Victoria, TX

Crossroads’ Back-to-School events happening this week

By Jennifer Flores
 4 days ago

VICTORIA, Texas – Back-to-School is around the corner for many school districts in the Crossroads area. Some schools have already returned to school.

Here is a look at Back-to-School events taking place this week throughout the Crossroads area. If you know of any additional events taking place that we did not post, please share a flyer and information with us via email at staff@crossroadstoday.com.

Monday, Aug. 8: Victoria ISD Froggy Camp

Monday, Aug. 8: Cuero ISD Hunt Elementary School Meet the Teacher Event 2022

Monday, Aug. 8: Edna ISD Junior High School Meet the Teachers & Schedule Pick Up

Monday, Aug. 8: Victoria ISD Elementary School Sneak Peek Event

Monday, Aug. 8: Cuero ISD John C. French Elementary School Meet the Teacher

Monday, Aug. 8: Ganado ISD Meet the Teacher

Monday, Aug. 8: Tidehaven ISD Blessing Elementary School Meet the Teacher

Wednesday, Aug. 10: Goliad ISD Middle School 6th-grade Orientation and 6th- through 8th-grade Meet the Teacher

Thursday, Aug. 11: Yorktown ISD Back-to-School BASH

Thursday, Aug. 11: Bay City Back-to-School Bash 2022

Thursday, Aug. 11 and Monday, Aug. 15: Palacios ISD Junior High and High Schools Meet the Teacher

Friday, Aug. 12: Runge ISD Back-to-School Events

Friday, Aug. 12: Runge ISD Back-to-School Hawaiian Luau

You can find more Back-to-School information on the Back-to-School 2022 page.

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria Municipal Court adds email encryption to protect residents’ information

VICTORIA, Texas – The City of Victoria Municipal Court is now using a new email encryption software, Zix, to send emails that contain sensitive information. The software will mostly be used to send emails to attorneys. Municipal Court Administrator Tiffany Totah explained it could also be used for emailing other residents depending on the type of information being sent.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

