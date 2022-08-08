ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wbrz.com

Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge application deadline approaches

The deadline to apply to the Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge is Sunday, August 21 for aspiring entrepreneurs entering grades 8-12. Classes will be held on Wednesday evenings in person on LSU's campus, and are taught by E.J. Ourso College of Business instructors and area entrepreneurs. In the program, students meet with instructors, mentors, and guest speakers to develop their business plans and launch their own businesses filed with the Louisiana Secretary of State's office. They will also pitch their startups to investors at the annual Community Pitch for an opportunity to obtain seed funding.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge elementary school shifts online due to COVID cases

Wedgewood Elementary in Baton Rouge shifted to remote learning Friday after several positive COVID-19 cases were reported and is planning to return to in-person instruction Monday. It is the first public school in Baton Rouge to announce a shift to virtual learning since the 2022-23 school year started this month.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Iberville Parish school year in full swing

IBERVILLE PARISH (WAFB) - Fall semester is in full swing for pretty much all K-12 students and teachers in Baton Rouge. Our back-to-school series continues Friday, August 12 as we round out the week in Iberville Parish. You can learn more information about the school year here.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
WDSU

Tangipahoa Parish students celebrate back-to-school

PONCHATOULA, La. — As thousands of students across Tangipahoa Parish head back to school this year, there's a big focus on attendance and safety. In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, more campuses are being fortified with locking procedures, uniform and ID protocols, as well as new technology to report a potential threat.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Shooting after Plaquemine funeral leaves 1 injured

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Friday afternoon shooting after a funeral in Plaquemine left one injured. “Today, Baton Rouge came to Plaquemine and I don’t like it,” said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. Sheldon Gales, originally from Plaquemine, was shot on August 3rd in Baton Rouge. A...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
WAFB

Free expungement event happening in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is an event happening in Baton Rouge this weekend that could help ease your legal woes, if you need it. Metropolitan Councilman Darryl Hurst is inviting the community to learn how to qualify for a free expungement on Saturday, Aug. 13 beginning at 10 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man wanted in Gonzales shooting captured in Baton Rouge

A Gonzales man wanted in a Monday evening shooting that injured two was captured Friday morning in Baton Rouge, police officers said. Jerome Bergeron, 20, is accused of speeding toward a four people waking on South Abe Street in Gonzales around 7:25 p.m. Monday, getting out of the sedan he was driving and opening fire, Gonzales police have said.
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern Lab Director Herman Brister prioritizes transparency in establishing new normal

When Herman Brister Jr. gave up his position as principal at McKinley Middle Magnet School in 2014, many students were devastated. I was a rising eighth grader and joined my fellow students in acknowledging the loss for the school. His new job as principal of McKinley Senior High School, and my choice to attend Baton Rouge Magnet High School, separated us even further.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana newsmakers: 5 awarded scholarships in program sponsored by Simien & Miniex law firm

Five high school graduates from Acadiana were awarded scholarships as part of the Virginia Miniex and Margo St. Julian Simien Scholarship. Winners were Danielle Williams, a graduate of Teurlings Catholic who will attend Tulane University; Daija Bickham, a graduate of Lafayette High School who will attend LSU; Celeste George, a graduate of Apostolic Christian School who will attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette; Blair Bernard, a graduate of Beau Chene High School who will attend LSU; and Kaitlyn Kemper, a graduate of Acadiana High School who will attend UL.
LAFAYETTE, LA
L'Observateur

Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic and Encourages More People to Apply

The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
LOUISIANA STATE

