Clark County, NV

Most of southern Nevada still seeing ‘exceptional’ drought conditions despite monsoon rains: map

By Ana Gutierrez
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The latest U.S. Drought Monitor Map revealed that a large portion of southern Nevada, including Clark County, is still experiencing “exceptional” drought conditions.

The map ranks the intensity of the drought from abnormally dry being the lowest rating to exceptional drought being the highest.

This latest update was released as monsoon rains continue to sweep through many areas of Nevada, including the Las Vegas valley. But despite the increased rains over the summer, it has made a small dent in drought conditions, especially in Clark County.

However, compared to last week, a smaller percent area of Clark County is seeing these exceptional drought conditions, dropping from 99% to 86%.

More rain is expected this week with increased chances of thunderstorms every day throughout the weekend.

“In the West region, moderate to heavy rain fell across parts of Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, and far southeast California. In locations where long-term rainfall deficits, soil moisture, and groundwater improved substantially, ongoing drought conditions improved locally,” said a drought summary for the map. “A south-to-north temperature gradient set up this week, with temperatures in Arizona and southern Nevada coming in 3-6 degrees below normal in spots.”

To see the full map, visit this link .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

8 News Now

8 News Now

