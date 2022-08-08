ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Stephen King weighs in as DOJ tries to quash merger of two publishing powerhouses

By Michela Moscufo
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y14A6_0h9NPEIa00

Famed horror novelist Stephen King is taking a stand against the publishing behemoths that have distributed his work.

King, 74, whose nearly 50-year career includes the best-selling novels, "Carrie," "It" and "Pet Sematary," testified Tuesday in a federal antitrust case against the possible merger of publishing powerhouses Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster.

He has been published by Simon & Schuster as well as imprints, or smaller publishers, owned by Penguin Random House.

King made the argument that consolidation of the book industry was bad for writers.

MORE: Stephen King testifies for government in books merger trial

"When I started in this business, there were literally hundreds of imprints,” King testified, according to the Associated Press . “Those businesses were either subsumed, one by one, or they were run out of business."

“I came because I think that consolidation is bad for competition,” said King, who identified himself on the stand as a "freelance writer." The way the industry has evolved, he said, “it becomes tougher and tougher for writers to find money to live on.” King said the payments book publishers make to writers before their book is published, called advances, have dwindled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kXJc1_0h9NPEIa00
MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutter - PHOTO: Author Stephen King arrives to testify at the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, D.C., August 2, 2022. King will testify on a trial to prevent the proposed merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster.

Literary agent Laura Zats told ABC News’ “Start Here” podcast that the proposed deal would mean “fewer people will get chances to break in [to the industry].”

“It becomes less about ‘I am going to take a chance and publish this really interesting piece of art,’” she said, “and it becomes more of ‘what will make the shareholders money next quarter?’”

MORE: US begins court battle against publishing giants' merger

The deal, worth $2.18 billion, would merge two of the largest publishing houses in the country, and further consolidate the industry. The Department of Justice said the merger “would share control of 90% of the relevant market” i n its pre-trial brief .

The 2013 merger of Penguin Group and Random House to form Penguin Random House brought the number of major publishing houses from six to the “Big Five” -- and now it might become four.

“The proposed merger would likely result in authors of anticipated top-selling books receiving smaller advances,” the DOJ wrote in the brief , “meaning authors who labor for years over their manuscripts will be paid less for their efforts and fewer authors will be able to earn a living from writing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JubeH_0h9NPEIa00
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: The Penguin and Random House logos are visible on the spines of books displayed on a shelf at Book Passage on Nov. 2, 2021 in Corte Madera, Calif.

“When I go out on submission with a book, I am submitting it to as many imprints as possible,” Zats told ABC News.

“When I get an offer on the book from one publisher, I can go to the rest of them and say, ‘Hello, would you like to enter into an auction'… and frankly, that's how authors eat.”

With fewer imprints, the Department of Justice is arguing, there would be less incentive to offer competitive advances for books.

MORE: EXPLAINER: Bid to block book merger sets competition fight

While the Department of Justice is focused on best-selling books published by the major publishing houses, Zats is concerned that an increasingly consolidated industry would affect smaller book publishers and authors, as well.

“We are not talking about millions of dollars here for most people,” said Zats. “We're talking about being able to buy groceries over three years.”

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Rolling Stone

Jon Stewart Isn’t Done Humiliating Ted Cruz

Click here to read the full article. Jon Stewart is on a mission to pass the PACT Act, legislation that would expand healthcare for veterans exposed to toxins that are commonly found in burn pits, and he’s been relentlessly trolling Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) for the senators’ newfound opposition to the bill that they both voted for in June. On Friday, Stewart made a video calling Cruz’s reasons for opposing the bill “inaccurate, not true, bullshit!” (Cruz has said that Democrats are pulling a “budgetary trick” — a claim Stewart and the party deny.) Appearing on NBC’s...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Mitch McConnell is suddenly trying to lower expectations for the midterms. Why?

On Wednesday evening, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did something peculiar: He tamped down expectations for the upcoming midterm election.“We have a 50-50 Senate now,” he said during an interview with Bret Baier on Fox News. “We have a 50-50 nation. And I think when the Senate race smoke clears, we’re likely to have a very, very close Senate still, with either us up slightly or the Democrats up slightly.”Even a few months ago, nobody would have expected McConnell to curb enthusiasm about a Republican takeover. Joe Biden’s approval numbers are still dismal, and inflation is at a 40-year high....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

By a 5–4 Vote, the Supreme Court Let a Lone Judge Block Biden’s Power Over Deportations

Texas Republicans currently insist that the United States is not allowed to exercise mercy toward undocumented immigrants, but must instead carry out the most draconian consequences possible. A series of conservative judges has agreed with them, stripping Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of his authority to set immigration enforcement priorities that focus the agency’s limited resources away from otherwise law-abiding undocumented immigrants with strong ties to the community. And on Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a 5–4 order rewarding this intrusion on executive power by refusing to restore Mayorkas’ discretion over deportation. It appears that a majority of the justices may agree with Republicans that the president must inflict unceasing cruelty on a maximum number of immigrants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen King
RadarOnline

Crisis At ‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Grilled By Lawyers Backstage After Calling Conservative Group 'Nazis'

The View was in meltdown mode backstage after receiving a cease-and-desist letter for calling a conservative political group, Turning Point USA, 'Nazis,’ live on the air, Radar has learned. “The lawyers at the show called a mandatory staff meeting after getting the letter. Everybody, from Whoopi Goldberg to the interns had to attend. It was made clear that the show had been up in legal jeopardy and that this was unacceptable,” sources tell Radar. “Every single host around the table is wearing an earpiece and getting verbal notes from producers and lawyers are the show goes on. Whoopi and Joy’s...
TV & VIDEOS
MSNBC

See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Doj#Penguin Group#Penguin Random House#Simon Schuster#The Associated Press
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024

Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

What Donald Trump Got Out of His Divorce From Ivana

The funeral for the first wife of former President Donald Trump, Ivana, took place on a hot July day at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, not far from the townhouse where she died at the age of 73. Her golden casket sat next to a large poster board of her 1992 Vanity Fair cover, which read Ivana Be a Star! The story, by Bob Colacello, chronicled the junketing and jet-setting that went along with Ivana’s effort to reinvent herself after her 1990 divorce from Donald.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
ABC News

ABC News

783K+
Followers
171K+
Post
440M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy