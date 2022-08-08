‘We are excited’: Two-story Topgolf in Farragut sets opening date

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Dallas-based Topgolf Entertainment Group on Monday confirmed the opening date for its Knoxville area venue, marking the company’s 79th global venue as well as an expansion of its Tennessee footprint.

Last week, Town of Farragut Mayor Ron Williams said the Friday, Aug. 12 grand opening of the Topgolf located on Outlet Drive would be the start of a larger project for bringing more entertainment and accommodations to the Farragut area off Interstate 40.

Topgolf said Monday that the open-air, two-level venue will feature 72 outdoor hitting bays “with all the comforts of inside,” such as a full-service restaurant with chef-inspired menu items, top-shelf drinks, music and year-round family-friendly programming for all ages.

(Photo: Melanie Vásquez Russell/WATE)

The West Knox County venue is fully equipped with Topgolf’s latest technology including the company’s signature Toptracer technology. According to Topgolf, Toptracer is the most trusted ball-tracing technology in the golf industry, powering the experience at the venue and enabling Players at Topgolf to enjoy favorite games like Angry Birds and Jewel Jam. The venue will also feature an outdoor patio, rooftop terrace and private event space.

“We are excited to welcome the Knoxville community and bring more Tennesseans more opportunities to play the game of golf in their own way,” Gen Gray, Topgolf chief operating officer, said. “As a company focused on bringing diversity, a new personality and attitude to this game of golf, we look forward to bringing our unique experience to this community.”

Located off I-40 in Farragut across from the Turkey Creek shopping center, Topgolf Knoxville is the third venue in the Volunteer State along with venues in Nashville and Chattanooga. Topgolf officials say the two-story venue architecture design is the first of its kind in Tennessee.

The venue will create around 300 jobs. Those interested in joining the team at Topgolf can visit Topgolf’s career website .

