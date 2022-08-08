ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
electrek.co

Sun Joe’s electric pressure washer blasts dirt and grime away for $129 in New Green Deals

Are you tired of having a dingy driveway? Maybe pollen is covering your home’s siding or car. Well, regardless of the dirt and grime that needs to be cleaned up, Sun Joe’s 2,030 PSI electric pressure washer is up to the task. On sale today for $129, you’re saving $30 and enjoying a 19% discount as well as enjoying the lowest price that we’ve seen so far this year. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
electrek.co

EGO’s 56V brushless leaf blower preps you for fall at Amazon low of $249 in New Green Deals

With fall just over a month away, it’s time to start thinking about how you’re going to handle leaves that hit the ground in the next few weeks. For that, we recommend picking up EGO’s brushless 56V cordless electric leaf blower that’s on sale for the best price that we’ve seen in years. Down to $249, today’s deal actually marks a return to the Amazon low that we last saw over two years ago there. The included 5Ah battery even allows the blower to function for up to 200 minutes per charge. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
electrek.co

Ford CEO calls out Tesla’s Elon Musk over electric pickup lead

Ford CEO Jim Farley has called out Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker’s lead in electric pickup trucks. Musk responded. Do we have a little friendly competition in the electric pickup market?. In the auto industry, or any competitive industry really, it is rare that CEOs...
electrek.co

Electrify America will install ultrafast EV chargers at over 25 IKEA US locations

IKEA announced it’s collaborating with Electrify America to bring ultrafast public charging stations to over 25 US IKEA retail locations. IKEA currently has a total of 141 Level 2 chargers across its stores in the US. It will be adding 200 individual ultrafast chargers that offer charging speeds of 150kW to 350kW for customers at IKEA stores in 18 states. Those states are Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.
electrek.co

Tesla stops taking Model 3 Long Range orders as backlog extends to 2023

Tesla has decided to stop taking new orders for its Model 3 Long Range, one of its most popular models, in the United States and Canada. The automaker has adopted this new business model to avoid creating delivery timelines that are super long for customers. There’s currently a rush to...
electrek.co

What Rivian revealed about its R2 platform in its Q2 earnings call

On its Q2 earnings call yesterday, Rivian gave us a glimpse into what we can expect from its newest R2 platform. Rivian is burning through cash as its ramps production of its flagship R1T EV truck model. Rivian posted a $1.7 billion loss in its Q2 earnings, with labor and...
electrek.co

EVgo signs supply deal with Delta Electronics for 1,000 fast chargers coming to the new GM network

US public charging network EVgo has announced a new supply agreement with global energy solutions provider Delta Solutions for 1,000 fast charger piles capable of charge outputs up to 350 kW. This news is particularly relevant because some of those 1,000 piles will be deployed by EVgo on the nationwide network recently announced by GM and Pilot Company / Flying J.
electrek.co

Rivian files patent for ‘front dig mode’ – possibly a more user-friendly version of ‘tank turn’

Back in 2019, when Rivian was just another EV startup, it delivered a tidal wave of virality by teasing “tank turn,” in which a shiny new R1T pickup drove in, spun in place, then drove off. A recent patent shows that Rivian may be developing a similar mode, called “front dig mode,” that turns more tightly and may be easer for EV drivers to use. It’s probably just as likely to destroy a bunch of precious trails though.
electrek.co

Wheel-E Podcast! Fat tire electric trikes, new NIU, Can-Am electric motorcycles & more

This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This time that includes new electric bikes from companies including Addmotor and NIU, a discussion of how the Inflation Reduction Act left out critically important electric bicycles, upcoming electric motorcycles from Can-Am and Kawasaki, fast electric surfboards, and lots more.
electrek.co

Tesla starts converting its energy fleet to Model Y electric SUVs

Tesla has started converting its Tesla Energy fleet to Model Y electric SUVs and Model 3 sedans, getting rid of their gas-powered vehicles. When Tesla Energy shows up at a customer’s home, it does with vans and cars powered by gasoline, which isn’t the best look for the world’s leader in electrification – but Tesla is looking to address that.
Autoblog

Keep your garage warm and cozy with the leading garage heaters

Autoblog is not affiliated with the brands featured in our articles, but when you make a purchase through links on our site we may earn a commission. Looking for a way to keep your garage cozy in the winter without breaking the bank? Check out the top-rated garage heaters down below! Whether you use your garage to park your car, as a workshop, or just for storage, keeping it warm and comfortable in the chilly season can be an uphill task. Many home heating systems don’t extend to garages, and many garages are incomplete or lack proper insulation, rendering them practically useless in the winter.

