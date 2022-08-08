ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon Medallion recipient, alumnus and former staff member dies

William “Buster” Butler, an Elon alumnus, former staff member and recipient of Elon University’s highest honor, the Elon Medallion, died at age 98 on Aug. 4. Butler received the Elon Medallion in 1996 from then-President Fred Young for his employee service to Elon. Beginning with student employment,...
ELON, NC
FOX8 News

Group wants ‘obscene’ books removed from Alamance-Burlington schools, echoing similar moves across nation

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The book banning controversy has come to the Piedmont Triad.  The Burlington Times-News reported earlier this week that a group is working to get “obscene” books removed from libraries in the Alamance-Burlington School System. These complaints center around “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and the graphic novel “Gender Queer” by […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University extends, expands partnership with TimelyCare

Elon University will continue its partnership with TimelyCare, the virtual telehealth portal that provides students with free 24-hour access to medical and mental health hotlines, into the 2022-23 academic year. Originally launched on campus October 2021, the service will be offered again this year and include additional services — all...
ELON, NC
neusenews.com

help wanted: The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant

Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is looking to hire a motivated and enthusiastic Clinical Research Assistant to work in Lenoir County, NC. The initial appointment period is three years, part-time 20 hours per week. As the assistant,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WFMY NEWS2

City of Winston-Salem state of emergency to remain in place

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — City of Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines plans to keep in place the state of emergency declared in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Joines said he intends to keep the state of emergency in place even if Gov. Roy Cooper lifts his state of emergency declaration for North Carolina next week.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
cbs17

Drive-by shooting hospitalizes 2 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were found Friday in the parking lot of a Durham vape shop, police said Friday. The Durham Police Department said both were taken to a hospital after they were shot by someone in a passing vehicle in the 700 block of North Alston Avenue.
DURHAM, NC
alamancenews.com

Graham city council meets despite protesters

Graham’s city council meeting Tuesday night was conducted while about a half dozen protesters, led by Faith Cook with a bullhorn, chanted against the Graham police department’s hiring last year of Douglas Strader. Strader is a former Greensboro policeman who was fired for an offense other than the...
GRAHAM, NC
WRAL

Data shows Durham neighborhoods with most gun violence

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Data shows Durham neighborhoods with most gun violence. Of the nearly 400 shootings in Durham the first half of this year, nearly a fifth of...
DURHAM, NC

