Redding, CT

hamlethub.com

Board of Education Meeting 8/16/22

The Board of Education will hold a Regular Meeting on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 6:30pm at. Brewster Central School District Office, 30 Farm to Market, Brewster. Registration is not. required for in person attendance. Attendees will be expected to adhere to Board of Education. Policy 1510 Public Participation at...
BREWSTER, NY
hamlethub.com

Rocky Hill Educator to Head Connecticut’s Kid Governor® Program

Nichole Pitruzzello has been named Connecticut’s Kid Governor® State Coordinator, and former coordinator Brian Cofrancesco has become Director of Kid Governor®, the national award-winning civics program created by The Connecticut Democracy Center at Connecticut’s Old State House. This free program teaches 5th-grade students about state government, voting, and the importance of civic engagement through an authentic election for their state’s Kid Governor. The program has expanded to include national affiliates in Georgia, New Hampshire, Oklahoma and Oregon.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
Redding, CT
Elections
City
Redding, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
Redding, CT
Government
hamlethub.com

Shop LOCAL and Tax Free in Redding August 21 - August 27

2022 Connecticut Sales Tax-Free Week Sunday, August 21, through Saturday, August 27. This year will be Connecticut's 22nd Sales Tax-Free Week. According to state statute, Sales Tax-Free Week begins on the third Sunday of August and runs until the following Saturday and includes clothing and footwear costing less than $100.
REDDING, CT
hamlethub.com

Book Clubs at Kent Library

Readers Rendezvous meets in person at Kent Library. Members will be encouraged to share their interests and appreciation for historical, travel, biographical novels. They meet once a month on Tuesday mornings. Shelf Indulgence is a virtual book club designed for people who like to read about personal development. They meet...
KENT, CT
hamlethub.com

Back to School Information for Wilton Public School Students

Back to School information for Wilton Public School students. Please note that school begins for students on Monday, August 29. You can view the 2022-2023 school calendar HERE. Parent Portal to open on August 17. As you know, Wilton Public Schools use PowerSchool as our District Student Information system. PowerSchool...
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Brookfield Library Foundation's Comedy Show Fundraiser on August 19

Comedy Show Fundraiser on August 19 at Brookfield Theatre for the Arts benefits The Brookfield Library. The Brookfield Library Foundation welcomes hilarious headliner Chris Monty, hosted by Howie Mason and featuring Rick Roberts for a PG comedy show at the Brookfield Theatre for the Arts. There is no better way to kick off the weekend and support a great cause!
BROOKFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Lamont Highlights Expansion of Food Assistance Programs To Increase Access to Locally Grown Food at Connecticut Farmers Markets

Governor Ned Lamont today visited the Middletown Farmers Market to celebrate National Farmers Market Week and highlight the recent expansion of the state’s food assistance programs to provide increased access to fresh, locally grown food at farmers' markets in Connecticut. National Farmers Market Week, which runs this year from...
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

Iconic Redding Mansion Built for Author Mark Twain, for Sale

"Stormfield" - the iconic mansion built in Redding for author Samuel Clemens, best known as Mark Twain, who lived there from 1908 until his death in 1910. Upon surveying the countryside from his new home, Clemens exclaimed “How beautiful it all is. I did not think it could be as beautiful as this.” He stipulated the house should be built in the style of a Tuscan villa, after having enjoyed time in Italy, and derived the property's name from his short story "Captain Stormfield's Visit to Heaven."
REDDING, CT
hamlethub.com

850 in Ridgefield is HIRING Servers!

We are looking for servers with open availability to join our team starting as soon as possible. No experience is required, but must be 18+. Please reach out to Eliza at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or stop in if interested.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Fall Semester Registration Opens at Founders Hall

Founders Hall’s fall semester begins September 12, 2022 with registration for classes due August 30th at 4:30. Old favorites like oil painting return, as well as language and music classes. Members can take advantage of the hobby and sport program which features card games and team sports. A variety of academic programs offer an opportunity to learn about new subjects or delve into topics that have always seemed interesting such as genealogy or film.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

ARPA grants for small businesses and non-profit organizations in New Milford

ARPA grants for small businesses and non-profit organizations. The application should be emailed to the Mayor's Office, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or mailed to 10 Main Street, New Milford, CT 06776. Applications will be accepted until the funds are depleted.
NEW MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Folks on Spokes Ride & Step Forward Walk for Mental Health in Milford

Bridges Healthcare’s annual cycling and walking fundraising event, Folks on Spokes & Step Forward, returns on Sunday, October 2, 2022, from 7:30 am to 1 pm at Fowler Field in downtown Milford. The long-standing event raises funds for community mental health and addiction recovery services. Participants of all ages...
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ribbon Cutting Unveils Norwalk's Colonial Village Learning Center Community Garden

Yesterday, Norwalk Mayor Rilling, Senator Bob Duff, Senate Majority Leader, Suzanne Piacentini, HUD, Field Office Director and community members joined the Norwalk Housing Authority for a ribbon cutting of the Colonial Village Learning Center Community Garden. This beautiful community garden will be maintained by K-5 students, who are learning about...
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Saltwater Sono

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Saltwater Sono!
NORWALK, CT

