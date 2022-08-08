ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Guardian

Do utility firms think it’s a sign of respect to go slow after a relative’s death?

Reports that bereaved relatives struggle with the unsympathetic practices of banks and utility and tech companies struck a chord. After the formulaic “we’re sorry for your loss” when you first contact them, you encounter the familiar modern miseries of call waiting, opaque documentation and unreachable representatives. Companies slow walk through procedures, as if it is somehow respectful to move at funereal pace, when what your want is to get this dreary stuff done. Archaic and cumbersome methods are sometimes demanded – hard copies, snail mail, in-person meetings, notarised letters.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Brake#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ferrari Roma
MotorBiscuit

Best New Diesel Pickup Trucks According to Forbes

If you're shopping for a new pickup, you've got plenty of options. The good news is Forbes recently revealed the best new diesel pickup trucks. The post Best New Diesel Pickup Trucks According to Forbes appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
Country
China
MotorBiscuit

What Should You Do When Your Car Battery Dies?

When your car battery dies, a jump-start is only the first part of what you need to do to correct this problem. Learn more in this article. The post What Should You Do When Your Car Battery Dies? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

130K+
Followers
32K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy