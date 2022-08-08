ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monhegan, ME

lcnme.com

Inaugural Linaca Music Festival Showcases Homegrown Musical Chops

Alumni of Newcastle’s Lincoln Academy came together to play an eclectic mix of music at the inaugural Linaca Music Festival at Schooner Landing in Damariscotta on Friday, Aug. 5. Approximately 200 people, including alumni, family, friends, and summer visitors, packed the dock at Schooner Landing for the event. Members...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
lcnme.com

Colby Dill Jr.

Colby Dill Jr., 101, of Jefferson, died peacefully Nov. 1, 2021 at his caregiver’s home in Jefferson. A celebration of Colby’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at St. Giles Episcopal Church, 72 Gardiner Road, Jefferson. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and...
JEFFERSON, ME
lcnme.com

Thomas Joseph Thibeault

Thomas Joseph Thibeault, 56, of Topsham, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Bath on June 12, 1966, a son of Irenee J. and Bonnie M. (Gudroe) Thibeault Jr. Tom was a graduate of Mt. Ararat High School, class of 1984. He attended Southern Maine...
TOPSHAM, ME
lcnme.com

Democrats Raise Funds for November with Lobster Bake and Raffles

Approximately 175 people gathered at Cider Hill Farm in Waldoboro for the Lincoln County Democratic Committee’s annual Family Fun Day Lobster Bake on Sunday, Aug. 7. Under the oppressive sun on one of the hottest days of the year, local candidates running for election in November urged the crowd to vote Democratic and to donate to and volunteer for candidates in their communities. Maine Senate President Troy Jackson (D-Allagash) and Maine Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau (D-Biddeford) also spoke.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
lcnme.com

NCS Hires Two Teachers, Needs One More

Members of the Nobleboro School Committee made key hiring decisions during their meeting on Monday, Aug. 8, but are still looking for a grade 7/8 teacher for the upcoming school year. The board approved hiring a first grade and a sixth grade teacher, but there is no current offer for...
NOBLEBORO, ME
lcnme.com

Public Input Helps Fine Tune Whitefield Draft Amendment

A consensus emerged as the Whitefield Planning Board took input on a draft amendment to the town’s building and development ordinance regulating commercial solar development. At a public hearing on the draft amendment at the Whitefield Central Fire Station, Wednesday, Aug. 3, the six members of the public in...
WHITEFIELD, ME
lcnme.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 284 calls for service for the period of Aug. 2-9. LCSO has responded to 6595 calls for service so far this year. Aug. 2, Joshua M. Shirey, 39, of Dresden was issued a summons for operating vehicle without a license, on Ocean Point Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Kasey Doyle.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
lcnme.com

