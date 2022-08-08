WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW/WLUK) - Bond has been set at $2 million cash for the 51-year-old Weyauwega man charged with 1992 murders of a Waupaca County couple. WLUK-TV reports Tony Haase was arrested for the murders Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue on Thursday. Togstad, 23, and her boyfriend, Mumbrue, 35, were found stabbed to death in their Royalton farmhouse. Togstad died of one stab wound to the chest, while Mumbrue was stabbed multiple times, according to the autopsy report cited in the criminal complaint.

