Golf Digest

Cameron Smith reportedly is heading to LIV Golf. Here's why the PGA Tour isn't suspending him for the FedEx Cup

Cameron Smith, the No. 2 player in the world after his victory at last month’s Open Championship, reportedly is set to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. If it happens, it arguably would be the tour’s biggest loss to the Saudi-backed circuit in the burgeoning war for professional golf. Compounding the matter is the fact the 28-year-old Australian is also the No. 2 player in the FedEx Cup standings and set to play in the tour’s three-tournament playoffs begins this week in Memphis with the FedEx St. Jude Championship. That puts Smith—who also won the tour’s flagship event, the Players Championship, in March—in great position to win the tour’s season-long competition and its $18 million reward, then head immediately to the tour’s new rival. The optics, to put it lightly, are less than ideal from the tour's perspective.
Golf Digest

Playing with a new caddie, new putter and house money, Rickie Fowler finds early form in Memphis

MEMPHIS — After missing the cut last Friday at the Wyndham Championship, Rickie Fowler knew his hopes of making the FedEx Cup Playoffs sat on a knife's edge. He also knew there was no longer anything he could do about it—after missing the playoffs for the first time in his career last season, finishing 134th in the standings, he nearly duplicated the effort a year later. This time, though, the defection of LIV golfers elevated him in the standings and gave him a chance to reach the magic number.
MEMPHIS, TN
Golf Digest

As crowded rookie race heats up, Sahith Theegala strikes first playoff blow

MEMPHIS — If you're handicapping the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year race, there are five players who have a realistic shot, barring a miracle playoff run from someone unheralded. A week ago, Cameron Young was the comfortable frontrunner—with two second-place finishes (including a solo second at the Open...
Golf Digest

Tequila, football, weight gain and bread: Sam Burns' press conference goes off the rails

MEMPHIS — "Have you ever been fat?" That question, coming near the end of Sam Burns' post-round pressure at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Saturday, would have been the absurd highlight of most interviews on the PGA Tour, especially at an otherwise staid venue like TPC Southwind. In this case, it might not have made the top five in this particular interview.
Golf Digest

The timing of Bubba Watson's PGA Tour resignation gets cleared up and 4 happy pros are in Korn Ferry Tour Finals

MEMPHIS — A memo sent Friday afternoon to PGA Tour players from Commissioner Jay Monahan outlined the updated policy for the playoffs as decided by the tour's policy board. The headline, at least for those who have followed the saga of the four players who would make the Korn Ferry Tour Finals should Bubba Watson be removed from the eligibility list, is that Watson's resignation will take effect in time for the list to be updated before the start of the Finals series on Aug. 18. In other words, they're in.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Golf Digest

Tony Finau's latest low round has him closing in on a Tiger Woods mark

Tony Finau continued his sizzling play on Thursday with an opening-round 64 at the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship. For a guy who has won his past two PGA Tour starts, the low score is nothing new. But he now finds himself in pretty select company—and within striking distance of a Tiger Woods scoring mark.
Golf Digest

Everybody calm down, Scottie Scheffler didn’t intentionally walk across Cam Smith’s line … probably

No other sport lends itself more naturally to pettiness and microaggression than golf. The unwritten rules. The white-gloved origins. The emphasis on etiquette. In concert, they offer golfers a myriad of ways to get back and get even—a vibrant rainbow of revenge stretching from San Diego to St. Andrews. If the NBA is the 'Days of Our Lives’ of professional American athletics, then the PGA Tour is ‘General Hospital.’
Golf Digest

Watch Jon Rahm remind us of the majesty of the skip shot with ridiculous par save

When the PGA Tour app tells you that a player's first shot on a par-5 ended up in the "dirt outline" that is bad news 100% of the time. Such was the case for Jon Rahm on the third hole at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Friday, when he pushed his tee shot 320 yards dead right, and found himself stuck behind a pair of cedars and in front of a water hazard.
Golf Digest

Si Woo Kim exorcises TPC Southwind demons, Tony Finau can do no wrong and Rory McIlroy's slow start

A year and one week ago, Si Woo Kim began the final round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind a whopping 23 shots off the lead of Harris English. Without any chance of winning or even making that large of a move up the leaderboard, Kim decided to go full car crash, shooting a final-round 78 that included a back-nine 43, which included a 13 on a par 3. That's not a typo.
MEMPHIS, TN

