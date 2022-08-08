DRIGGS, Idaho — If you felt a rumble in Teton Valley last night you’re not alone. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 2.7 magnitude earthquake with a depth of five kilometers (3.1 miles) in Driggs, Idaho. The shake occurred at 9:01 p.m. between Miller Ranch and Powder Valley on Ski Hill Rd. The earthquake was also reported by the University of Utah Seismograph Station. “Felt It” reports from Driggs residents also backed it up.

