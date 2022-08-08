Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A stage collapse during the Medusa Festival in near Valencia, Spain, early Saturday left one person dead and more than 20 others injured, police said. The Valencia government said three of those injured were listed in serious condition. The wind caused "chaos" while damaging multiple structures at the festival as well as the stage. Authorities said the "violent" winds devastated parts of the area and forced the event management team to vacate the location.

