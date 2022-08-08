Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York Exclusive
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
This Week in the City: Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito speaks with Superintendent Kevin Walston
In This episode of This Week in the City, Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito speaks with Superintendent Kevin Walston at South Street Wildcats to remind parents to register their students for the upcoming school year by August 15th to start school on time. For more information, please visit https://www.danbury.k12.ct.us/ and the...
Board of Education Meeting 8/16/22
The Board of Education will hold a Regular Meeting on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 6:30pm at. Brewster Central School District Office, 30 Farm to Market, Brewster. Registration is not. required for in person attendance. Attendees will be expected to adhere to Board of Education. Policy 1510 Public Participation at...
Rotary Club of Ridgefield reports SOAR in Fly the Colors program, thanks community!
An idea that was right for the times - Fly the Colors. The Rotary Club of Ridgefield started Fly the Colors in 2013 with 121 subscribers ... today there are 583 families and businesses, nearly a five-fold increase!. Almost every US flag that you see flying along the streets of...
Rocky Hill Educator to Head Connecticut’s Kid Governor® Program
Nichole Pitruzzello has been named Connecticut’s Kid Governor® State Coordinator, and former coordinator Brian Cofrancesco has become Director of Kid Governor®, the national award-winning civics program created by The Connecticut Democracy Center at Connecticut’s Old State House. This free program teaches 5th-grade students about state government, voting, and the importance of civic engagement through an authentic election for their state’s Kid Governor. The program has expanded to include national affiliates in Georgia, New Hampshire, Oklahoma and Oregon.
Wilton Teen Library Council is seeking new members this school year
The Wilton Teen Library Council is seeking new members this school year!. Help librarians choose materials and plan programs, get volunteer experience, and have fun at the library!. All students in Grades 6-12 are welcome to apply. Click here.
Wooster School Student Honored by Points of Light for Impactful Public Service
Marley Dixon, a 15-year-old Newtown resident and activist, was honored on August 12th with an award from Points of Light for sparking change through volunteerism and public service. She is certified in humane advocacy and youth leadership and is a campus assistant at a training program for service dogs. She...
Shop LOCAL and Tax Free in Redding August 21 - August 27
2022 Connecticut Sales Tax-Free Week Sunday, August 21, through Saturday, August 27. This year will be Connecticut's 22nd Sales Tax-Free Week. According to state statute, Sales Tax-Free Week begins on the third Sunday of August and runs until the following Saturday and includes clothing and footwear costing less than $100.
Book Clubs at Kent Library
Readers Rendezvous meets in person at Kent Library. Members will be encouraged to share their interests and appreciation for historical, travel, biographical novels. They meet once a month on Tuesday mornings. Shelf Indulgence is a virtual book club designed for people who like to read about personal development. They meet...
Back to School Information for Wilton Public School Students
Back to School information for Wilton Public School students. Please note that school begins for students on Monday, August 29. You can view the 2022-2023 school calendar HERE. Parent Portal to open on August 17. As you know, Wilton Public Schools use PowerSchool as our District Student Information system. PowerSchool...
Brookfield Library Foundation's Comedy Show Fundraiser on August 19
Comedy Show Fundraiser on August 19 at Brookfield Theatre for the Arts benefits The Brookfield Library. The Brookfield Library Foundation welcomes hilarious headliner Chris Monty, hosted by Howie Mason and featuring Rick Roberts for a PG comedy show at the Brookfield Theatre for the Arts. There is no better way to kick off the weekend and support a great cause!
Lamont Highlights Expansion of Food Assistance Programs To Increase Access to Locally Grown Food at Connecticut Farmers Markets
Governor Ned Lamont today visited the Middletown Farmers Market to celebrate National Farmers Market Week and highlight the recent expansion of the state’s food assistance programs to provide increased access to fresh, locally grown food at farmers' markets in Connecticut. National Farmers Market Week, which runs this year from...
Iconic Redding Mansion Built for Author Mark Twain, for Sale
"Stormfield" - the iconic mansion built in Redding for author Samuel Clemens, best known as Mark Twain, who lived there from 1908 until his death in 1910. Upon surveying the countryside from his new home, Clemens exclaimed “How beautiful it all is. I did not think it could be as beautiful as this.” He stipulated the house should be built in the style of a Tuscan villa, after having enjoyed time in Italy, and derived the property's name from his short story "Captain Stormfield's Visit to Heaven."
850 in Ridgefield is HIRING Servers!
We are looking for servers with open availability to join our team starting as soon as possible. No experience is required, but must be 18+. Please reach out to Eliza at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or stop in if interested.
Fall Semester Registration Opens at Founders Hall
Founders Hall’s fall semester begins September 12, 2022 with registration for classes due August 30th at 4:30. Old favorites like oil painting return, as well as language and music classes. Members can take advantage of the hobby and sport program which features card games and team sports. A variety of academic programs offer an opportunity to learn about new subjects or delve into topics that have always seemed interesting such as genealogy or film.
ARPA grants for small businesses and non-profit organizations in New Milford
ARPA grants for small businesses and non-profit organizations. The application should be emailed to the Mayor's Office, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or mailed to 10 Main Street, New Milford, CT 06776. Applications will be accepted until the funds are depleted.
Folks on Spokes Ride & Step Forward Walk for Mental Health in Milford
Bridges Healthcare’s annual cycling and walking fundraising event, Folks on Spokes & Step Forward, returns on Sunday, October 2, 2022, from 7:30 am to 1 pm at Fowler Field in downtown Milford. The long-standing event raises funds for community mental health and addiction recovery services. Participants of all ages...
Ribbon Cutting Unveils Norwalk's Colonial Village Learning Center Community Garden
Yesterday, Norwalk Mayor Rilling, Senator Bob Duff, Senate Majority Leader, Suzanne Piacentini, HUD, Field Office Director and community members joined the Norwalk Housing Authority for a ribbon cutting of the Colonial Village Learning Center Community Garden. This beautiful community garden will be maintained by K-5 students, who are learning about...
South Salem's Rock n’ Rescue Named “2022 TOP-RATED NONPROFIT by GreatNonprofits
South Salem, New York August 12, 2022 –Rock n’ Rescue announced today it has been named a “2022 Top-Rated Nonprofit” by GreatNonprofits, the leading website for community recommendations of charities and nonprofits. Rock n’ Rescue provides animal adoptions and animal-assisted therapy to people throughout the northeast,...
Bristol Myers and Ability Beyond Increasing Access to Experimental Drugs for the Disabled
BETHEL, CT – People with disabilities comprise nearly one-quarter of the population and have traditionally been excluded from clinical drug trials. However, a new initiative is looking to change that and give people with disabilities access to potentially life-saving medications. Disability Solutions, a division of Ability Beyond based in...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Saltwater Sono
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Saltwater Sono!
