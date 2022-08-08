Read full article on original website
New local food trailer makes rounds in Jackson Hole
JACKSON, Wyo. — Did you see it? The new Eat Wyoming trailer made its rounds in Jackson on Wednesday!. Central Wyoming College (CWC) partnered with the state-wide Eat Wyoming local food hub to increase local food market access for farmers and ranchers, and bring more Wyoming-grown food to our communities.
Climb Wyoming offers free career training for single moms
TETON COUNTY, Wyo. — Are you ready to put your hard work toward a great future with a year-round, stable career that offers lots of opportunities for growth?. Climb Wyoming is offering a free Professional Office Careers training for single moms, starting soon. Climb will support participants every step of the way, including training for in-demand office skills and finding a well-paid job in your community.
SNAPPED: Osprey family spotted in Rafter J
JACKSON, Wyo. — Summer is the brief window of time when Osprey inhabit the Greater Yellowstone before migrating out of the region for the winter. In September, they migrate to Central and South America to escape the cold. Often mistaken for eagles, osprey lay two or three eggs in...
Shenandoah to bring 35th anniversary tour to Million Dollar Cowboy Bar
JACKSON, Wyo.— Known for one of the most identifiable sounds in country music history, Grammy-award-winning country band, Shenandoah, will bring its 35th Anniversary Tour to The Million Dollar Cowboy Bar on Wednesday, Aug. 31. With 13 #1 hits, and another 10 Top 10s, the band has left a lasting...
Find fresh flavors and unique cocktails at The Kitchen
JACKSON, Wyo. — From behind the curtain, The Kitchen’s Bar Manager, Kristen Hawley, carefully crafts each drink, using her passion for cocktails as the driving force behind each glass placed on a table. If you ask her about the inspiration behind her creations, she’ll humbly talk about how...
Earthquake shakes Driggs
DRIGGS, Idaho — If you felt a rumble in Teton Valley last night you’re not alone. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 2.7 magnitude earthquake with a depth of five kilometers (3.1 miles) in Driggs, Idaho. The shake occurred at 9:01 p.m. between Miller Ranch and Powder Valley on Ski Hill Rd. The earthquake was also reported by the University of Utah Seismograph Station. “Felt It” reports from Driggs residents also backed it up.
GTMF presents music by Gershwin, John Williams & Prokofiev with the Festival Orchestra this Friday and Saturday
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — This Friday and Saturday, the Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra will perform Gershwin’s An American in Paris, John Williams’ Trumpet Concerto and Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5. Gershwin’s bustling depiction of a Parisian vacation shares an all-American first half with the trumpet concerto...
Rangers respond to three incidents in GTNP within 24 hours
MOOSE, Wyo. — Park rangers had a busy start to the week, conducting three major rescues within Grand Teton National Park in just under 24 hours. The first rescue occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, when Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received a report of a disoriented 21-year-old female at Surprise Lake.
Flash Flood Watch in effect from Friday to Sunday
JACKSON, Wyo. – The National Weather in Riverton has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Jackson Hole and the Tetons, along with much of Western Wyoming, from Friday morning through Sunday evening. The Watch does NOT include Yellowstone at this time, though isolated flash flooding could not be ruled out there either.
Fire danger lowered to moderate
JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton Interagency Fire managers have adjusted the fire danger rating to moderate for Grand Teton National Park, Bridger-Teton National Forest (BTNF) and the National Elk Refuge following recent rainfall and cooler temperatures, according to a press release today from BTNF. “A moderate fire danger rating does...
