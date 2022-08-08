Border officers seize 16 pounds of fentanyl from 16-year-old

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Customs and Border Protection officers working in El Paso seized 16 pounds of the drug fentanyl in what they are calling a failed smuggling attempt.

The drugs were intercepted by officers working at the Ysleta border crossing on Saturday, Aug. 6. CBP officers say the driver of the vehicle carrying the drugs was a 16-year-old. This shipment has a street value of $1.4 million dollars.

“History has shown that almost every element of society can be lured into the drug smuggling trade,” CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez said in a news release. “Over the years, CBP officers have encountered teens, senior citizens, families and single travelers smuggling drugs.”

CBP officers assigned to the Ysleta border crossing encountered two individuals arriving from Mexico using the vehicle lanes. A CBP officer sent the individuals for a secondary inspection of the vehicle. The vehicle was then screened by a trained law-enforcement dog and X-ray machine. The secondary search led CBP officers to find multiple bundles hidden throughout the vehicle, totaling 16.44 pounds of fentanyl.

The driver, a 16-year-old U.S. citizen, was turned over to state and local authorities for prosecution and the passenger, an 18-year-old citizen of Mexico, was returned to Mexico.

