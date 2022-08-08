Approximately 175 people gathered at Cider Hill Farm in Waldoboro for the Lincoln County Democratic Committee’s annual Family Fun Day Lobster Bake on Sunday, Aug. 7. Under the oppressive sun on one of the hottest days of the year, local candidates running for election in November urged the crowd to vote Democratic and to donate to and volunteer for candidates in their communities. Maine Senate President Troy Jackson (D-Allagash) and Maine Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau (D-Biddeford) also spoke.

LINCOLN COUNTY, ME ・ 23 HOURS AGO