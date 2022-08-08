Read full article on original website
Will New Tokens be Airdropped to ETH Holders After Ethereum’s Hard Fork?
The Merge is the hottest topic as of late. Now, we answer one of the most common questions – will ETH holders receive new tokens?. It’s safe to say that most of the crypto-related conversations are currently centered around the merging of Ethereum from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS).
MakerDAO Co-Founder Proposes Dumping $3.5 Billion USDC Reserves for ETH
While bullish for Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin called the potential conversion a “terrible idea.”. MakerDAO co-founder Rune Christensen recently proposed removing all USDC from the DAI stablecoin’s peg-stability module. He suggested that the USDC within, worth $3.5 billion, could be used to buy ETH instead. Yet despite what such...
Crypto Price Analysis August-12: Ethereum, Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, and Avalanche
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, and Avalanche. Ethereum has reached prices not seen since May and is close to $2,000. This latest bullish momentum has pushed the price up by 18.1% in the past seven days, making this one of the best weeks for ETH.
India Investigates Ten Crypto Exchanges For Laundering Over $125 Million
India’s Enforcement Directorate is conducting an investigation on ten exchanges for laundering over Rs 1,000 Crore or $125M+ in crypto. India’s Enforcement Directorate is conducting an investigation against ten cryptocurrency exchanges allegedly involved in laundering more than 1 billion rupees, equivalent to more than $125 million in digital currency.
BTC and ETH Spiked to New 60-Day Highs on US Inflation News (Market Watch)
The crypto market cap has gone to a multi-month high above $1.150 trillion, as BTC and ETH spiked above $24,500 and $1,900, respectively. The declining CPI numbers brought some positivity back to the crypto markets, as bitcoin spiked to almost $25,000. The altcoins followed suit, and many, such as ETH,...
ETH Merge Coming Sooner, BlackRock With First Direct BTC Investment Product: This Week’s Crypto Recap
From the Merge being scheduled for earlier than expected to BlackRock announcing its first direct BTC investment product, this is the last week’s recap. The past week was particularly eventful, and that’s reflected in the overall performance. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization is up almost $100 million as most of the coins are well in the green. Let’s unpack.
BlackRock’s Bitcoin Trust Will Create a Demand Shock: Anthony Scaramucci
Scaramucci believes BlackRock’s involvement can only mean that there is noticeable institutional interest in Bitcoin. Anthony Scaramucci – founder and managing partner of Skybridge Capital – believes BlackRock’s Bitcoin trust, among other developments, will contribute to a demand shock for Bitcoin that will send its price soaring.
Binance’s User Count Growing Due to Inflation, Says the Company’s Latin America Head
Residents of Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico make up most of Binance’s new clients due to the inflation levels in these countries, Hinz claimed. Maximiliano Hinz – top executive of Binance Latin America – argued that the spiking inflation is the main reason why the largest cryptocurrency exchange has amassed more clients in recent months. Another factor is the historically strong dollar, which has weakened other fiat currencies from emerging markets.
20 Genius Things Mark Cuban Says To Do With Your Money
You might have heard this billionaire's name, but who is Mark Cuban and how did he make his money? It's possible you know him as one of the sharks on the hit show "Shark Tank," but Cuban is more than...
BlackRock Makes Crypto Splash With Private Bitcoin Investment Trust Product
The $10 trillion BlackRock is set to begin offering direct exposure to bitcoin for institutional investors via a private BTC trust product. BlackRock has followed up its Coinbase partnership with its first institutional crypto investment product: a private bitcoin trust that offers direct exposure to spot BTC price action. BlackRock...
ETH Soars Above $2,000 to Multi-Month High: Weekend Watch
Ethereum continues its impressive performance by surging to and beyond $2,000 for the first time in two months. Unlike the previous weekend, this one starts with impressive gains from BTC and most altcoins. Bitcoin, for one, jumped to just under $25,000. With the hype surrounding the upcoming Merge, ETH soared...
SOL With Another Attempt at $44, Will The Bulls Finally Make It? (Solana Price Analysis)
After two failed attempts to break above the $44 level, Solana is back at it again. The bulls are seemingly very eager to push the price higher. The cryptocurrency rallied above the $4 key resistance level today but is now falling back down. If the buyers fail to sustain the momentum, then this might result in the third failed attempt at breaking this important level. The key support, meanwhile, is found at $40.
Can Bitcoin Finally Break $24K or is Another Crash Coming? (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin continues its struggle to push and hold above $24K, as it has been rejected from this significant level for the third time. The price rebounded from the $20K support level last month and has been making higher highs and lows on the daily chart. This resulted in the creation of a bullish structure. Can the cryptocurrency finally break through its goal of the $24K resistance level?
Ethereum Tests $2,000 For The First Time in 74 Days, Here’s What’s Next (ETH Price Analysis)
The bulls have been in control of the market for more than a month. They have managed to push the price by more than 100%. The majority of this rally has been without a considerable correction, begging the question if one is pending following the test of the critical $2K level.
Norwegian BTC Miner Moves Beyond the Arctic Circle to Cut Energy Costs (Report)
Electricity prices are much lower in northern Norway, which is why the BTC miner Kryptovault AS is willing to move its activities there. The Norwegian bitcoin mining company – Kryptovault AS – reportedly plans to move its operations north of the Arctic Circle. The relocation is prompted by the rising electricity costs in the country, while the northern regions are still relatively unaffected by the crisis.
Binance Recovers 83% of Stolen Funds in Curve Finance DNS Attack
Barely two days after the Curve Finance DNS attack, Binance says it has recovered more than 80% of the stolen assets. Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has helped recover crypto assets worth about $450,000 stolen from Curve Finance users. The funds represent about 83% of the total amount stolen from users.
