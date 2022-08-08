Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Texas A&M wins exhibition opener over SFA 2-1
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The Texas Aggie soccer team won its exhibition opener with a 2-1 win over Stephen F. Austin at Ellis Field on Thursday night. The Aggies scored a pair of goals in the first half. The first coming off a redirect from Laney Carroll put the Aggies up 1-0 and then Georgia Leb added another goal for the Maroon & White.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Bryan-College Station Special Olympics athletes honored
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan honored some hard-working individuals at their latest city council meeting. “Team Texas” won the gold in Intercollegiate Unified Flag Football in Orlando, Florida this past June. Six of these athletes represented Bryan-College Station’s Special Olympics team, the Aggie Bombers.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Former Aggie football player gives back to the Bryan-College Station community
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mike Evens may play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but he hasn’t forgotten where he got his start. The former Texas A&M wide receiver began the Mike Evans Family Foundation with his wife Ashli in December 2017. The organization supports those in need in Galveston, College Station and Tampa, with a focus on empowering youth, encouraging education and taking a stand against domestic violence.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M soccer hosting exhibition match on Thursday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M soccer team plays its final tune-up prior to the 2022 campaign Thursday when the Aggies host the SFA Ladyjacks in a 7 p.m. contest on Ellis Field. The match features free admission. With construction surrounding much of Ellis Field, fans are asked to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Offensive Line looks to top past units
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two years ago the Aggie offensive line was one of the best in the country. That unit is trying to get back to that point this season. After losing Kenyon Green to the Houston Texans in the NFL Draft, this year’s offensive line is lead by Junior Layden Robinson. The unit is younger and fall camp is vital for players like Bryce Foster, who missed the spring due to track.
KBTX.com
Iola volleyball sweeps Anderson-Shiro
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - The Iola volleyball team beat Anderson-Shiro 25-14, 25-20, 25-10 Friday evening at Bulldog Gym. After a close second set, Iola cruised in game three for the sweep. The Lady Owls took an early 3-1 lead in the first set, but the Lady Bulldogs took over from there and didn’t look back. On a team with no seniors, Junior Lindsey Gooch led a young Lady Bulldogs team.
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Dime Box Longhorns
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a year away from the grid iron, Rick Frey and the Dime Box Longhorns will compete in District 11 Division II with Calvert. The Longhorns will kickoff the season with a lot of inexperience with one sophomore and five freshman. The Longhorns will kick off...
KBTX.com
Free Music Friday: Joey McGee
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Joey McGee joined First News at Four as the Free Music Friday guest on August 12. The singer-songwriter makes music infused with the energy of his home town New Orleans, informed by his days of working and living in Pittsburgh and inspired by the Brazos Valley experiences of his current home in Bryan, Texas. Influences from his time spent in San Antonio also contribute to his appealing sound: an original mix of soul, country, blues, and rock that fits well in the American folk-roots tradition.
RELATED PEOPLE
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Snook Bluejays
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Snook Bluejays enter their second season with Dylan Conway at the helm. Conway has 13 starters returning from last season. They finished 4-7 a year ago and made the playoffs, but were bounced in the first round. Like a lot of teams, they are focused on making a third straight post season appearance and hope to make a deeper run in 2022.
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Bremond Tigers
BREMOND, Texas - It sounds like an odd combination, but the Bremond Tigers enter the 2022 season with a young but experienced squad. They finished last season with a 6-7 record, but made it to the third round of the playoffs. Quarterback Braylen Wortham started last season as a freshman...
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Burton Panthers
BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Burton Panthers proved last year that they are a team that can deal with adversity and overcome it. Unfortunately they have more of that to deal with this season. A year ago they had to forfeit 7 games because of an ineligible player. This year...
KBTX.com
Dailen Mize claims Mutton Bustin’ World Title
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dailen Mize is a world champion after winning the mutton bustin’ event at the Wrangler Youth Bull Riders World Finals in Abilene last weekend. The 7 year old out of Franklin outrode 60 other competitors and picked up a check worth a little more than $1,800.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
Texas A&M University system approves Mays Business School and Fort Worth lease expansion
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Wednesday the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents voted to expand the Mays Business School and a lease in Fort Worth during a public meeting at Texas A&M University’s Memorial Student Center. Construction on the Mays Business School expansion, the Business Education...
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Calvert Trojans
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the third consecutive season the Calvert Trojans will have a new head coach. Eric Johnson is taking over for Michael Thomas. Johnson inherits a team that has four offensive and five defensive starters returning. Cohan Thompson is one of those returners. The senior running back...
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Somerville Yeguas
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Somerville Yeguas were a playoff team a year ago that ended a 3 year post season drought. While they got eliminated in the first round, they tasted victory which was a huge accomplishment for the orange and black. Philip Roberts takes over the Yegua program...
KBTX.com
Grassfire destroys two structures in Burleson County
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A grassfire in rural Burleson County destroyed two structures just outside of Caldwell Friday evening. Three outhouses were also destroyed. Snook VFD, Beaver Creek and Sommerville VFDs responded to the scene around 4:15 p.m. Friday. The fire started in the 700 block of N Berry...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
The City of Bryan hosts back-to-school Skate Jam
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -More than a hundred people gathered at Williamson Skate Park to ring in the new school year with the 2nd annual back-to-school Skate Jam. Along with showing off skateboarding and BMX skills at the skate park, people enjoyed raffle prizes, free pizza and entertainment. David Parks with...
KBTX.com
Exciting events coming up at Century Square
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a plethora of fun community events coming up at Century Square in College Station this weekend. On Saturday, August 13, Century Square will be hosting the Amazon Prime Air kick-off event where residents can learn all about Amazon Drones coming soon to College Station. The kick-off event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the green and will include breakfast bites, games, goodie bags, and a drone model!
KBTX.com
College Station ISD Convocation builds excitement ahead of new school year
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of the upcoming school year College Station ISD kicked things off on Friday with it’s back-to-school convocation held at Central Church in College Station. The auditorium was packed with over 2,000 students and faculty throughout the school district sporting their school colors, waving...
KBTX.com
College students battle inflation impacts ahead of fall semester
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As Texas A&M University’s fall semester is only two weeks away, some students are trying to figure out how to deal with the pain of inflation. Claire Christian, a senior at Texas A&M University, said she’s prioritizing spending time with friends in her nonprofit...
Comments / 0