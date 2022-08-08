Senator Marsha Blackburn Tennessee

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Mariam Zuhaib
The Herald News
Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., right, speaks during a press conference as the Senate holds a confirmation vote for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Capitol Hill, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Washington.

Jerry White
5d ago

Take a good look at this picture! Blackburn does what ever Cancun Ted Cruz tells her! We gotta get this dipstick out of Washington! She is not representing Tennessee! She has gotta go!

Cyn Rowland
5d ago

I don't care if you vote Red OR Blue, Marsha Blackburn is nothing but a mouthpiece. At least let's get someone in that gives a sxxx!!!

Peanut
5d ago

I can't state anything that this lady has done for Tennessee she needs to go.

Related
MarketRealist

When Is Missouri Senator Josh Hawley Up for Re-Election?

Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, is catching some flack for being the only one in the U.S. Senate to vote against allowing Sweden and Finland to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Hawley was elected to the Senate in 2018, and he's one of the youngest Senators on Capitol Hill. When is Hawley up for re-election?
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty

UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
POTUS
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Independent

Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024

Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Advocate Andy

TN Pastors Challenge Senators Blackburn, Hagerty Over Refusal to Support Insulin Price Cap

Tennessee Senators were among lawmakers opposing insulin price relief measure. Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition condemned Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty for their votes against a measure that would have capped the monthly price of insulin at $35. The measure was a part of the Inflation Reduction Act and ultimately failed by three votes. While the overall bill passed, the insulin measure was not included in the final bill.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Herald News

ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

