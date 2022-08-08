ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Eminem Reportedly Was Prepared To Fight Suge Knight With A Bulletproof Vest

Suge Knight was once considered one of the scariest individuals in the hip-hop community. Over the years, there have been plenty of tales regarding Suge Knight's reputation in the industry, from rumors of his involvement in the deaths of Tupac and Biggie to that time he allegedly hung Vanilla Ice off of a balcony.
hotnewhiphop.com

JAY-Z Tells Kevin Hart He Doesn't Accept Money For Features: "I Never Charge"

When it comes to giving features, JAY-Z is a pretty generous guy (to those in his good book, that is). During a sit-down with Kevin Hart for the comedian's Peacock series, Hart to Heart, the father of three spilled the tea on how much it costs to get a feature from him, what attracts him to working with certain artists over others, and his future plans – including the possibility of retirement.
thebrag.com

Beyoncé shows she’s a timeless baddie in new art for ‘Renaissance’

New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance album and the musician is looking pensive and powerful in it. New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming album Renaissance, featuring the musician in various poses. The photoshoot seems to serve as promotion for the album as well as being art in itself.
Teen Vogue

Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture

One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
101.1. The Wiz

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
Black Enterprise

‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date

Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
rollingout.com

Intruder arrested at Drake’s mansion reveals a secret about the rapper

On July 19, it was reported that a man trespassed on Drake’s property near Beverly Hills on July 15 and claimed to be the rapper’s son. The cops were called to the mansion after an employee saw someone near the pool house. When the police questioned the 23-year-old, he claimed that Drake was his dad and he was waiting for him to come home. Of course, the cops didn’t believe him.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
EW.com

John Legend says his friendship with Kanye West changed after he didn't support the rapper's run for office

When it comes to what changed John Legend and Kanye West's friendship, it wasn't so much a heartless thing as it was a political one. Legend has gotten candid about the breakdown of his bond with the rapper. "We aren't friends as much as we used to be," he said on The Axe Files podcast with CNN's David Axelrod this week. "I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump. I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
105.5 The Fan

Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt

Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
hotnewhiphop.com

Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight

The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
People

Cardi B Shows Off Her 'Mustache' in Makeup-Free Photo

Cardi B's refreshing candor continues. In a photo shared on Twitter on Thursday, the "I Like It" rapper, 29, stripped away her glam to reveal her "mustache" and bare-faced complexion. "Forehead foreheading, mustache mustaching," the Grammy winner captioned the photo. This is not the first time the singer has been...
Vibe

Lil Wayne Mourns The Officer Who Saved His Life At 12 Years Old

Lil Wayne is grieving the passing of Robert Hoobler, the former New Orleans cop who saved his life following a suicide attempt with a gun at 12 years old. The 65-year-old’s body was found in his Old Jefferson home on Friday (July 22). After Lil Wayne got wind of the news, he took his mourning to Instagram to share his sentiments about the hero of his life.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

