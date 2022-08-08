Read full article on original website
Girl, 14, who died after getting into trouble in a river is pictured as devastated family pay tribute to 'much-loved daughter, sister, granddaughter and niece'
The family of a 14-year-old girl who died in a river in Scotland have paid tribute to a 'clever, funny, and beautiful young girl.'. Police named the girl as Nieve McIsaac, who got into difficulty on the River Teith near Stirling in the evening of Tuesday July 12. An air...
Legoland rollercoaster crash leaves at least 31 injured as two trains smash into each other in theme park horror
MORE than 30 people have been injured after a rollercoaster crashed at an amusement park. Two trains smashed into each other after one braked suddenly at the Legoland park at Guenzburg, Germany. Police initially said 34 people have been injured, suffering cuts and bruises, but that was revised down to...
natureworldnews.com
Man Attending a Funeral of His Brother Who Died of Snake Bite, Also Gets Bitten by a Snake and Dies
(Photo : Photo credit should read SANJAY KANOJIA/AFP via Getty Images) A younger brother of a deceased 38-year-old man who died from snake bite experienced the same fate. The 22-year-old man, identified as Govind Mishra, was the younger brother of Arvind Mishra who had died of snake bite, senior police official Raman Singh told the Press Trust of India news agency. During his last funeral rites, Govind had come to Bhawanipur village in the state of Bihar in India from Ludhiana in Punjab, together with one of their relatives, Chandrashekar Pandey (22).
Teenager electrocuted after falling asleep with a charging cell phone in her bed
A warning is being issued regarding going to sleep with a charming cell phone in your bed. A Chinese teenager Cambodian teen Khorn Srey Pov, 17, was found dead in her home lying on top of her phone after taking a shower on July 27th. Local officials have determined she had died instantly from a massive shock in her sleep from a massive electric shock on 27th July.
Mystery call leads dad to body of his missing son, 18, found in a pool of blood with his shoes off after party
AN anonymous call led to the discovery of an 18-year-old's body in a pool of blood with his shoes off after he went missing following a party, cops said. Jacob Hills was reported missing on Sunday by his family after attending a party in the apartment building where he was later found dead.
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
'Beautiful' mother, 25, dies after falling out of bed at night and suffering a seizure - leaving behind a two-year-old daughter
A 25-year-old mother has died after falling out of bed at night and suffering from a seizure, leaving behind her two-year-old daughter. In the early hours of Sunday 3 July, Natasha Simpson, from Rhyl, north Wales, was airlifted over 100 miles to a specialist unit in a Stoke hospital after her fall, but on the way she suffered a 'catastrophic bleed'.
Little girl, 12 and her pet are mauled by two dogs after they escaped and attacked her outside her school
A girl has been rushed to hospital after she and her dog were attacked by two other dogs in front of horrified children near a school in Melbourne. Emergency services were called to a street near Berwick Fields Primary School in Melbourne's south-east on Wednesday morning following reports a 12-year-old girl and her nine-year-old dog were bitten by two dogs after they escaped from a nearby property.
Daily Beast
Beloved 23-Year-Old DJ Dies After Plunge From 13th-Story Houston Balcony
In the early hours of July 4, a DJ just beginning to make a name for herself on the Houston music scene plummeted from the balcony of a high-rise apartment building, falling four floors to a pool deck below. The only other person present on the balcony that morning—the DJ’s girlfriend—said she watched her partner climb up on a patio chair and pitch over the railing.
Warning: Shocking Graphic Video of Actual Fatal Highway Accident Caused By Distracted Driving
Editor’s Note: This article contains videos whose content may be considered too graphic in nature for some readers. Viewer discretion is advised. In an effort to get the word out about how dangerous is driving while distracted, this video was recently released from the Durham Constabulary — which is the police force responsible for policing ceremonial county of County Durham in North East England in the United Kingdom — that shows footage of an actual fatal accident which occurred on the northbound lanes of the A1(M) carriageway near Bowburn on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 6:18 in the evening.
Eerie Doorbell Cam Footage Shows Last Moments of Missing Mom
On July 5, 2022, 39-year-old mom of two Christina “Chrissy” Lee Powell called her boss to inform her that she was running late. Chrissy had just started a new job at a medical malpractice law firm a week earlier.
ohmymag.co.uk
Seven dogs were found 'screaming in agony' after they were ‘doused in petrol and set alight'
Seven dogs were kept in the family's kennels when a fire broke out in the middle of the night, ITV reports. A woman was woken up by her daughter-in-law who could hear the pets barking and saw the flames. As they went to investigate they faced a horrendous scene. Dogs...
The incredible moment a family who vanished in the outback is FOUND alive after a helicopter spots their car 50km off the road
This is the dramatic moment a family of four was spotted and rescued in the Australian outback after they went missing for 48 hours. Their four-wheel-drive was spotted by helicopter on Tuesday after a multi-agency search was launched when the Queensland family did not arrive at their destination - the small town of Packsaddle in NSW.
California drunk driver, 23, cries as she listens to heartbreaking victim impact statements of three young girls whose parents she killed when she ran red light and hit their car as they admired Christmas decorations: Judge jails her for 21 years
A drunk driver wept in court as she listened to victim impact statements from three little girls who were orphaned after she plowed her Range Rover into their parents. Grace Coleman, 23, could be seen rubbing tears from her eyes at Newport Beach court house Friday as she was jailed for 21 years to life after admitting the second-degree murders of Henry Eduardo Saldana-Mejia, 27, and his wife Gabriela Andrade, 28, in December 2020.
Family of teenager, 18, who died after falling 50 feet from a cliff reveal their devastation and pay tribute to the 'much-loved daughter, sister, and friend to many'
The family of a teenager who died after falling 50ft from a cliff in Caithness, Scotland, say they are 'absolutely devastated' over her death. Alesha Wright, 18, tragically died after the horror incident in Thurso on Monday evening (July 11). Alesha's family, which includes three younger siblings, told of their...
Frantic search for girl, 10, with ‘sandy blonde hair’ who vanished from her family home four days ago
Police are asking for help to find a 10-year-old girl after she vanished from her home. The little girl was last seen at a on home on Phylis Street in Ipswich, Queensland, on Friday at about 10am. Police and family are worried about her due to her young age. She...
Troop of killer monkeys throw four-month-old baby to his death from three-story roof after snatching him from his mother
A TROOP of killer monkeys horrifically threw a four-month-old baby to his death after snatching him from his mother. Dad Nirdesh Upadhyay, 25, had been on his three-story roof terrace with his wife and son when the animals took the tot. The family had been unwinding on Friday at their...
Ohio family of 11 awakened in middle of night by stranger telling them their house was on fire
An Ohio woman saved a family of 11 when she knocked on their front door in the middle of the night to let them know their home was on fire. Haily Moss is seen on the Ring security doorbell camera at Josh Ellis and Brittany Downing's home at 1:06 a.m. EST.
Father of nine-month-old baby blocks Thames Water worker from leaving after having no water for 36 hours
The father of a nine-month-old baby blocked in a Thames Water worker after his family was left without water for more than 36 hours.Chris Oxley filmed the moment he took action after his request for a manager to be contacted was “rudely” refused by the worker, who allegedly swore at him.Footage recorded by Oxley at the scene in High Wycombe on Wednesday (9 August) shows the worker’s van blocked by his two cars.Oxley said on Thursday morning that he had reached 62 hours with no supply.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Thames Water planning hosepipe restrictions ‘in coming weeks’Trump’s new campaign video appears to use QAnon-themed songFox News host shouted down as she suggests Trump may have done something wrong
LADbible
