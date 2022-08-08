Read full article on original website
Clarksburg Police Department is looking for a missing juvenile
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg Police Department shared on Facebook they are attempting to locate a missing juvenile, Luscion Michael Hosey, 17, last seen on August 4 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on S. 5th Street and Taft Street in Clarksburg. Hosey is described as a white male, 5′10,...
Taylor County man charged with murder
THORNTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County man has been charged after officers said he murdered a man at a Thornton home. Officers were dispatched to investigate an incident at a home on Thomas Farm Rd. around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to a criminal complaint. Police said...
Former WVU basketball player charged with rape in Greece
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A former WVU basketball player was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on an extradition request from Greece, officials said. Brian Casey Mitchell, 34, is accused of raping a female in 2011, according to U.S. Marshal Terry Moore. The woman was looking for her daughter while...
Plane crash in Marion County kills 3
METZ, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people died in a plane crash in Marion County Thursday night. Marion County Emergency officials told 5 News initial reports of the crash on Stiles Fork Rd. in Metz came in at 7:15 p.m. The Mannington VFD and several Monongalia County VFDs began searching the...
Witness recalls hearing “sonic boom” before Marion County plane crash
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Operations are still underway to recover the bodies and clear the wreckage of a Marion County plane crash. Kenny Gump didn’t see the crash but he heard it. “Oh yeah it was louder than thunder -- I mean it was loud it was like a...
Scout fixes community sidewalk for Eagle project
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A scout is doing a community project to earn his wings. Mother Goose Land Kindergarten in Nutter Fort is in need of a new sidewalk. Ryan Tichnell is from Lumberport, and he’s been in Troop 59 for 6 years. He’s working on fixing the...
Congested traffic expected this weekend in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department is warning drivers of congested traffic this weekend due to students moving back for the start of classes at WVU. The MPD posted the map below showing where the most heavily congested streets will be once the school year begins. In addition,...
Crews dispatched to two water rescues in Harrison County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple crews responded to two water rescues in Harrison County Wednesday night. The first rescue happened around 7:20 p.m. on Beech Hollow Rd. just outside of Bridgeport, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Responding crews included Taylor County EMS and Boothsville and Grafton Fire Departments.
Carl Hopkins Aviation Expo returns for the second year
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Carl Hopkins Aviation Expo is a now annual event all that was started with an idea to give back. It was founded in 2021 and named after the man who started the fist model aviation club in Clarksburg. His legacy lives on through people like...
Residents share their thoughts on expanding the Stockert Youth and Community Center
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Buckhannon planned to make an expansion to the Stockert Youth and Community Center. Mayor of the city Robbie Skinner compared the youth center to YMCA. Members of the youth center board held a meeting on August 11 to tell residents more about this...
E. Main St. in Bridgeport reopens after multi-vehicle accident
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An accident on E. Main St. in Bridgeport shut down the roadway for about an hour. The accident, which involved two vehicles, happened around 2 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of E. Main St., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Bridgeport Fire Chief told...
No injuries reported in Jane Lew house fire
JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - No injuries were reported in a fire that took fire crews several hours to contain. The call for the fire on Whisper Lane came in around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. The home was reportedly occupied at the time, but...
Mainline break in Morgantown causes flooding
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A mainline water break in Morgantown caused some trouble for residents and businesses. The busted pipe also led to a gas leak, leaving over 100 people without water today in the Sabraton area. Now, they’re under a boil water advisory. The break happened right on Green...
Glenville State alumni and friends set to gather at Lambert’s Winery
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University will soon host its annual gathering at Lambert’s Vintage Wines in Weston. Alumni and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, Aug. 24 for the sixth annual GSU Night at Lambert’s Vintage Wines. The event is set to begin at 5...
Keesha Dia Anderson
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Keesha Dia Anderson, 39, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 9, 2022.She was born on November 28, 1982, in Clarksburg, WV. The daughter of Burton (Dawn) Anderson, Jr. and Barbi (Robbie) Mason.Keesha graduated from Robert C. Byrd High School class of 2001. Following graduation, she served in the United States Army where she did two tours of duty. She attended West Virginia Business College and received her accounting degree.She was preceded in death by maternal great-grandparents, James and Pearl Lattea, maternal grandparent, James Gowers, maternal step-grandparent, Bob Mason, paternal grandparent, Burton Anderson, Sr. and uncle, Richie Gowers.Keesha is survived by her fiancé and best friend, Scott King, daughter, Korinthia Swiger, whom she loved with all her heart. Korinthia was her world and they were like two peas in a pod. Also surviving are her dog, Tank, Korinthia’s father, Josh Swiger, brother, John Freshour III and wife India, half-sister, Keeley Anderson and son Nasiah, half-brother, Colby Anderson, cousin, Brandi Jo Gowers, who wasn’t only her cousin but a sister to her and her daughters, Arissa and Jaylen, maternal grandparent, Betty Hill, paternal grandparent, Jayne Riffle and step grandparents, Paul and Maryann Glaspell.The family would like to give a special thank you to all her friends in Uniontown, PA. They were not only her friends but became her family.Keesha could brighten up a room just with her smile. She had a beautiful soul and a laugh that could never be mistaken. When she loved, she loved big. She loved her family and friends with all her heart. She would do anything for anyone that was in need. She was such a hard worker and an inspiration to others.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. The funeral service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 12:00 noon at the funeral home with Pastor Rocky Dodd and Pastor Josh Ryan officiating. Interment will follow at the West Virginia National Cemetery, with full military rights accorded.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Keesha’s memorial fund at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Doddridge County ranks near top in state for standardized testing
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - “Now is the time: United to make a difference.”. This is the Doddridge County schools mission statement and it holds true as the district is excelling in standardized test scores. This past school year, Doddridge County ranked third in the state for the General...
John Thomas “Johnny” Perris
John Thomas “Johnny” Perris, 86, of Bridgeport passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in the West Virginia VA Nursing Facility. He was born in Clarksburg on December 29, 1935, a son of the late Anthony “Tony” and Rose Gango Perris. He was formerly married to Barbara Ellen Shay, who preceded him in death. Surviving are five children, Debra Cahill of Virginia Beach, VA, Krista Pulliam of Fairfax, VA, Ellen Perris of Fairfax, VA, Andrea Agnew of Gainesville, FL and John Thomas Perris, Jr. of Woodstock, VA; 10 grandchildren; two brothers, Samuel Anthony Perris of Bridgeport and Frank Perris of Bridgeport; and one sister, Mary Catherine Taylor of Clarksburg. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, John Anthony Perris, Carmen Albert Perris and Ronald Wayne Perris; one sister, Barbara Gorby; two brothers-in-law, Jack Gorby and Jim Taylor; and three sisters-in-law, Linda Perris, Carolyn Perris and Debbie Perris. Mr. Perris was a 1953 graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School and a United States Army Veteran. He previously worked at Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company and retired from Brody Brothers Pharmaceutical Company in Washington DC as a Supervisor with 30 years of service. Mr. Perris was a member of the Meuse Argonne Post No. 573 VFW and the Roy E. Parrish Post No. 13 American Legion. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 pm to conclude the service. Catholic Funeral Rites will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 10:00 am with Father Walt Jagela officiating. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Ada “Dot” Cordelia Aman
Ada “Dot” Cordelia Aman, 80, of Alum Bridge, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown. She was born in Vadis on August 21, 1941, a daughter of the late Charles Talbott and Geneva Adams Talbott. On September 14, 1979, Dot married the love of her life, John B. Aman. Together they shared over 24 wonderful years of marriage before John’s passing on July 7, 2004. They have now been reunited to share eternity. In addition to her parents and husband, Dot was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by one daughter, Barbara “Bobbi” Shaver; one brother, Dan Talbott; and one daughter-in-law, Lisa Alfred. Forever cherishing their memories of Dot’s hardworking and spunky nature are one son, Michael D. Alfred of Weston; three grandchildren: Keely Cunningham and husband, Chris, and Whitney Alfred both of Weston, and Stephanie Haney and husband, Luke, of Fairmont; five great-grandchildren: Johna Cunningham, Reese Cunningham, Delaynie Haney, Duke Haney, and Ellyson Haney; one brother, Darrell Talbott of Camden; and several nieces and nephews. Dot spent over 30 years employed with the United States Postal Service at both Vadis and Alum Bridge locations. She began as a mail carrier and worked her way up to Postmaster. Dot was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Camden where she served in the Alter Society. She was also an active member of the Alum Bridge Neighborhood Watch where she selflessly dedicated herself to protecting her neighbors. In her younger years, Dot enjoyed racing stock cars in Pennsboro. She also liked watching sports, NASCAR racing, and playing cards. More than anything else, Dot lived for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She cherished every moment with them and was beyond proud of them all. Dot was a loving and supportive woman and will be missed dearly by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Patrick Catholic School and mailed to 224 Center Avenue, Weston, WV 26452. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Rosary Service will begin at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church located at 9140 US Hwy 33W in Camden at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, with Reverend Father Douglas A. Ondeck officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Ada “Dot” Cordelia Aman. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
Sparkz not coming to former Mylan warehouse
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The former Mylan Pharmaceuticals warehouse in Morgantown will continue to sit empty. A deal with energy startup Sparkz to use the location to produce lithium-ion batteries ended up falling through. This comes after the Monongalia County Commission approved up to $60,000 in funding to help bring...
WVU welcomes new Mountaineers: Freshmen move in day
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A new school year is kicking off at WVU. Thursday the freshmen began to move in. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Campus move in day, the first taste many teens get of adult life. For many its their first time being away from home. This year its more of a return to normal with most pandemic restrictions being lifted.
