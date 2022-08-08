ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muhlenberg Township, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Fire damages home in Penn Forest Twp.

PENN FOREST TWP., Pa. - Fire damaged a home in Carbon County. Officials report the fire happened Friday morning in Penn Forest Twp. The call came in just after 11:30 a.m. for a fire at a home in the unit block of Susquehanna Drive. No injures were reported. Pennsylvania State...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire fills home with smoke in Coopersburg

COOPERSBURG, Pa. - Fire crews were called to an overnight house fire in Coopersburg. It was reported around midnight Friday in the 300 block of Main Street, according to Lehigh County emergency dispatchers. A photographer for 69 News said firefighters were able to knock back the fire quickly, as heavy...
COOPERSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 taken to hospital as fire damages home in Muhlenberg

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — Firefighters in Muhlenberg Township were pressed into action again on Wednesday. They were dispatched shortly before 2:30 p.m. to a home in the 3800 block of North Alabama Avenue. We're told they arrived on the scene to find heavy fire in the home's 2-car garage.
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading Fire Dept. debuts 93-foot tower ladder truck

READING, Pa. — The Reading Fire Department received a delivery Thursday that was years in the making. A brand new, 93-foot tower ladder truck arrived at the Plum and Franklin streets station, and firefighters said it's a game changer for the city's safety. "It's huge for us, because we...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Multiple people hurt in crash involving 2 vehicles, house

JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. — Multiple people were reported to be injured Thursday night, when a crash involving two vehicles sent one of them into the front of a house near Bernville. The crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. at New Schaefferstown Road and Oak Lane in Jefferson Township. A...
BERNVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs Palmerton house fire victim as 61-year-old woman

PALMERTON, Pa. - The Carbon County coroner has identified the victim of a Tuesday morning house fire in Palmerton. Robin Wisocky, 61, was found dead on the second floor of the burning home in the 100 block of Columbia Avenue, the coroner said Thursday. She died of carbon monoxide toxicity,...
PALMERTON, PA
FOX 43

Woman found dead in crash on Route 30 identified

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update 4:30 p.m.: The woman killed in a Friday morning crash has been identified by the York County Coroner's Office. Zoraida Soto, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering from multiple blunt force injuries. According to the coroner's report, Soto was driving a...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man burned in flash of propane near Shoemakersville

PERRY TWP., Pa. — A man was injured while filling a propane cylinder near Shoemakersville on Wednesday. Fire officials said they were dispatched shortly after 9:30 a.m. for a reported hazmat at 1510 Main St. in Perry Township. Online records show that address to be the Logistics Center at Valley West.
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, PA
The Staten Island Advance

Teen worker dies after horrifying wood chipper incident on rural Pennsylvania road: Report

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Pennsylvania teen died Tuesday in an on-the-job incident involving a wood chipper, according to a LehighValleyLive.com report. Isiah M. Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, Pa., suffered multiple traumatic injuries after he was partially pulled into a wood chipper in what authorities have ruled an accident, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio told the news outlet.
COPLAY, PA
abc27.com

York County crash involved cow in roadway

PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in York report that an Aug. 5 vehicle accident involved a cow in the roadway. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. On Aug. 5 around 9 p.m.,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pickup truck driver loses control, ends up in pond

PERRY TWP., Pa. — The driver of a pickup truck escaped injury when he drove off the road and into a pond near Shoemakersville, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened late Friday morning in the 600 block of Adams Hotel Road in Perry Township. A state...
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Fallen tree kills one in Carbon County

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Nolan O. Wernett, 66, was pronounced dead on Tuesday after being struck in the head by a fallen tree, according to the Lehigh County coroner. The incident occurred the same day at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Broadview Drive, Jim Thorpe in Carbon County.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Office, retail and tavern development is proposed for South Bethlehem; due for review Thursday

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An office, retail and tavern development proposed for South Bethlehem will be reviewed Thursday by the city's Planning Commission. Bethlehem Shared Services, a cigar business, plans the development for Lehigh Valley Industrial Park 7 on a lot at the corner of Fourth and Emery streets. That location is east of Wind Creek Bethlehem casino, toward Hellertown.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

The unique role of Bethlehem's mounted police unit during Musikfest

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - If you've been on the Musikfest grounds, you've probably seen Bethlehem's mounted police unit making its rounds. The mounted unit is not unusual for the city, but for Musikfest, they partner with other local units to expand the number of horses on the streets. "A couple of...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

17-year-old dies after woodchipping incident in North Whitehall

N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The death of a Lehigh County teenager who got caught up in a wood chipper has been officially ruled an accident. Now, we're learning more about the victim. He has been identified as 17-year-old Isiah Bedocs. He was part of a tree removal crew working at a home on the 3700 block of Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township. The County Coroner said he was pulled into the woodchipper at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday. He was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, but he was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m.
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA

