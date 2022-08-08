Read full article on original website
The Best New Music This Week: Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Rod Wave, and More
It’s a big week for new music. Megan Thee Stallion is back with her 18-track album, Traumazine, featuring the standouttrack “Flip Flop.” Nicki Minaj has also returned with her raunchy single “Super Freaky Girl.” And Rod Wave is here to tug at your heartstrings with his somber record “Alone.” This week’s list also includes new music from Beyoncé and Ronald Isley, Ari Lennox, Morray, The Game, and many more.
Beyoncé and Ronald Isley Share New Collab “Make Me Say It Again, Girl”
Ronald Isley of the Isley Brothers has teamed up with Beyoncé for the duet “Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” a remake of the track of the same name from 1975. The duet was first announced on Tuesday, with 81-year-old Isley teasing that it was finally time to share with the world what he was working on with Bey. The song is a slightly tweaked rendition of the Isleys’ “Make Me Say It Again Girl (Part 1 & 2),” which appeared on the group’s first No. 1 album, The Heat Is On.
Cordae Drops New Songs “Unacceptable” and “So With That”
Cordae only dropped his second studio album From a Birds Eye View earlier this year, but the 24-year-old rapper is already back with two new songs. “Unacceptable” and “So With That” see Cordae firmly in his comfort zone, with two dinstively different instrumentals. The former goes for a more modern, soulful sound courtesy of producers ATL Jacob and Hendrix Smoke, while the latter goes for a throwback sound complete with chipmunk-style vocal samples.
Listen to Nicki Minaj’s New Song “Super Freaky Girl” Sampling Rick James
Ahead of her performance at the 2022 MTV VMAs later this month, Nicki Minaj returns with her new single “Super Freaky Girl.”. The track sees Nicki deliver explicit bars while incorporating Rick James’ 1981 classic “Super Freak,” calling to mind the genius sampling of another gem—Sir Mix-a-Lot’s “Baby Got Back”—on her 2014 smash hit “Anaconda.”
Rappers Are Saying They’re ‘Cappin’ in Songs. Here’s Why.
“This deluxe is all cap, this shit is not real,” Lil Durk says at the beginning of “So What,” the intro to his 7220 deluxe album. His disclaimer once seemed unthinkable for many fans. For the majority of hip-hop history, rappers have sold themselves as paragons of authenticity in their music. “I’m living my raps” was the intrinsic sell to most consumers. But in recent years, the justice system has been preying on that dynamic by criminalizing lyrics, whether it’s cases against individual artists like San Diego’s Tiny Doo or sweeping indictments like the YSL RICO case, where Georgia prosecutors allege that Young Thug and Gunna’s lyrics are evidence of their involvement in a violent gang.
The Game Disses Eminem and References His Daughter on New Song “The Black Slim Shady”
The Game’s new album Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind features plenty of high-profile guests, but it’s his fiery track “The Black Slim Shady” that will really have fans talking. The track, which very obviously references Eminem’s breakout hit “My Name Is,” sees the West Coast MC name...
50 Cent Explains Why He Didn’t Sign J. Cole
50 Cent has explained why he decided against signing J. Cole around the arrival of his debut mixtape The Come Up in 2007. “That was so early bro, this is before…at that point I don’t think we had a lot of representation on the street end, like we were the representation,” he explained at the 32:50 mark of his Breakfast Club interview when Charlamagne tha God asked why he didn’t sign Cole. In ’07, G-Unit records had a roster that included the members of Mobb Deep, Lil Scrappy, and M.O.P. among others.
Homeless Shelter Disappointed by Kanye West’s Failure to Deliver on Promises Made to Organization
Homeless charity L.A. Mission is frustrated with Kanye West’s failure to deliver on promises he made to the organization in an effort to solve the city’s housing crisis. Kanye, who in November met with L.A. Mission CEO Troy Vaughn to outline particular ways he can provide aid for the unhoused, took to Instagram on Friday to express his concern for the homeless. “Look to the children, look to the homeless as the biggest inspiration for all design,” West wrote.
Drake Responds to Rod Wave’s Explanation for Turning Down Collaboration
Drake wants Rod Wave to know there’s no hard feelings. During a new appearance on Complex’s 360 with Speedy Morman, Wave explained why he decided to walk away from a Drizzy collaboration. The Florida artist was supposed to appear on “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” on 2021’s Scary Hours 2 EP, but pulled his verse because he wasn’t satisfied with the results.
Interview: BOY SODA on Being a Converse All Star and Spending Time With Tyler, The Creator
Across the first weekend of August, thirty musicians, visual creatives, and storytellers from the global Converse All Stars community were selected to attend a three-day workshop in Sydney, hosted by industry leaders. The purpose? To collaborate with one another and forge the ‘next’ in music. During their time together, the All Stars were challenged to fuse their respective cultural influences, music genres, and independent styles to create five original tracks, and a visual expression of the sound.
Keke Palmer Wants to Play Whitney Houston After Viral Tweet Says They ‘Act Exactly the Same’
Between Keke Palmer’s latest role in Nope and comparisons of her career to Zendaya, Palmer has been a hot topic. Now, it seems the actress is also getting comparisons to Whitney Houston, whose 49th birthday just passed on Aug. 9. When a fan tweeted, “Keke Palmer and Whitney Houston...
Symba Links With Pusha T on “Never End Up Broke Pt. 2”
After dropping his new single “Never End Up Broke” in July, Symba has linked with Pusha T for the track’s follow-up, “Never End Up Broke Pt. 2.”. “Never End Up Broke Pt. 2” premiered on Zane Lowe’s World First radio program on Wednesday, and finds Pusha T treading familiar waters as he reminisces on his broke days as a cocaine drug dealer over Dr. Dre and Dem Jointz key-driven, disjointed instrumental.
Artist Who Inked Drake’s Face on His Dad Dennis Graham’s Arm Responds to Rapper Poking Fun at Tattoo
The tattoo artist who inked a portrait of Drake on Dennis Graham’s arm has spoken out after Drake recently joked about the tattoo on Instagram. Money Mike, a prominent tattoo artist based in California, admitted to TMZ that the portrait on Graham’s arm was far from perfect, and said it was because Drizzy’s father was rushing him to finish. He also said it was done free of charge at Graham’s birthday party.
Discovery+ Unveils Trailer for Armie Hammer Docuseries ‘House of Hammer’
Discovery+ has debuted the first trailer for House of Hammer, a documentary series focused on the accusations of abuse against Armie Hammer and the decades of issues surrounding his wealthy family. As Deadline reported, the docuseries promises to cover how abuse, addiction, and corruption permeated across five generations of the...
Millie Bobby Brown Explains Why She Stopped Using Social Media
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown hasn’t been as active on social media in the past year or so, and in a new interview she’s explained why. In a new Allure cover story, Brown said that her relationship with social media soured as she began to receive hateful messages and disturbing sexualized messages from adult men.
Jeffrey Wright Talks Working On ‘Westworld’ and the Future of Bernard
Spoilers for Westworld Season 4 below. Jeffrey Wright, in many ways, is the beating heart of Westworld. Throughout the HBO series, Wright’s Bernard Lowe serves as an empathic go-between in the worlds of both humans and robots, able to understand the wants of both. As the series expanded its worldview, Bernard turned into a reluctant hero, having power thrust upon him and deciding to be the best man he could be accordingly. Yet the show’s fourth season gave Bernard his biggest task yet: after spending what appeared to be decades inside the robot afterlife known as “The Sublime,” Bernard emerged as a messianic figure, tasked with ensuring the world could survive Charlotte Hale’s (Tessa Thompson) nefarious scheme.
Your Old Droog Shares New Album ‘Yodney Dangerfield’
Brooklyn rapper Your Old Droog has just dropped his fourth project of the year with Yodney Dangerfield, which follows May’s Yod Stewart. Droog has been keeping himself very busy as of late, and 2022 has proved to be one his most prolific years yet. He’s delivered the two solo projects YOD Wave and Yod Stewart, as well as his third full-length collaboration with Tha God Fahim, Tha Wolf on Wall St. 2: The American Dream.
Meek Mill Signs With WME Following Departure From Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Management
Meek Mill continues to make business moves. A month after confirming his departure from Roc Nation Management, the 35-year-old announced his newly inked deal with William Morris Endeavor. According to Variety, the “strategic partnership” will focus on Meek’s Culture Currency initiative, which aims to expand his business while supporting his growing network of artists, athletes, and entertainers.
Hudson Mohawke Shares New Album ‘Cry Sugar’
Seven years since the release of his last full-length offering, Hudson Mohawke returns with his third studio album Cry Sugar. The 19-track project marks the Scottish artist’s first new material since 2016’s Ded Sec – Watch Dogs 2 (Original Game Soundtrack), and follows the series of mixtapes (B.B.H.E., Poom Gems, and Airborne Lard), which featured unreleased music that had been in his vault, Mohawke put out in 2020.
