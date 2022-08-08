ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Chuck Schumer's summer winning streak boosts Democrats' midterm hopes as Republicans worry about a momentum shift

By Warren Rojas,Jake Lahut
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JCWxY_0h9NTafI00
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on June 7, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Nathan Howard/Getty Images

  • Senate Democrats are feeling hopeful after a string of wins thanks in part to Chuck Schumer.
  • The weekend's passage of a reconciliation deal caps weeks of maneuvering by Schumer as majority leader.
  • The snowballing victories come as Democrats vie to retain control of the Senate this fall.

Guiding the Democrats' sweeping reconciliation bill through the 50-50 chamber is a major win for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer following a year-and-a-half of intense negotiations, mounting frustration, and armchair quarterbacking by those who feared he didn't have it in him to muscle things through.

Schumer called the hard-fought reconciliation deal , which passed August 7 with the help of Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote, "one of the defining legislative feats of the 21st century."

"To Americans who've lost faith that Congress can do big things. This bill is for you. To seniors, who face the indignity of rationing medications, or skipping them altogether. This bill is for you," Schumer said on the Senate floor after Sunday's marathon voting session. "And to the tens of millions of young Americans who have spent years marching rallying, demanding that Congress act on climate change. This bill is for you."

The package would cut prescription drug costs, provide tax credits to bolster renewable energy production, and raise taxes on profitable corporations to offset the costs. It now awaits a vote in the Democrat-controlled House where it's expected to pass.

Wrapping up the $700 billion package caps a legislative burst that includes the microchip production-boosting CHIPS bill, the veterans' health-related PACT Act, and a NATO expansion vote prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Schumer watchers see his summer maneuvering through a sharply-divided Congress, Republican blockade — and with President Joe Biden mired in low approval ratings — as important steps to cementing his legacy.

He even got a nod from an unlikely lawmaker; Sen. Josh Hawley, a staunch conservative considered a likely 2024 GOP presidential contender. The Missouri lawmaker wrote that Republicans "better be willing to fight" if they retake control of Congress this fall after getting rolled by Democrats who "came to do something."

The wins are not just for Schumer, but also for Biden, whose legislative agenda has largely hinged on Democratic congressional leaders managing their slim majorities.

"We'll never be able to repay the debt we owe to those who have worn the uniform, but today, Congress delivered on a promise to our veterans and their families," Biden wrote on Twitter, adding, "The PACT Act will be the biggest expansion of VA health care in decades. We should all take pride in this moment."

Even though all 50 Senate Republicans voted against the bill, former President Donald Trump chastised Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for failing to stop it, accusing the Kentucky Republican of getting " played like a fiddle " by Schumer and Democrats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Nt7E_0h9NTafI00
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer with Rosie Torres, wife of veteran Le Roy Torres who suffers from illnesses related to his exposure to burn pits in Iraq, after the Senate passed the PACT Act at the U.S. Capitol August 2, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Coming at the right time

Multiple Democrats said the rolling winning streak is happening at just the right time — three months before voters decide control of the next Congress.

"This has certainly been the most productive period of legislating that I've seen. Other than in periods of complete collapse, like during the Great Recession or during COVID," said Sen. Michael Bennet a Democrat of Colorado, who is on the ballot this fall.

Others gave Schumer credit for pulling off the pre-recess momentum shift with Biden still underwater in the polls.

"It would be a mistake to say any of these things could have happened organically," Rodell Mollineau, a former aide to then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, said of Schumer's contribution to the recent flurry of activity.

Mollineau added that just because Schumer's not out there twisting arms to bring Democratic swing voters, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, into line doesn't mean he isn't hustling behind the scenes.

"Sometimes he's leading from the front. Sometimes he is in the back," Mollineau, a co-founder of political consulting firm Rokk Solutions, told Insider. "But he's still making sure that his imprimatur is on these achievements."

Competing priorities

Some critics say Schumer wasted time earlier in the session trying to stave off potential progressive primary challengers rather than focusing on ways to beat McConnell's legislative blockades.

"As far as I'm concerned, he spent the last year-and-a-half more concerned about his primary campaign than he was running the Senate, despite the fact that he never had a credible primary challenger," one Democratic strategist told Insider.

Shoring up his left flank proved distracting during a critical stretch of time, the strategist added.

"I saw a lot more focus on the Green New Deal and legalizing weed, for instance, instead of focusing on the nitty-gritty of handling the Senate," the strategist said, adding, "He spent all this time running back to the state every chance he could, focusing on issues that weren't going anywhere in the Senate at a time when the Senate was struggling to get anything done."

Part of that struggle involved keeping conservative Democrats Manchin and Sinema on the same page as progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Michael Fraioli, a Democratic fundraiser and founder of campaign consulting firm Fraioli & Associates, said of Schumer's daily grind.

"I think Schumer's doing a great job," Fraioli told Insider, heaping praise on the four-term lawmaker for taking the chaos of the often bitterly divided chamber in stride. He said recycling pieces of the previous reconciliation bills Manchin and Sinema rejected sooner rather than later would have been nice, but added that Schumer helped put Biden-backed nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on the Supreme Court .

"That is a legacy which will last decades," Fraioli said.

Back in New York, Park Slope retiree Marvin Ciporen, 78, gave Schumer props for battling on, even in the face of adversity.

"Don't forget that Schumer held a Democratic caucus together when they were in the minority, and if he hadn't been that effective, the Republicans would've gutted the Affordable Care Act," Ciporen told Insider. "So he deserves that kind of credit for unifying the caucus."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g9eDJ_0h9NTafI00
US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks at a news conference on the upcoming procedural vote to codify Roe v. Wade at the U.S. Capitol Building on May 05, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

'We've really done a lot, haven't we?'

Schumer's Democratic colleagues, including some of those on the ballot this fall, spoke highly of his stick-to-itiveness.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, who is running for a third term, praised Schumer for plugging away on difficult issues even under dire circumstances. "He's certainly doing the best he can given an evenly divided Senate and the challenges of COVID," Blumenthal told Insider.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat of Ohio, said even incremental wins can be consequential in today's hyperpartisan Senate.

"Republicans give tax cuts to rich people and appoint judges that take away civil rights and human rights. We move forward on things that really affect people's lives in a positive way," Brown told Insider at the US Capitol.

Democrat Sen. John Hickenlooper of Colorado said he never doubted Schumer could sew it all up. "This whole project to get the most significant climate rescue bill in history done was always in the cards. It was just too important," Hickenlooper told Insider between Senate votes.

"It's been an incredible period, no question about it," Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland said of the recent spate of policy wins.

The reason everything came together the way it did, according to Sen. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico, was because of Schumer's collaborative nature.

"What I appreciate is that the leader is listening to members;  he's bringing people together," Lujan told Insider at the US Capitol. "And everyone that would ask me, leading up to this, if the deal was dead, I would say, 'No, there's always time.' As long as you have time, you can always find something that you can agree upon in the Senate."

Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii beamed a bit when Insider asked her how Schumer was handling the workload.

"We've really done a lot, haven't we?" Hirono said in the Senate subway. She added, however, that Democrats need to keep at it when they return from recess, listing voting rights, gun reform, and abortion rights as top priorities.

"These are issues that will not go away," Hirono said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 6

Mark Bauer
4d ago

oh chucky you just sealed the dems fate with you inflation bill...won't miss you as leader (I use that term very loosely for you)!!!

Reply
7
Kae Masseria
3d ago

After THE RAID Chucky et all will be toast very soon. Even Democratic friends say FBI and DOJ have over stepped and have too much power, even more power than Brandon!

Reply
2
Related
POLITICO

Two senior Donald Trump aides condemned his failure to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the Jan. 6 attack.

The committee showed texts between Tim Murtaugh and Matthew Wolking. What happened: Two of the senior-most aides to former President Donald Trump — Tim Murtaugh, communications director for his reelection campaign, and Matthew Wolking, a campaign spokesman — slammed their candidate for failing to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the days following the Jan. 6 attack.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
Hawaii State
State
Vermont State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Mitch McConnell is suddenly trying to lower expectations for the midterms. Why?

On Wednesday evening, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did something peculiar: He tamped down expectations for the upcoming midterm election.“We have a 50-50 Senate now,” he said during an interview with Bret Baier on Fox News. “We have a 50-50 nation. And I think when the Senate race smoke clears, we’re likely to have a very, very close Senate still, with either us up slightly or the Democrats up slightly.”Even a few months ago, nobody would have expected McConnell to curb enthusiasm about a Republican takeover. Joe Biden’s approval numbers are still dismal, and inflation is at a 40-year high....
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Mazie Hirono
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Senate Democrats#Us Senate#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Americans
OK! Magazine

First Lady Jill Biden Rages At Possible Kamala Harris 2024 Presidential Bid, Claims Veep 'Used' Joe To Climb Ladder

Is Kamala Harris trying to be the next President of the United States?. According to CNBC, "Vice President Kamala Harris has been in touch with a small group of allies who helped to organize her successful California campaigns for district attorney, attorney general and U.S. Senate, and has held private meetings of at least three supporters in her residences, according to a person briefed on the matter," despite saying that she would run alongside President Joe Biden for the 2024 ticket.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did

It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Iraq
Fox News

I'm a Democrat and here are 3 reasons why we'll hold the Senate in 2022

One of President Joe Biden’s favorite sayings from the campaign trail is, "Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative." And it seems, less than 100 days out from the 2022 midterm elections, voters are doing just that: comparing each candidate on their own individual merits. The oft-repeated mantra that "candidates matter" is proving true as Republicans are consistently underperforming their Democratic counterparts in the polls and nominating extreme candidates far outside the mainstream. In an evenly divided U.S. Senate, every candidate and battleground state matters.
ELECTIONS
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

574K+
Followers
37K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy