Reports that bereaved relatives struggle with the unsympathetic practices of banks and utility and tech companies struck a chord. After the formulaic “we’re sorry for your loss” when you first contact them, you encounter the familiar modern miseries of call waiting, opaque documentation and unreachable representatives. Companies slow walk through procedures, as if it is somehow respectful to move at funereal pace, when what your want is to get this dreary stuff done. Archaic and cumbersome methods are sometimes demanded – hard copies, snail mail, in-person meetings, notarised letters.

ECONOMY ・ 31 MINUTES AGO