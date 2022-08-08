Read full article on original website
Crow Holdings, Panattoni to Develop 2.3 MSF Spec Distribution Campus Near Seattle
FREDERICKSON, WASH. — A joint venture between a real estate fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital and Panattoni will develop four warehouse/distribution buildings totaling more than 2.3 million square feet in Frederickson. Located at Canyon Road East and E. 176th Street, the 310-acre FRED310 site has received its State Environmental Policy Act approval. Delivery of the new buildings is slated for no later than first-quarter 2024.
