A Call to Action: Oncology Practices—and Patients—Need Performance Measures for Managing Oral Therapies
Starting with the first oral targeted therapy, imatinib (Gleevec), introduced in 2001,1 oral targeted agents have evolved into a mainstay of cancer therapeutics. Novel drugs and new indications for existing drugs continue to be approved, offering hope for patients with certain cancer subtypes. These oral oncolytics are very expensive compared with other specialty medications and must be handled and managed with great care and efficiency. Waste-mitigation strategies must be applied to ensure that the drug is not lost due to poor anticipation of some variables in patient care.
Researchers Advocate for Closer Monitoring of Patients With EoE
A study of adult patients with eosinophilic esophagitis in remission showed that those who were followed more closely in the maintenance phase of treatment had fewer strictures and had their disease activity found earlier. Patients with stable eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) should ideally have a follow-up assessment every 12 to 18...
Frequent Productive Cough Associated With Worse Outcomes in Asthma, COPD
Frequent productive cough was experienced by patients with asthma and/or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), with symptom prevalence increasing with higher disease severity, according to the results of a recent study. Frequent productive cough was present in patients with asthma and/or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) across all physician-assigned severity...
Potential Proteinuria Biomarkers in Pediatric LN Identified
Elevated levels of HER2, VCAM, and TWEAK indicated proteinuria, study authors say of their new findings. A new study has identified 3 biomarkers that may make it easier to identify new-onset proteinuria in pediatric patients with lupus nephritis (LN). The discovery could reduce the need for invasive renal biopsies to track patient renal damage, and the study was published in Lupus Science & Medicine.
Angela Rasmussen on Covid-19: ‘This origins discussion is the worst thing about Twitter’
Angela Rasmussen studies the interactions between hosts and pathogens and how they shape disease. Before the pandemic, she worked on the emerging viruses that cause Middle East respiratory syndrome (Mers), Ebola, dengue and avian flu. Then, when Covid-19 erupted, the American virologist, who works at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, was drawn into the debate over where it came from. She has been among the most vocal scientists on Twitter defending a “natural” origin, as opposed to a lab leak. Last month, she and 17 co-authors published findings in Science that they feel should silence all rational critics on the question.
NHS in Shropshire declares critical incident over ‘unprecedented pressure’
The NHS in Shropshire has declared a critical incident over “continued and unprecedented” pressure on its services. Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Integrated Care System (ICS) said it was experiencing significant levels of demand for all health and care services across the county. The move means that some nonurgent...
Defining Appropriate Quality Performance Metrics for Pharmacies Dispensing Oral Oncology Therapies
Pharmacy benefit managers use measures like the medication possession ratio (MPR) as a performance/quality metric to evaluate specialty pharmacies and assess direct and indirect remuneration clawback fees. Abundant evidence shows that measuring MPR does not correlate with patients’ experiences while on oral cancer oncolytics and does not accurately reflect their clinical outcomes. The authors demonstrate that as an alternative to MPR, the Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute’s Rx To Go in-house pharmacy offers value; it uses a multifaceted approach to comprehensively evaluate the services that specialty oncology pharmacies provide to patients with cancer who are being treated with oral oncolytics.
Improving HER2 Biomarker Testing in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer
HER2 (also known as ERBB2) amplification or overexpression occurs in a relatively small proportion of metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) cases1; nevertheless, early identification of patients with this alteration, ideally through next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing, can help with selection of appropriate therapy and referral to clinical trials involving emerging HER2-targeted therapies for mCRC. This article discusses the clinical burden of mCRC, recommendations for and barriers to uptake of molecular testing, clinical and economic benefits of early NGS testing, and clinical trial data on HER-targeted approaches for mCRC. It is based on recent Insights interviews with Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA; Kristen Ciombor, MD; and Kanwal Raghav, MBBS, MD.
Notable Updates to ACC Guidelines
Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA: What were the most notable updates from the [American College of Cardiology] guidelines for you? You talked a lot about this in your heart failure overview. Do you have any key thoughts in terms of these updates and how they might change or influence practice moving forward?
What We're Reading: Drug Pricing Debate; Judge Rules Against Walgreens; Predicting TBI Outcomes
Policy observers and industry stakeholders debate the possible spillover effects of Medicare drug pricing reform in the employer-based insurance market; a California federal judge rules Walgreens could be held liable for not investigating suspicious orders of opioids in San Francisco; a blood test performed the day of a traumatic brain injury (TBI) can predict which patients may die and who may survive with a disability.
Anti–PD-1 Therapy Likely Leads to Responses in Advanced ICC
The therapy for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) led to responses in about a quarter of patients and disease control in 85%. A new retrospective analysis of real-world intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) outcomes suggests anti–programmed cell death protein-1 (anti–PD-1) therapies can be a meaningful treatment option. The report, published in Annals...
AJMC® in the Press, August 12, 2022
Coverage of our peer-reviewed research and news reporting in the health care and mainstream press. A study published in the August 2022 issue of The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) was cited in an article by Medical Xpress. The study, “Formulary Restrictions and Stroke Risk in Patients With Atrial Fibrillation,” indicated that limited access to non–vitamin K antagonist oral anticoagulants due to step therapy and prior authorization requirements may exacerbate current underuse of anticoagulants and increase stroke risk in patients with newly diagnosed atrial fibrillation.
SLN Biopsy Promising for Long-term Metastatic Melanoma Control
The usefulness of sentinel lymph node (SLN) biopsy was investigated among patients with melanoma and SLN metastases. Known to be effective for staging cutaneous melanoma, sentinel lymph node (SLN) biopsy was investigated in the second Multicenter Selective Lymphadenectomy (MSLT-II) for potential effectiveness against SLN metastases and shown to provide long-term regional nodal disease control.
Targeted Outreach Efforts Meaningful for Patients With Lung Cancer
Patients were more likely to accept intervention from a psychologist if they received regular questionnaires. Regular digital check-ins and patient-reported outcomes (PROs) can improve physician-patient communication and patient care, according to a new report published in European Journal of Cancer Care. The study is based on patients with lung cancer...
Digital Therapeutic for Chronic Insomnia Linked to Improved Patient Outcomes
After 2 years of follow-up, more than a quarter of patients who used a digital therapeutic delivering cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia achieved insomnia remission. Use of a digital therapeutic delivering cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) was linked to reduced insomnia severity, emergency department (ED) visits, and net costs for patients with chronic insomnia, according to a real-world cohort study published in ClinicoEconomics and Outcomes Research.
Inadequate Device Use a Challenge in COPD Management, Dr David Mannino Explains
The therapies to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) include devices with instructions for use, which are far more complicated than simply smoking a cigarette. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a costly disease and the treatments for it are not always easy to use, which causes issues with inadequate inhaler use, explained David Mannino, MD, cofounder and medical director of the COPD Foundation.
Exercise Right Heart Catheterization Can Help Clarify PH Diagnosis
Investigators found significant shifts in diagnosis of and prescriptions for pulmonary hypertension (PH) when exercise right heart catheterization was used. A new report shows the use of exercise right heart catheterization (RHC) can lead to significant shifts in the decisions physicians make regarding the diagnosis of pulmonary hypertension (PH) due to left heart disease (PH-LHD) and the use of drug therapy for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).
