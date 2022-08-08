Read full article on original website
Related
insideevs.com
Hyundai To Replace i10 City Car With Two EVs In 2024
Hyundai is working on not one but two small electric vehicles to replace the current i10 city hatchback in 2024. The Korean automaker is building both a direct replacement to the i10 in terms of body style, as well as a more SUV-inspired crossover type vehicle based on the same underpinnings.
insideevs.com
UPDATE: Autonomy Places $1.2 Billion Order For 23,000 EVs With 17 Carmakers
UPDATE 2: We've contacted General Motors, Volkswagen and Ford Motor Company to verify Autonomy's electric vehicle fleet order claims and so far got replies from GM and VW. A General Motors representative told us the automaker is "not commenting at this time," while a Volkswagen spokesperson said they would contact the sales team and get back to us.
insideevs.com
REE Automotive Debuts P7-B Class 3 Electric Box Truck With AWD, AWS
Israeli EV tech startup REE Automotive has unveiled the P7-B Class 3 electric delivery truck built on its P7 cab chassis and packing its REEcorner all-wheel drive and steer by wire technology. Targeting the growing delivery vehicle market, the P7-B has a box truck configuration with ultra-low flat floor (23...
insideevs.com
Classic 1975 BMW Lives New Life In London As An Electric Vehicle
London only allows gas-burning vehicles into the center of the city if they pay a daily charge, which if you have to travel through the city every day does add up becoming quite expensive. And if you want to keep driving an older car, that just isn’t feasible for daily use, which is why drivers are choosing EVs, even those who want to drive classic cars.
RELATED PEOPLE
insideevs.com
Ford CEO Jim Farley Talking F-150 Lightning: "Take That Elon Musk"
If you've been surfing around the internet today, or even later last evening, you probably saw or read about video clips related to Ford CEO Jim Farley having a bit of fun at the expense of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Now, Musk has delivered a similarly harmless response on Twitter.
insideevs.com
How Is Ford F-150 Lightning Holding Up: 10,000 Miles, Put Through Paces
You probably know by now that our friends over at The Fast Lane Truck have their very own Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. We've covered many of their videos about the truck, so we're already aware of the fact that they're not babying it. TFLEV's F-150 Lightning has officially passed the 10,000-mile mark, and it's time for the guys to share how it's holding up.
insideevs.com
Tesla Semi, EV Credit & China's 6 Million EVs: Top EV News Aug 12
This week, we have news on “EV Incentives,” 6 Million EV Units In China, Tesla, and Autonomy. Here's our Top EV News for the week of August 11, 2022. Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused on helping electric and autonomous vehicle companies hire the best talent. In addition to these services, EPG puts out an informative weekly newsletter that is now named Mobility EVo. You can sign up for the newsletter here.
insideevs.com
Cannondale Releases Treadwell Neo 2 Electric Urban Bicycle
Everyone seems to want in on the e-bike action. It truly is no surprise given their capacity to produce less taxing experiences, speedier trips, and less perspiration. But the majority are out of reach for the typical casual cyclist. In fact, the typical person only needs a machine that is adaptable, practical, and has swift mobility in an urban environment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
insideevs.com
Xpeng G9 Interior Revealed, Can Add 124 Miles Of Range In 5 Minutes
Xpeng has released the first interior photos of its G9 flagship electric SUV and additional specifications following the model's unveiling in November 2021. Let's start with the specifications because the Chinese EV startup makes some spectacular claims. For example, the G9 is said to be the world's fastest-charging mass-produced EV, adding up to 200 kilometers (124 miles) of CLTC range in just five minutes. On paper, that's better than the Lucid Air, which can add 100 miles of EPA range in five minutes, although it remains to be seen which of the two EVs adds more range in real life given the differences between China's CLTC and America's EPA test cycles.
insideevs.com
GM Files Trademarks That Appear To Reveal Cadillac Celestiq Trims
The exceedingly pricey, super-luxury Cadillac Celestiq will be yet another EV to come along in General Motors' long list of future products. While the Celestiq is neither a Chevrolet nor an electric pickup truck, the Silverado EV Forum reported that GM has filed for some new trademarks for the electric Caddy.
insideevs.com
Report: BYD Reportedly Already Supplies Tesla With Blade Batteries
The rumors about Tesla using BYD's flagship Blade Batteries (long cells, LFP chemistry) are back, but interestingly they are related to Europe. According to Sina Tech (via CnEVPost), BYD has already started supplying Tesla with its Blade Batteries. The unofficial sources familiar with the matter point out the Tesla Giga Berlin-Brandenburg plant in Grünheide in Germany as the destination.
insideevs.com
Great Wall Taps Emil Frey To Distribute Ora, Wey EVs In Germany
Slowly but surely, Chinese automakers are setting foot in Europe with their electric vehicles, and their expansion goes beyond EV-friendly Norway. While European brands that have been acquired by Chinese automakers are already present in many markets in the region (we're talking SAIC-owned MG or Geely-owned Volvo and Polestar), Chinese brands, including BYD, NIO and Xpeng, are expanding beyond Norway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
insideevs.com
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Spied Hiding Production Body On The Nurburgring
Hyundai has been testing mules for its upcoming hot Ioniq 5 N, but until this most recent set of spy photos, all we had seen were partly camouflaged mules with a visibly increased track width, big brakes, as well as wider and sportier wheels and tires. With these new photos, though, we can finally finally start to piece together what the Ioniq 5 N will actually look like, and it seems Hyundai has done more than Kia to differentiate the hot version.
insideevs.com
CATL Will Build Massive 100 GWh Battery Plant In Hungary
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) officially announced today a massive new battery plant investment in Europe. The Chinese manufacturer intends to invest €7.34 billion ($7.5 billion) to build a 100 GWh EV battery plant in Debrecen, Hungary. Once approved at the shareholder meeting, construction of the first production facilities will start before the end of this year.
insideevs.com
Fully Charged Checks Out Aptera, Drives The Three-Wheeler Solar EV
We’re all quite intrigued to see how Aptera’s story unfolds, as the startup gets ever closer to the market launch of its first solar electric vehicle, which holds a lot of potential, especially for the price they plan to sell it at. The Fully Charged Show’s Jack Scarlett traveled to Southern California to check out and drive the Alpha version of Aptera’s first offering, and he seems blown away by what it promises.
insideevs.com
Brabus-Modified Mercedes EQS Isn't Any Quicker But It Has More Range
Tuners have still not found a way to extract more power out of electric vehicles - unless they are hackers who do things to the vehicles that the manufacturer might frown upon. The new Brabus EQS, based on the Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ certainly looks the part (arguably more aggressive than even Mercedes’ own AMG-badged EQS) but it still has the standard power output , acceleration and top speed as the standard vehicle (even though Brabus does sell a power boost kit for other EVs, like the EQC electric SUV).
insideevs.com
Tesla May Be Expanding In Fremont: Nearby Construction Piques Interest
Sadly, Tesla doesn't share much, and it doesn't have a PR department to verify or deny claims. However, amid CEO Elon Musk's mentions of potential future expansion at the company's factory in Fremont, work has started nearby. Musk also recently commented that the Tesla Fremont team is kicking "butt" these days.
insideevs.com
Watch 2023 BMW i7 Sway Its Way Around The Nurburgring
BMW i7 is the heaviest variant of new 7 Series and you can really tell in this video showing a prototype being driven on the Nurburgring Nordschleife. It first shows the ICE 7 Series (the 760i model) going around two corners, then switches to the i7 and the latter does look like it leans quite a bit more through the turns.
insideevs.com
Latest Union Of Concerned Scientists Report: EVs Really Are Cleaner
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
insideevs.com
Acura Precision EV Teased Ahead Of August 18 Reveal
Back at the 2016 Detroit motor show, Acura revealed the Precision Concept, a vehicle that showcased a very bold new design direction for the struggling brand. That was a gorgeous sports sedan with daring lines, meant to enthral and engage. Now the automaker is back with the Precision EV concept, which previews what the company wants to do with its first production electric vehicle.
Comments / 0