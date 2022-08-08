Read full article on original website
Murder Victim Ron Goldman's Sister Wants Gabby Petito's Family To Talk About The Media Circus
The sister of high-profile murder victim Ron Goldman would like to speak with the family of Gabby Petito about the media frenzy surrounding the young woman's case. Kim Goldman, 50 — a victim’s advocate and author — launched a new podcast entitled “Media Circus” in June to explore the media coverage of high-profile crimes through conversations with the relatives of crime victims whose cases faced intense media scrutiny.
Bodycam video shows Utah police refusing to help Black man as he bled to death in an elevator
Two Utah police officers were caught on bodycam footage refusing to provide aid to a dying Black man after he was stabbed. Ryan Outlaw, 39, was fatally stabbed by his girlfriend, Jennifer Tobar, on 13 November 2020 during a domestic dispute at the Covey Apartments in Salt Lake City. Nearly two years later, Fox13 exclusively obtained footage that shows Salt Lake City Police officers Ian Anderson and Jadah Brown’s failing to administer any first aid to Outlaw as he bled out inside an elevator for approximately eight minutes. “What do you want me to do? I’m not [a]...
Complex
California Woman Arrested After Husband Caught Her on Video Allegedly Using Drano to Poison His Drinks
A California woman has been arrested after allegedly trying to poison her husband. As NBC News reported on Wednesday, the woman—Yue Yu, a 45-year-old dermatologist—was arrested earlier this month after her husband secretly filmed her during an attempted alleged poisoning in progress. Per the report, she was using Drano and pouring it into drinks intended for husband.
Oklahoma woman gets life in prison after admitting she asked her lover to kill her allegedly abusive pastor husband
An Oklahoma woman was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole Wednesday after admitting that she asked her lover to kill her allegedly abusive husband, a pastor, her lawyer said. The sentence for Kristie Evans, 49, was significantly more than the "split sentence" punishment of four years in prison...
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff
In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
Wyoming shootouts leave man dead
A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
Alex Jones’ lawyer gives middle finger to Sandy Hook victim’s family’s attorney
Alex Jones’ lawyer gave the middle finger to the plaintiff attorney representing the family of a Sandy Hook victim in court.The founder and host of far-right radio show InfoWars had already been found liable for defamation by the Texas court for claiming the school shooting was a “hoax” to gain “power or money.”The parents of a child who died in the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history were seeking $150m in damages for Jones’ statements regarding the incident.This video shows the heated moment in the courtroom, for which the lawyer, Andino Reynal, later apologised for.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida police free pelican trapped in Tampa Bay fishing lineSteve Bannon calls Alex Jones ‘greatest political thinker’ since Founding FathersChris Pincher avoids reporter’s question on Boris Johnson’s downfall
El Paso County deputy killed while responding to shooting
A deputy has been killed in El Paso County. The sheriff's office says Deputy Andrew Peery was responding to a shooting Sunday evening in the Widefield area south of Colorado Springs when he died. Peery, 39, was married and had two children.Peery was one of three officers who responded to a call about a shooting, and they were immediately met with gunfire.First responders lined the streets Sunday night as a processional moved past UCHealth Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs. That's where deputy Peery was taken.He's described as a highly-dedicated and decorated SWAT operator for EPCSO.This all happened at a home at Security-Widefield. Officers found a dead woman in the front yard of a home on Ponderosa Drive. When they went into the home, they found suspect John Paz dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Officials reveal new details about the 3 sets of human remains found at Lake Mead
For investigators working on the cases of people whose remains were found on the shore of Lake Mead, time is the enemy.
Complex
ASAP Rocky’s Alleged Shooting Victim Was ASAP Relli, Who Is Filing Civil Lawsuit
ASAP Rocky’s alleged shooting victim has come forward. The 33-year-old Harlem rapper—legal name Rakim Mayers—was arrested in April for assault with a deadly weapon. The charges stemmed from a Nov. 6, 2021 incident in Southern California, where Rocky allegedly opened fire on an associate who was not publicly named at the time. ASAP Bari later claimed it was Terell Ephron, a.k.a. ASAP Relli, who had snitched on the Mob’s de facto leader. And it seems he was right.
Complex
Florida Woman Arrested After Allegedly Calling Two Precincts 11,000 Times to Berate Police
A woman in Florida was arrested earlier this month for allegedly calling two police precincts more than 11,000 times this year alone and chastising whoever answered. In the complaint obtained by the Smoking Gun, Carla Jefferson is accused of targeting the St. Petersburg Police Department and Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, where she “harasses, belittles, swears at, argues with” the person on the other line. Jefferson allegedly placed 512 calls to the St. Petersburg department over the course of 24 hours in early July.
Donations pour in after boy was ripped off with counterfeit bill at his lemonade stand
Everett Police in Washington state is hoping the public can help identify the man that stiffed an 11-year-old boy with a fake $100 bill to buy lemonade from his stand.
Body of Arkansas judge found at bottom of lake after disappearing from family trip
Authorities say Arkansas County Northern District Judge Jeremiah T. Bueker ventured off alone near a lake before he was reported missing.
Complex
Armed Man Killed in Police Standoff After Trying to Breach FBI’s Cincinnati Office and Fleeing Scene (UPDATE)
UPDATED 8/11, 6:45 p.m.: The suspect in Ohio was fatally shot by police this afternoon, the Associated Press reports. The still-unidentified man took gunfire after raising his weapon toward law enforcement at roughly 3 p.m., a patrol spokesperson told the outlet. “Officials said the man was wearing body armor and...
Remains are found buried at a NSW school as cops rush to identify the mysterious discovery
Police have descended on a NSW school after remains were discovered on the grounds. NSW Police from the town of Gunnedah, in the state's northwest, rushed to St Mary's College just after 9am on Tuesday to reports the remains had been discovered at an excavation site on the school grounds.
Complex
Man Allegedly Calls 911 Over Cold McDonald’s Fries, Gets Arrested in Connection With Murder
A 911 call initially focused on an accusation of having been served fries at a lower-than-expected temperature is reported to have ultimately resulted in the arrest of a man who was previously charged in connection with an alleged murder. Per a report from regional Georgia outlet the Macon Telegraph, police...
Salt Lake City man accused of stealing an excavator and 'randomly digging up the ground' in a parking lot is in police custody
The 46-year-old suspect faces felony theft and felony criminal mischief charges. It's unclear what sparked the theft and destruction.
