Moab, UT

Oxygen

Murder Victim Ron Goldman's Sister Wants Gabby Petito's Family To Talk About The Media Circus

The sister of high-profile murder victim Ron Goldman would like to speak with the family of Gabby Petito about the media frenzy surrounding the young woman's case. Kim Goldman, 50 — a victim’s advocate and author — launched a new podcast entitled “Media Circus” in June to explore the media coverage of high-profile crimes through conversations with the relatives of crime victims whose cases faced intense media scrutiny.
The Independent

Bodycam video shows Utah police refusing to help Black man as he bled to death in an elevator

Two Utah police officers were caught on bodycam footage refusing to provide aid to a dying Black man after he was stabbed. Ryan Outlaw, 39, was fatally stabbed by his girlfriend, Jennifer Tobar, on 13 November 2020 during a domestic dispute at the Covey Apartments in Salt Lake City. Nearly two years later, Fox13 exclusively obtained footage that shows Salt Lake City Police officers Ian Anderson and Jadah Brown’s failing to administer any first aid to Outlaw as he bled out inside an elevator for approximately eight minutes. “What do you want me to do? I’m not [a]...
Complex

California Woman Arrested After Husband Caught Her on Video Allegedly Using Drano to Poison His Drinks

A California woman has been arrested after allegedly trying to poison her husband. As NBC News reported on Wednesday, the woman—Yue Yu, a 45-year-old dermatologist—was arrested earlier this month after her husband secretly filmed her during an attempted alleged poisoning in progress. Per the report, she was using Drano and pouring it into drinks intended for husband.
IRVINE, CA
Moab, UT
Utah State
Moab, UT
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming shootouts leave man dead

A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
SUNDANCE, WY
The Independent

Alex Jones’ lawyer gives middle finger to Sandy Hook victim’s family’s attorney

Alex Jones’ lawyer gave the middle finger to the plaintiff attorney representing the family of a Sandy Hook victim in court.The founder and host of far-right radio show InfoWars had already been found liable for defamation by the Texas court for claiming the school shooting was a “hoax” to gain “power or money.”The parents of a child who died in the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history were seeking $150m in damages for Jones’ statements regarding the incident.This video shows the heated moment in the courtroom, for which the lawyer, Andino Reynal, later apologised for.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida police free pelican trapped in Tampa Bay fishing lineSteve Bannon calls Alex Jones ‘greatest political thinker’ since Founding FathersChris Pincher avoids reporter’s question on Boris Johnson’s downfall
CBS Denver

El Paso County deputy killed while responding to shooting

A deputy has been killed in El Paso County. The sheriff's office says Deputy Andrew Peery was responding to a shooting Sunday evening in the Widefield area south of Colorado Springs when he died. Peery, 39, was married and had two children.Peery was one of three officers who responded to a call about a shooting, and they were immediately met with gunfire.First responders lined the streets Sunday night as a processional moved past UCHealth Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs. That's where deputy Peery was taken.He's described as a highly-dedicated and decorated SWAT operator for EPCSO.This all happened at a home at Security-Widefield. Officers found a dead woman in the front yard of a home on Ponderosa Drive. When they went into the home, they found suspect John Paz dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Complex

ASAP Rocky’s Alleged Shooting Victim Was ASAP Relli, Who Is Filing Civil Lawsuit

ASAP Rocky’s alleged shooting victim has come forward. The 33-year-old Harlem rapper—legal name Rakim Mayers—was arrested in April for assault with a deadly weapon. The charges stemmed from a Nov. 6, 2021 incident in Southern California, where Rocky allegedly opened fire on an associate who was not publicly named at the time. ASAP Bari later claimed it was Terell Ephron, a.k.a. ASAP Relli, who had snitched on the Mob’s de facto leader. And it seems he was right.
Complex

Florida Woman Arrested After Allegedly Calling Two Precincts 11,000 Times to Berate Police

A woman in Florida was arrested earlier this month for allegedly calling two police precincts more than 11,000 times this year alone and chastising whoever answered. In the complaint obtained by the Smoking Gun, Carla Jefferson is accused of targeting the St. Petersburg Police Department and Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, where she “harasses, belittles, swears at, argues with” the person on the other line. Jefferson allegedly placed 512 calls to the St. Petersburg department over the course of 24 hours in early July.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

