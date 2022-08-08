Crossroads’ Back-to-School events happening this week

VICTORIA, Texas – Back-to-School is around the corner for many school districts in the Crossroads area. Some schools have already returned to school.

Here is a look at Back-to-School events taking place this week throughout the Crossroads area. If you know of any additional events taking place that we did not post, please share a flyer and information with us via email at staff@crossroadstoday.com.

Monday, Aug. 8: Victoria ISD Froggy Camp

Monday, Aug. 8: Cuero ISD Hunt Elementary School Meet the Teacher Event 2022

Monday, Aug. 8: Edna ISD Junior High School Meet the Teachers & Schedule Pick Up

Monday, Aug. 8: Victoria ISD Elementary School Sneak Peek Event

Monday, Aug. 8: Cuero ISD John C. French Elementary School Meet the Teacher

Monday, Aug. 8: Ganado ISD Meet the Teacher

Monday, Aug. 8: Tidehaven ISD Blessing Elementary School Meet the Teacher

Wednesday, Aug. 10: Goliad ISD Middle School 6th-grade Orientation and 6th- through 8th-grade Meet the Teacher

Thursday, Aug. 11: Yorktown ISD Back-to-School BASH

Thursday, Aug. 11: Bay City Back-to-School Bash 2022

Thursday, Aug. 11 and Monday, Aug. 15: Palacios ISD Junior High and High Schools Meet the Teacher

Friday, Aug. 12: Runge ISD Back-to-School Events

Friday, Aug. 12: Runge ISD Back-to-School Hawaiian Luau

You can find more Back-to-School information on the Back-to-School 2022 page.