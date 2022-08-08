Tactical situation at Beaver Dam hotel began when man left gun in room, police say

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — An hours-long tactical situation in Beaver Dam Monday began when a guest left a gun in a hotel room, the city’s police department said.

In a news release Monday night, the Beaver Dam Police Department said staff members at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites on Seippel Boulevard called them around 11:25 a.m. after finding a gun in a hotel room. The guest in the room had told staff he would not be able to return, so they went to gather his belongings.

“A Beaver Dam Police Officer and hotel staff went to retrieve the gun at which time a male was inside of the room reaching for the gun and the male began making threats,” the release said. “The officer disengaged and upon the arrival of assistance more threats were made.”

SWAT teams and law enforcement officers from a number of nearby agencies then responded to the scene, and public works crews closed nearby roads.

Police said the man surrendered without incident just after 4:45 p.m.

People at nearby businesses sheltered in place during the standoff.

Police did not say what, if any, charges the man may face.

