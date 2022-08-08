ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

crossroadstoday.com

Kansas to recount abortion vote by hand, despite big margin

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ elections director says the state will go along with a request for a hand recount of votes from every county after last week’s decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights, even though there was a 165,000-vote difference and a recount won’t change the result.
KANSAS STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Gov: No school vouchers approved yet for Tennessee families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Friday the state had not yet approved any school vouchers for families seeking taxpayer funds to cover private school expenses, even as students begin a new school year. The Republican governor had announced in mid-July that the contentious voucher program...
TENNESSEE STATE
crossroadstoday.com

FEMA faces criticism for response as flood death count grows

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear called out the Federal Emergency Management Agency for denying too many requests for assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky, where the number of people who died as a result of the disaster has risen to 39. The official death count rose Thursday when...
KENTUCKY STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that’s being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons (205,000 liters) of fuel, state regulators and a company representative disclosed Friday. Cleanup work...
WYOMING STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Umbrella swept by wind kills woman at South Carolina beach

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (AP) — A beachgoer was killed Wednesday after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest, authorities said. The umbrella was blown from its anchoring by the wind around 12:40 p.m. and hit Tammy Perreault while she was at a Garden City beach, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard told news outlets.
GARDEN CITY, SC
crossroadstoday.com

Large wildfire burning amid drought on Hawaii’s Big Island

HONOLULU (AP) — A large wildfire in a rural area of Hawaii’s Big Island is not threatening any homes, but high winds and extremely dry conditions are making it difficult for crews to contain the blaze. The fire started in the western reaches of the U.S. Army’s Pohakuloa...
HAWAII STATE

