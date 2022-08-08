Read full article on original website
WVNews
Manchin has found a sensible pathway forward for West Virginia
West Virginians have been right to be worried about the future of jobs in our state as consumers across the country and around the world have begun to demand a lower-carbon future. In response, companies everywhere have taken enormous steps to lower their carbon footprint by all possible means, even...
WVNews
SMART529 program sponsors scholarship contest
CHARLESTON — This is the 20th anniversary of West Virginia’s SMART529 College Savings Plan. West Virginia families can visit www.wvtreasury.com/20 years to enter their children aged 14 and younger to win one of three $20,000 SMART529 scholarships, which will be randomly awarded to one child each month from October through December.
WVNews
Tri-state area women win awards
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — From July 27-31, West Virginia American Women of Service Queens, along with Mrs. Pennsylvania and Classic Maryland, attended the International American Women of Service Pageant, bringing home many awards. The international competition was held in South Portland, Maine. The international competition is split between Young...
WVNews
Saturday Salutes
Editor’s note: Saturday Salutes recognize the positive efforts of many in North Central West Virginia and the Mountain State. — All the service personnel, teachers, counselors, safety personnel, administrators and others involved in getting ready for the new scholastic school year. It’s a lot of very important work!
WVNews
CDC releases more information on West Virginia swine flu cases
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The CDC has released more information on reported human infections of an influenza virus that usually spreads in pigs related to the recently held Jackson County Fair in West Virginia. There have been three cases of the swine influenza to date in the United...
WVNews
Fire safety poster contest underway
CHARLESTON — The Fifth Annual State Fire Marshal Fire Safety Poster Contest taking place soon in all school systems across West Virginia. This contest is open to all students kindergarten through fifth grade statewide and will recognize students who demonstrate an understanding of the issues related to fire safety, and who demonstrate the ability to visually portray that knowledge on posters and artwork that they themselves will create.
WVNews
Monongalia County (West Virginia) Fair to wrap up Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Saturday is the last day to visit the Monongalia County Fair which has something for just about everyone and just about everything for kids. Saturday is Sharon Seman's Kids Day, with highlight events including a diaper derby, face painting and "all kinds of other activities," Fair President Kathy Eichensehr said.
WVNews
Corrections emergency
In a world in which there are plenty of natural disasters as well as manmade ones, it would seem West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is trying to avert another of the manmade variety. In his call of a state of emergency to be able to mobilize the National Guard to...
WVNews
Dems: Abortion access question should be put to W.Va. voters
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Democrats want voters to be able to decide whether abortion should continue to be allowed in the state. The call comes after residents in Kansas, another state with a GOP-controlled Legislature, rejected a ballot measure earlier this month that would have allowed lawmakers to tighten restrictions or ban the procedure outright.
WVNews
West Virginia team strives to make a better eye shield
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — More than 6 million people per year undergo eye surgeries and require an eye shield for protection during the healing process. A team at Intermed Labs in Morgantown learned in July 2021 that the shields on the market aren’t very comfortable or easy to use, and set out to make something better. The result was SNAPS, now in beta testing before going to mass market.
WVNews
Wisconsin GOP leader fires 2020 election investigator
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly Republican leader who hired a former state Supreme Court justice to investigate the 2020 election fired him Friday, three days after the lawmaker beat a primary opponent whom the investigator and former President Donald Trump had endorsed. The firing of Michael Gableman...
WVNews
Mormon lawmaker pushes abuse reporting reform in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker in Utah said Friday he plans to introduce legislation that would require clergy to report child abuse to authorities, eliminating the clergy-penitent privilege in a state where The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the predominant religion. Rep....
WVNews
One day at a time: Alcohol
Right now, heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine continue to be major problems for North Central West Virginia and all of America. But what about alcohol, which has been around since the days of the pharaohs and beyond?
WVNews
More than 50 West Virginia National Guard members to provide assistance in jails, prisons
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 50 members of West Virginia National Guard will begin providing staffing assistance at the state’s jails and prisons on Aug. 22, according to Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, adjutant general of the guard. Gov. Jim Justice issued a State of Emergency declaration...
