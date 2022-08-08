Read full article on original website
Times News
The six sites
Schuylkill County commissioners approved six farms to be appraised and surveyed as part of their applications to the Farmland Preservation program. If they are accepted into the program, the county program will buy development rights to the land. Commissioner Gary J. Hess and Commissioners’ Chairman Barron L. Hetherington voted in...
Times News
Colossal Radio’s Jeep Fest to raise funds for fire company, vets
That’s essentially what visitors who take part in Colossal Radio’s Jeep Fest to benefit our veterans and volunteers can expect. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 4 at The Hofford Mill in Weissport. The rain date is Sept. 11. Layne “Doc” Roberts,...
Times News
Bylaws for Carbon animal shelter committee approved
The Carbon County Commissioners have approved new bylaws for their Animal Shelter advisory committee. The commissioners formed the five-member committee last July to assess and recommend changes to the commissioners when it comes to operating the shelter. The bylaws state that the advisory committee’s recommendations will be focused on the...
Times News
Beautiful butterflies Bear Creek sanctuary focuses on education, environment
In 2002 Mari Gruber’s family owned a building that was falling apart and used for storage. Then something magical happened when her sister sent her to a seminar about raising butterflies. Gruber, an artist and substitute teacher for children with special needs, saw a gap in serving people with...
Times News
Palmerton woman remembered
Friends shared memories of a Palmerton woman who died in an early-morning fire Tuesday morning. Robin Wisocky, 61, was found on the second floor of the 131 Columbia Ave home. Grace Freeman, who serves as the director of nursing at The Palmerton, said Wisocky was beloved by everyone. “I’ve never...
Times News
Veteran organizations need help
Veteran organizations need help. That means they need members. As it stands now most of their members are up in age. Veteran organizations need younger members so they can help. They do poker runs and other fundraisers so they can donate to charities, help food pantries, do flag programs in schools, speak to classes in schools, donate to Jr. ROTC, donate to first responders and hospitals.
Times News
New Jim Thorpe scholarship to honor boy’s memory
A new scholarship is available to students graduating from Jim Thorpe High School, creating a lasting legacy in memory of Hunter Wolfe, who passed away from cancer in 2011. Established by Ella Farnell, a Wolfe family friend, the Hunter’s Heroes Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Carbon County Community Foundation will award a $500, one-year, nonrenewable scholarship each year to a graduating Jim Thorpe senior who exhibits great leadership and involvement in the community.
Times News
JT light poles draw criticism
PPL Electric is replacing light poles in downtown Jim Thorpe and early reviews from residents have included descriptions such as “hideous” and “an abomination.”. Borough council was peppered with comments during its Thursday night meeting regarding the poles, 18 of which the utility company is swapping out on West Broadway.
Times News
About the Farmland Preservation program
This year, Schuylkill County received federal funds to purchase development rights to owners of land deemed eligible to be enrolled in the Farmland Preservation program. Pennsylvania leads the nation in the number of farms and acres permanently preserved for agricultural production, according to the state Department of Agriculture. County Agricultural...
Times News
Tamaqua chamber seeks submissions for photo contest
The Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting submissions for its “For the Love of Tamaqua” photo contest. “We are looking for any and all photos - pics of events that took place, architecture, agriculture, kids playing, trains passing, leaves changing - anything that makes us ‘love’ Tamaqua,” explained Aimee Dotson, the chamber’s outreach and office administrator.
Times News
Who owns JT’s Kemmerer Park? Borough to conduct deed search to find out
Jim Thorpe Borough Council is hoping to put to rest the question of who owns the Kemmerer Park grounds on Packer Hill. Council on Thursday night approved its solicitor, Jim Nanovic, to complete a deed ownership verification, which President Greg Strubinger said will determine the status of some groundwork that needs done at the property.
Times News
Thorpe district raises custodians’ pay
Jim Thorpe’s custodians will receive a pay increase under a new contract. District officials hope that the increased pay will help them attract more applicants. “Hopefully we’ll get a larger pool (of applicants),” said Ken Marx, business manager for Jim Thorpe Area School District. On Wednesday, school...
Times News
Carbon County fair schedule
• The Nashville Music Company at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. • A Demolition Derby will take place at 7 p.m. in the arena. • Senior Citizens Drawing will be held at 8 p.m. in the arena. Thursday. • Ronnie McDowell, with Nashville artist Leigh Pollari, will perform at 6:30...
Times News
Monroe prison’s treatment programs fully staffed
The Monroe County Correctional Facility is fully staffed for providing addiction and mental health treatment for the first time in months. Lea Baylor, the director of treatment, said this week, “We are now fully staffed, and we’re holding steady on outlay programs.”. The prison is developing a community...
Times News
Fundraiser set for Palmerton family displaced by fire
A fundraiser for a Palmerton family who lost everything in a fire early Tuesday morning has been set. The Basket Raffle and Bake Sale to benefit the Zelinsky Family will be held from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 21 at Don Laine Campground, 790 57 Drive, Palmerton. Marcy and Jay Zelinsky were...
Times News
Carbon County Fair offers variety of food
The food vendors were busy this week at the Carbon County Fair. The lines have been steady at the food stands. Michael Kopinetz of Pottsville, who runs the pizza stand, said, “Business has been good and the heat really hasn’t slowed down business.”. Area Lions Clubs are offering...
Times News
Lehighton news for Aug. 10, 2022
Sunday worship with Holy Communion at Trinity Lutheran Church, 175 S. Third St., begins 9:30 a.m. Holy Communion is served by continuous line with wafer placed in your open hand, and wine or grape juice in a small cup. Gluten-free wafers are available to those with allergy issues. The Rev. Nancy Moore presides. Vicar Sarah Moore assists.
Times News
Lansford approves hiring officer
Lansford Borough Council approved the hiring of part-time police officer Callen Rich. “I recommend him based on the chief/officer in charge, along with the mayor, that the background work, background investigation, and polygraph test were good,” Councilman John Turcmanovich said. “The motion right now is to hire him part time. He is one of the candidates that is interested in full time, which would happen when the testing comes around for full time. Right now, I recommend we hire him part time. He is available seven days a week, if we needed him.”
Times News
Schuylkill OKs budget adjustments
Schuylkill County commissioners on Thursday approved budget adjustments for four departments. Budget adjustments are moving money among line items. They do not involve any increase in overall spending, said county Financial Director Paul E. Buber. They were $1,000 for the coroner’s office; $12,800 for the Soil Conservation agency; $14,798 for...
Times News
Northern Lehigh School Board - Financial
Northern Lehigh School Board on Monday approved the following financial matters:. • A three-year renewal agreement with Population Health Innovations effective July 1 through June 30, 2025, for the purpose of providing Health eTools software for the district’s school nurses to collect and report state required health related information. The total three-year cost is $12,165.
