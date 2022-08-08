Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top Things to see and do in North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerHigh Point, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen Walters
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
Related
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon Medallion recipient, alumnus and former staff member dies
William “Buster” Butler, an Elon alumnus, former staff member and recipient of Elon University’s highest honor, the Elon Medallion, died at age 98 on Aug. 4. Butler received the Elon Medallion in 1996 from then-President Fred Young for his employee service to Elon. Beginning with student employment,...
Group wants ‘obscene’ books removed from Alamance-Burlington schools, echoing similar moves across nation
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The book banning controversy has come to the Piedmont Triad. The Burlington Times-News reported earlier this week that a group is working to get “obscene” books removed from libraries in the Alamance-Burlington School System. These complaints center around “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and the graphic novel “Gender Queer” by […]
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University extends, expands partnership with TimelyCare
Elon University will continue its partnership with TimelyCare, the virtual telehealth portal that provides students with free 24-hour access to medical and mental health hotlines, into the 2022-23 academic year. Originally launched on campus October 2021, the service will be offered again this year and include additional services — all...
theurbannews.com
Rev. Spearman’s NAACP Lawsuit Will Continue After His Death Says Attorney
By North Carolina law, the defamation portion of the late Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman’s lawsuit against National NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson and other NAACP members died with him recently, when his lifeless body was discovered near a huge pool of blood in his Guilford County home, according to his attorney.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
neusenews.com
help wanted: The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant
Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is looking to hire a motivated and enthusiastic Clinical Research Assistant to work in Lenoir County, NC. The initial appointment period is three years, part-time 20 hours per week. As the assistant,...
Sheriff Baker identifies deputy shot and killed as Ned Byrd, 13-year veteran with the department
"Even in the midst of the hurt and the pain, we ask for prayers, we ask for patience as we go about finding out what happened and who's responsible," Sheriff Gerald Baker said.
City of Winston-Salem state of emergency to remain in place
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — City of Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines plans to keep in place the state of emergency declared in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Joines said he intends to keep the state of emergency in place even if Gov. Roy Cooper lifts his state of emergency declaration for North Carolina next week.
North Carolina deputy killed; search on for shooter
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was killed after stopping along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina, prompting authorities to launch a manhunt for whoever fired the shots late Thursday night. “We will find who’s responsible for this loss. Even in the midst of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five years after the Unite the Right, NC protesters have confronted the Confederacy
Days after the Charlottesville rally, protesters pulled down a Confederate monument in Durham. That pattern has been repeated in the years since. | Opinion
wunc.org
NC faces a teaching ‘crisis.’ 3 teachers describe why they left the classroom
Josh Paterni suddenly had more time to reflect after he quit his job in April as a high school English teacher in the Orange County School District. “In some ways, this was an incredibly difficult decision to leave. And so, certainly, there's some regret,” Paterni said. He left before...
cbs17
Drive-by shooting hospitalizes 2 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were found Friday in the parking lot of a Durham vape shop, police said Friday. The Durham Police Department said both were taken to a hospital after they were shot by someone in a passing vehicle in the 700 block of North Alston Avenue.
'Shooting constantly:' Data shows most gun violence happens in this specific, small part of Durham
Of the nearly 400 shootings in Durham in the first half of 2022 year, nearly a fifth of them happened within just one square mile. WRAL Data Trackers analyzed public records to show that the area right around the Durham Police Department headquarters has more shootings than any other part of the city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alamancenews.com
Graham city council meets despite protesters
Graham’s city council meeting Tuesday night was conducted while about a half dozen protesters, led by Faith Cook with a bullhorn, chanted against the Graham police department’s hiring last year of Douglas Strader. Strader is a former Greensboro policeman who was fired for an offense other than the...
Wake County DA compares Josh Stein campaign investigation to FBI’s Trump search
“The system needs to apply to all, and without bias,” Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Friday about investigating North Carolina AG Josh Stein over a 2020 election complaint.
WXII 12
Greensboro: Blind Tiger concert venue stays open despite recent fatal shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Blind Tiger is staying open, despite the July 31 fatal shooting of a 19-year-old. The bar and music venue hosted an event Thursday evening and had planned to hold another show Friday night. The Friday night show was confirmed to be canceled by a band...
WBTV
Prosecution of NC Attorney General proceeded despite recommendation from investigators
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Wake County District Attorney’s office pursued a criminal investigation into North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein despite a recommendation that the case be closed, according to a memo obtained by WBTV. The memo, written by a North Carolina State Board of Elections attorney, is...
Winston-Salem police investigating after gunshot victim dropped off at area hospital
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound in Winston-Salem. According to police, they were called to a local hospital around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday after a gunshot wound victim was dropped off. Officers determined that the shooting happened at the intersection of Old Greensboro Road and Barbara Jane […]
2 adults dead, 2 children injured in North Carolina head-on crash
The crash involved a Dodge Challenger and a Pontiac Bonneville, Trooper J.N. Collinsworth told CBS 17.
WRAL
Data shows Durham neighborhoods with most gun violence
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Data shows Durham neighborhoods with most gun violence. Of the nearly 400 shootings in Durham the first half of this year, nearly a fifth of...
Bugs and handwashing violations: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Aug. 9)
Several restaurants this week, including a popular ITB brewery, had pink and black residue build-up in their ice and drink machines.
Comments / 0