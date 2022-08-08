Read full article on original website
Related
wbrz.com
Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge application deadline approaches
The deadline to apply to the Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge is Sunday, August 21 for aspiring entrepreneurs entering grades 8-12. Classes will be held on Wednesday evenings in person on LSU's campus, and are taught by E.J. Ourso College of Business instructors and area entrepreneurs. In the program, students meet with instructors, mentors, and guest speakers to develop their business plans and launch their own businesses filed with the Louisiana Secretary of State's office. They will also pitch their startups to investors at the annual Community Pitch for an opportunity to obtain seed funding.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge elementary school shifts online due to COVID cases
Wedgewood Elementary in Baton Rouge shifted to remote learning Friday after several positive COVID-19 cases were reported and is planning to return to in-person instruction Monday. It is the first public school in Baton Rouge to announce a shift to virtual learning since the 2022-23 school year started this month.
Iberville Parish school year in full swing
IBERVILLE PARISH (WAFB) - Fall semester is in full swing for pretty much all K-12 students and teachers in Baton Rouge. Our back-to-school series continues Friday, August 12 as we round out the week in Iberville Parish. You can learn more information about the school year here.
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish students celebrate back-to-school
PONCHATOULA, La. — As thousands of students across Tangipahoa Parish head back to school this year, there's a big focus on attendance and safety. In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, more campuses are being fortified with locking procedures, uniform and ID protocols, as well as new technology to report a potential threat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
After breakouts, riot, Baton Rouge's youth jail to get big security upgrade
Baton Rouge's aging Juvenile Detention Center, which has been the focus of growing criticism after a riot and high profile escapes, will get new security doors and other safety improvements, parish officials said Thursday. The city-parish will use $2 million to install as many as 50 metal security doors throughout...
L'Observateur
$150 Entergy bill credit offered to qualifying residents through St. John United Way
NEW ORLEANS — Beginning Wednesday, August 17, Louisiana residents with a household income not exceeding 250% of the federal poverty level will be eligible to apply for a one-time $150 Entergy bill credit through their local United Way. The income limit equates to the following:. $33,975 for a household...
brproud.com
Elementary school in BR going with remote learning on Friday after surge of COVID-19 cases
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – COVID-19 strikes again! The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is announcing the closing one of their schools after the discovery of “several positive COVID-19 cases.”. Wedgewood Elementary is moving to remote learning on Friday, April 12. Learning for students will take place...
brproud.com
Shooting after Plaquemine funeral leaves 1 injured
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Friday afternoon shooting after a funeral in Plaquemine left one injured. “Today, Baton Rouge came to Plaquemine and I don’t like it,” said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. Sheldon Gales, originally from Plaquemine, was shot on August 3rd in Baton Rouge. A...
tigerdroppings.com
After working in Kenner and Metairie today, Baton Rouge is not so bad
I had to cover for a driver who covers that area and it was miserable. Traffic was terrible and everything is too close together. I couldn’t see myself living there. I know I complain about BR sometimes but when I got back to Baton Rouge, I was like. In...
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: Seventh-day Adventist pastor takes historic assignment BR, Lafayette churches
Two churches in two denominations on two different days was the norm for Darriel Hoy growing up. After more than 20 years away, Hoy recently returned home to assume a historic role at two area churches: the first female pastor at Faith Seventh-day Adventist Church in Baton Rouge and Morning Star Seventh-day Adventist Church in Lafayette.
Free expungement event happening in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is an event happening in Baton Rouge this weekend that could help ease your legal woes, if you need it. Metropolitan Councilman Darryl Hurst is inviting the community to learn how to qualify for a free expungement on Saturday, Aug. 13 beginning at 10 a.m.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory completed 21-day rehab program, city attorney says
Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Josh Guillory has returned from rehab, where he was seeking treatment for excessive alcohol use and post-traumatic stress disorder. The Lafayette City Council and Parish Council were notified at 11:22 a.m. Friday via an email from City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan that Guillory was back in town. Guillory...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
'The pain never goes away': Community discussion on violence held at Donaldsonville courthouse
For Katrina Augusta, the pain of losing her teenage son never goes away. Brandon Augusta, who was 15, was found dead Aug. 14, 2014. Ascension Parish deputies recovered his body in a wooded area along the bank of the Mississippi River in Donaldsonville. "It really feels like yesterday," Katrina Augusta...
theadvocate.com
Man wanted in Gonzales shooting captured in Baton Rouge
A Gonzales man wanted in a Monday evening shooting that injured two was captured Friday morning in Baton Rouge, police officers said. Jerome Bergeron, 20, is accused of speeding toward a four people waking on South Abe Street in Gonzales around 7:25 p.m. Monday, getting out of the sedan he was driving and opening fire, Gonzales police have said.
Louisiana woman praising man for returning accidental money transfer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Louisiana woman is praising a Mid-South man for a good deed she didn’t want to go unnoticed. Patricia Kraft, who lives just outside New Orleans, Louisiana, works in the trucking industry. She told WREG while she was trying to send $1,734.13 to a friend in Memphis via Zelle to pay a […]
theadvocate.com
Coffee chain buys Essen Lane site for $1.2 million, could be the 1st of dozens across south Louisiana
A fast-growing, Arkansas-based drive-through coffee chain has purchased property across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for what could be the first of up to 40 locations across south Louisiana. HSC 7Brew Baton Rouge LLC paid nearly $1.2 million for the site at 5131 Essen...
theadvocate.com
Southern Lab Director Herman Brister prioritizes transparency in establishing new normal
When Herman Brister Jr. gave up his position as principal at McKinley Middle Magnet School in 2014, many students were devastated. I was a rising eighth grader and joined my fellow students in acknowledging the loss for the school. His new job as principal of McKinley Senior High School, and my choice to attend Baton Rouge Magnet High School, separated us even further.
theadvocate.com
Acadiana newsmakers: 5 awarded scholarships in program sponsored by Simien & Miniex law firm
Five high school graduates from Acadiana were awarded scholarships as part of the Virginia Miniex and Margo St. Julian Simien Scholarship. Winners were Danielle Williams, a graduate of Teurlings Catholic who will attend Tulane University; Daija Bickham, a graduate of Lafayette High School who will attend LSU; Celeste George, a graduate of Apostolic Christian School who will attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette; Blair Bernard, a graduate of Beau Chene High School who will attend LSU; and Kaitlyn Kemper, a graduate of Acadiana High School who will attend UL.
brproud.com
EBR parents speak out over ‘no-show’ buses within school district
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Just a few days into the school year and East Baton Rouge parents say they are already having trouble with getting their children to school. “The transportation system is not very efficient,” said Brikea Williams, the mother of two students. EBR parents are...
L'Observateur
Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic and Encourages More People to Apply
The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
Comments / 1