday's event included sips and samples from Papa Vino's, Uptown...
abc57.com
Frances Avenue closed for repair
ELKHART, Ind. -- Frances Avenue will be closed for the next two weeks due to an emergency sewer repair. Frances will be closed between East Carlton Avenue and East Hively Avenue. Drivers should use Prairie Street during the closure.
abc57.com
Four Winds Casino South Bend to celebrate opening of expanded gaming area
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Four Winds Casinos will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of its expanded gaming area. The gaming floor which has more than 45,000 square feet of room will include 850 slot machines, 11 table games, a new high limit area and an additional cage and cashier area.
abc57.com
VIDEO: Jackie Walorski funeral at Granger Community Church
Those honoring Jackie Walorski Swihart line the procession route at Grissom Middle School. Sr. Pastor Dr. Ted Bryant of Granger Community Church reads Jackie's obituary. Pastor John Wilson of Radiant Church Michiana opens the service. Live image from Granger Community Church. 10 a.m.: Plane carrying dignitaries from Washington DC lands...
Comments / 0