WAAY-TV
Alabama lawmakers rebuff requests for budget increases as prison staffing crisis boils over
State lawmakers are reacting to WAAY 31's exclusive reporting on the critical staff shortages inside Limestone Correctional Facility, saying the agency needs to figure out the problem without additional funding. State Sen. Greg Albritton chairs the Finance and Taxation General Fund committee that heard from Alabama Department of Correction Commissioner...
Emergency Rental Assistance not available for some in Madison County
Emergency rental assistance has kept many Alabamians from facing eviction, but as we move further away from the peak of the pandemic, fewer resources are available to help renters out.
wtvy.com
Ivey welcomes South Dakota Governor to Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A potentially positive update about the health and well being of Alabama Governor Kay Ivey came in the form of a series of photos sent by her office on Friday of her greeting an important guest to the state. The Governor’s office put out a release...
Alabama prison employee bonuses have not solved staffing problems
The Alabama Department of Corrections continues to struggle with understaffing, ADOC Commissioner John Hamm told state lawmakers today. Hamm, who began work as commissioner of the troubled Alabama prison system in January, said the ADOC has 1,879 officers and 541 vacancies out of 2,420 budgeted positions. Hamm gave those numbers...
ABC 33/40 News
County jails in need of corrections officers
In recent months, there have been billboards, television commercials, and social media ads recruiting corrections officers. Yet, staffing issues persist in prisons and in jails. "I think there's a lot of factors to play in that. I think there is a waning of interest in the criminal justice system. I...
Alabama Democrats: Joe Reed backing Huntsville pastor Randy Kelley for party chair
The Alabama Democratic Party will elect a new chair on Saturday and the longtime leader of the party’s minority caucus supports Huntsville pastor Randy Kelley for the position. Joe Reed, leader of the Alabama Democratic Conference, the party’s leading Black organization, said today Kelley was the choice of a...
WAFF
Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru serve lunch to Huntsville community
Sheriff’s Office: Inmate used bedsheets, water bottle in escape attempt. One man dead in two-vehicle crash on Memorial Parkway. One man dead in two-vehicle crash on Memorial Parkway. Tuscumbia man charged with murder and abuse of a corpse. Updated: 10 hours ago. The Tuscumbia Police Department says that it...
Alabama convict dies in federal prison
The Alabama Department of Corrections confirms that a 38-year-old inmate at the Bibb Correctional Facility has been pronounced dead.
Alabama officials call for more police presence amid violent crime spike and officer shortages
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Violent crime in Alabama cities continues to rise in 2022, with Birmingham recently ranked third among large cities for its murder rate halfway through the year. Last night, Birmingham Police responded to calls of multiple shootings in the city. As of Friday, the department reported 84 murders to date compared to 64 […]
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Poarch Creek lottery lobbying influence
Our research shows that two-thirds of the Alabama Legislature, more than 100 lawmakers, have received campaign cash from the Poarch Band of the Creek Indians. One veteran lawmaker tells WVTM 13 that special gambling interests are keeping lottery legislation from passing in Montgomery. Learn more in the video above. "I...
Alabama political group gathering evidence of alleged violations of school gender identity, CRT rules
As students return for a new school year, one Alabama group is working to show state officials how it says public school teachers are teaching inappropriate and unlawful content. This school year will be the first since Alabama lawmakers prohibited some public school teachers from instructing or holding classroom discussions...
Where is Alabama Governor Kay Ivey? Her office refuses to say.
This column has been updated with a statement from the governor’s office, now appended at the bottom. Something is wrong with Kay Ivey, but the Alabama governor’s office won’t say what is going on. You deserve to know. Here’s what I can tell you. About three...
Huntsville council OKs retiree bonus, rejects advice from mayor, finance director
The Huntsville City Council voted Thursday - against advice from the mayor and city finance director - and spent nearly $1 million to give retired city employees a onetime bonus. The bonus was authorized by state law in 2021, Finance Director Penny Smith said. The bonus ranges between $300 and...
WAAY-TV
‘We are at the inmate's mercy’: Limestone Correctional Facility employees detail security crises
Current Alabama Department of Corrections staff are detailing serious security lapses left unchecked and how 2,300 inmates are often guarded by fewer than 30 officers in exclusive interviews Thursday with WAAY 31's I-Team. WAAY 31 also obtained internal ADOC staffing requirement documents about Limestone Correctional Facility, something the department does...
WAFF
Lauderdale Co. man found unresponsive in Bibb Correctional Facility
BRENT, Ala. (WAFF) - A man that was serving a 20-year sentence for a theft case in Lauderdale County was found unresponsive in his cell at the Bibb Correctional Facility. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Cory White, 38, was transported to a health care unit on Aug. 9 after he was found.
WAFF
Future of Morgan County School in jeopardy due to budget concerns
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -With only a student body of fewer than 100, Sparkman School in Hartselle is now faced with an uncertain future. Parents and teachers filled Thursday night’s Morgan County School Board meeting to hear that first hand. “The predicting operating costs for Sparkman next year will be...
tallasseetribune.com
Alabama Sheriffs Association gains new executive director
The Alabama Sheriffs Association has announced a new executive director for the group. James “Jimmy” Lambert officially assumes his new position executive director of the professional association on October 1, 2022. “The Alabama Sheriffs Association (ASA) is pleased to welcome our new Executive Director, James “Jimmy” Lambert,” said...
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County inmate dies at Bibb Correctional Facility
An inmate from Lauderdale County has died at Bibb Correctional Facility. Cory Luke White, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 9, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The department said life-saving measures were performed but White was pronounced dead in the prison’s health care unit.
Body found in field near Governors Drive
Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered in a field off Seminole Drive near Governors Drive in Huntsville on Friday.
alreporter.com
Alabama Democratic Party reaffirms support for removal of state grocery tax
The Alabama Democratic Party is renewing calls for a repeal of the state’s grocery tax. In a statement released on Wednesday, the party said the “regressive” 4 percent state grocery tax increases food insecurity for Alabama families and causes “a significant financial impact on all Alabama families” in both rural and urban areas.
