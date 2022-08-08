A deputy has been killed in El Paso County. The sheriff's office says Deputy Andrew Peery was responding to a shooting Sunday evening in the Widefield area south of Colorado Springs when he died. Peery, 39, was married and had two children.Peery was one of three officers who responded to a call about a shooting, and they were immediately met with gunfire.First responders lined the streets Sunday night as a processional moved past UCHealth Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs. That's where deputy Peery was taken.He's described as a highly-dedicated and decorated SWAT operator for EPCSO.This all happened at a home at Security-Widefield. Officers found a dead woman in the front yard of a home on Ponderosa Drive. When they went into the home, they found suspect John Paz dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

EL PASO COUNTY, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO