Instagram Model Connected to Nick Cannon, Chris Brown Says She’s Has AIDS for 8-10 Years
On Monday, 27-year-old Instagram model Gena Tew revealed on social media her experience navigating her AIDS diagnosis. She has received an outpour of love since the announcement. The model has been linked to celebrities like Nick Cannon, Dave East, and Chris Brown, however refuses to expose those she’s been with...
hotnewhiphop.com
Eminem Reportedly Was Prepared To Fight Suge Knight With A Bulletproof Vest
Suge Knight was once considered one of the scariest individuals in the hip-hop community. Over the years, there have been plenty of tales regarding Suge Knight's reputation in the industry, from rumors of his involvement in the deaths of Tupac and Biggie to that time he allegedly hung Vanilla Ice off of a balcony.
hotnewhiphop.com
JAY-Z Tells Kevin Hart He Doesn't Accept Money For Features: "I Never Charge"
When it comes to giving features, JAY-Z is a pretty generous guy (to those in his good book, that is). During a sit-down with Kevin Hart for the comedian's Peacock series, Hart to Heart, the father of three spilled the tea on how much it costs to get a feature from him, what attracts him to working with certain artists over others, and his future plans – including the possibility of retirement.
People
Chaka Khan Says She Was 'Upset' with How Kanye West Sampled Her Hit Song for 'Through the Wire'
Chaka Khan still dislikes the way Kanye West chose to edit her voice on "Through the Wire." In a new interview with Good Day D.C., the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee opened up about feeling displeased after hearing the end result of how West sampled her 1984 hit "Through the Fire" for his 2003 debut single "Through the Wire."
thebrag.com
Beyoncé shows she’s a timeless baddie in new art for ‘Renaissance’
New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance album and the musician is looking pensive and powerful in it. New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming album Renaissance, featuring the musician in various poses. The photoshoot seems to serve as promotion for the album as well as being art in itself.
Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture
One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert
If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
Jordyn Woods Steps Out for 1st Time Since Khloe-Tristan Baby No. 2 News Looking Glamorous: See Photos
Jordyn Woods is living her best life and looking glamorous in her first new photos since it was revealed that Khloé Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby via surrogate, despite breaking up in 2021. Several hours after Khloé, 38, confirmed the shocking news on Wednesday,...
‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date
Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
rollingout.com
Intruder arrested at Drake’s mansion reveals a secret about the rapper
On July 19, it was reported that a man trespassed on Drake’s property near Beverly Hills on July 15 and claimed to be the rapper’s son. The cops were called to the mansion after an employee saw someone near the pool house. When the police questioned the 23-year-old, he claimed that Drake was his dad and he was waiting for him to come home. Of course, the cops didn’t believe him.
Patti LaBelle Spills The Tea On Aretha Franklin, Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion During ‘Drink Champs’
Music icon Patti LaBelle spilled the tea about several singers during her appearance on Drink Champs on July 30. LaBelle shared stories about her relationship with the late Aretha Franklin. She also gave her opinion about singers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. LaBelle was asked by the Drink Champs...
EW.com
John Legend says his friendship with Kanye West changed after he didn't support the rapper's run for office
When it comes to what changed John Legend and Kanye West's friendship, it wasn't so much a heartless thing as it was a political one. Legend has gotten candid about the breakdown of his bond with the rapper. "We aren't friends as much as we used to be," he said on The Axe Files podcast with CNN's David Axelrod this week. "I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump. I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship."
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent, T.I., 2 Chainz + More Send Prayers To Lil Duval Following Nasty Car Crash
Nassau, Bahamas – Lil Duval was involved in a car accident in the Bahamas on Tuesday night (July 26). The comedian shared gruesome footage of himself being loaded into an ambulance on Instagram after his quad was struck by a vehicle. Duval explained in the caption of his video...
Fans Want Lori Harvey and ‘Miami Vice’ Star’s Son to ‘Hook Up Now That She’s Available’
Fans are already trying to play matchmaker for Lori Harvey and a 'Miami Vice' star's son.
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Toned Derriere In New Hottie Bootcamp Video
After a long hiatus, Megan Thee Stallion finally announced the return of her Hottie Bootcamp regime.
Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt
Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight
The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
Cardi B Shows Off Her 'Mustache' in Makeup-Free Photo
Cardi B's refreshing candor continues. In a photo shared on Twitter on Thursday, the "I Like It" rapper, 29, stripped away her glam to reveal her "mustache" and bare-faced complexion. "Forehead foreheading, mustache mustaching," the Grammy winner captioned the photo. This is not the first time the singer has been...
Lil Wayne Mourns The Officer Who Saved His Life At 12 Years Old
Lil Wayne is grieving the passing of Robert Hoobler, the former New Orleans cop who saved his life following a suicide attempt with a gun at 12 years old. The 65-year-old’s body was found in his Old Jefferson home on Friday (July 22). After Lil Wayne got wind of the news, he took his mourning to Instagram to share his sentiments about the hero of his life.
