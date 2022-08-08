ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cuba: third oil tank ignites as firefighters struggle to extinguish blaze

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h3y5F_0h9NP01f00
Flames rise from the massive fire at a fuel depot, which erupted when lightning struck one of the tanks, in Matanzas in western Cuba.

A deadly fire that began at Cuba’s main oil terminal in Matanzas has spread after a third crude tank caught fire and collapsed as firefighters struggled to fight the massive blaze.

At least one person has died and 125 are injured, with dozens of firefighters reported missing ever since lighting struck one of the facility’s eight tanks on Friday night. A second tank caught fire on Saturday, triggering several explosions at the facility, which plays a key part in Cuba’s electric system.

“The risk we had announced happened, and the blaze of the second tank compromised the third one,” said Mario Sabines, governor of the western province of Matanzas, where the facility is located.

Sabines compared the situation to an “Olympic torch” going from one tank to the next, turning each into a “caldron” and now encompassing the area covering three tanks and with flames and billowing black smoke.

Firefighters had sprayed water on the remaining tanks over the weekend to cool them and try to stop the fire from spreading. A fourth tank is threatened, but has yet to catch fire.

The governments of Mexico and Venezuela have sent special teams to help extinguish the fire, with water cannons, planes and helicopters fighting the fire from several directions, as military constructions specialists erected barriers to contain oil spills.

Local officials warned residents to use face masks or stay indoors given the billowing smoke enveloping the region that could be seen from the capital of Havana, more than 65 miles (100km) away. Officials have warned that the cloud contains sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide and other poisonous substances.

The majority of those injured were treated for burns and smoke inhalation, and five of them remain in critical condition. Twenty-four remain hospitalized. Over the weekend, authorities found the body of one firefighter as relatives of those still missing gathered at a hotel to await news about their loved ones.

Governor Sabines and Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel said it was impossible to search for the missing firefighters given the roiling temperatures.

The blaze at the Matanzas Supertanker Base in Matanzas city prompted officials to evacuate more than 4,900 people, most of them from the nearby Dubrocq neighborhood.

Jorge Piñon, director of the Latin America and Caribbean Energy Program at the University of Texas, said officials should inspect the walls of tanks that are not on fire to ensure they weren’t affected. He also warned that the government must be careful before bringing the system back online once the fire is extinguished.

“If not, there’ll be another catastrophe,” he said.

Piñon noted that the facility receives Cuban crude oil – operating an oil pipeline that crosses the center of the country – to be transferred via small tankers to the thermoelectric plants that produce electricity. It is also the unloading and transshipment center for imported crude oil, fuel oil and diesel, with Cuba producing only half of the fuel required to keep its economy afloat.

The blaze comes as Cuba struggles through a deep economic crisis and faces frequent power outages amid a sweltering summer, issues that helped unleashed unprecedented anti-government protests last year.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Spills#Explosions#Fuel Oil#Economy
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Cuba
Newsweek

Speedboat Seized in Caribbean With Cocaine Worth $13 Million

A speedboat carrying more than 800 pounds of cocaine worth an astonishing $13 million was seized by navy interceptors in the Caribbean. The high-speed craft crewed by four suspects was stopped off the coast of Barranquilla, Colombia. Navy crew spotted bags being thrown off the speedboat as they approached. They...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Video appears to show Russian soldier castrating Ukrainian prisoner

Horrific video has emerged that appears to show a Russian soldier castrating a Ukrainian prisoner who other reports suggest was subsequently murdered. The footage, reviewed by the Guardian, was originally posted on pro-Russian Telegram channels. A Russian soldier, wearing a distinctive black wide-brimmed hat, is seen approaching another figure who...
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

399K+
Followers
92K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy