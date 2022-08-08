Read full article on original website
Related
fox47.com
Police responding to 'weapons violation' on Madison's north side Friday night
MADISON, Wis. — Police are responding to a “weapons violation” on Madison’s north side Friday night. In an incident report, police said officers were called to the 1700 block of Northport Drive just before 8:40 p.m. Police are asking people to avoid the area. One of...
fox47.com
Student arrested in connection with bomb threats at Vel Phillips Memorial High School
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have arrested a teenager in connection with a series of bomb threats directed at Vel Phillips Memorial High School earlier this year. Threats directed at Memorial High started in February and continued until April; police said the 17-year-old suspect — who is a student at Memorial High — also made threats toward other schools outside of Dane County during that time.
fox47.com
Police looking to identify man seen stealing rent checks from east side apartment
MADISON, Wis. — A man was caught on camera stealing rent checks from an eastside apartment building last week, according to a Madison Police Department incident report. Police said they responded to the 400 block of North Thompson Drive last Friday after a property employee called authorities to report the theft; officers ultimately determined the thief stole the checks on the night of August 3.
fox47.com
ATM stolen from east side coffee shop during overnight break-in
MADISON, Wis. — An ATM was stolen from an eastside coffee shop early Wednesday morning, according to local police. The general manager of EVP Coffee on East Washington Avenue told officers with the Madison Police Department he found signs that someone broke into the building when he arrived at work Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox47.com
MPD asks for help locating 12-year-old last seen Tuesday
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are asking for the community’s help as they search for a girl who was last seen on the city’s east side earlier this week. According to an incident report, 12-year-old Asyah Gibson’s last known location was in the 3300 block of East Washington Avenue around noon on Tuesday.
fox47.com
Man's thumb bitten off during fight at Warner Park
MADISON, Wis. — A man’s thumb was bitten off during an argument and fight at Warner Park on Wednesday, according to the Madison Police Department. Madison police said the incident happened after two people who know each other got into a fight while drinking at the park. Police responded to the area around 5:50 a.m.
fox47.com
US Marshals Service: Man who escaped custody at Milwaukee airport in 2021 arrested in Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 40-year-old man who escaped custody at Mitchell International Airport in late 2021 was arrested in northern Ohio on Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday. In a news release, the agency said Robert Johnson, Jr., was arrested after leading law enforcement in Toledo, Ohio, on...
fox47.com
Madison teen allegedly used Bitcoin to pay for bomb threats at Memorial High School
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison teenager facing multiple felony charges after a string of school bomb threats this past spring allegedly used cryptocurrency to pay others to make the threats, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case. During interviews with investigators, 17-year-old Joseph Garrison of Madison allegedly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox47.com
Dane Co. Sheriff to host gun buyback, faces criticism from political opponent
MADISON, Wis. – The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its first-ever gun buyback back program to get unwanted guns out of the community, but the initiative is facing some criticism. On Saturday, officers will be on hand at the Alliant Energy Center for a drive-through event where...
fox47.com
Bicyclist killed in crash on Madison's east side ID'd
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the 79-year-old bicyclist killed in a crash on Madison’s east side earlier this month. William Cummings, of Madison, died at the scene of the Aug. 1. crash near the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way. The medical examiner’s office said he died from injuries he suffered in the crash, which police said involved a box truck.
fox47.com
Congressman Steil hosts roundtable to tackle spread of fentanyl overdoses in Rock Co.
JANESVILLE, Wis. – Law enforcement officials in Rock County are taking steps to combat the spread of the deadly drug fentanyl but are asking for the community’s help in spreading awareness. On Thursday morning Congressman Bryan Steil hosted a roundtable called Fighting Fentanyl to discuss the challenges the...
fox47.com
'Be Kind' campaign underway in Sauk City after teen dies by suicide
SAUK CITY, Wis. — Community members and businesses in the Sauk City area are reminding people to be kind to one another following a teenager’s death by suicide two weeks ago. Sawyer Martin, 16, died on July 27. In the days and weeks that followed, “Be Kind” signs...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox47.com
Boys and Girls Club sweetens pot for Dane Co. Gift Cards for Guns event
MADISON, Wis. — The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County is giving gun owners another reason to trade in unwanted firearms this weekend. The first five “assault-style rifles” turned in at Dane County’s Gift Cards for Guns event Saturday will receive an additional $250 gift card from BGCDC on top of a $250 gift card from the county.
fox47.com
Dane Co. Sheriff responds to Black Caucus jail renovation plans
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett is reacting to the new Jail Consolidation Plan proposed by the Black Caucus of the Dane County Board, and he’s not convinced it’s a good idea. “Looking at this from a critical lens with regard to their proposal, it’s...
fox47.com
Space company with Dane Co. ties working on new rocket engines gets federal contract
MIDDLETON, Wis. — An aerospace company with ties to Dane County plans to use millions in federal funding to continue its research into new technologies and advanced rocket components, company leaders said. Sierra Space was recently awarded a $20,200,000 contract with the federal government to work on the development...
fox47.com
New apartment complex opens near former Oscar Mayer plant on Madison's north side
MADISON, Wis. — Local leaders on Wednesday celebrated the opening of a new apartment complex near the former Oscar Mayer plant on Madison’s north side. The Oscar Apartments, located at 1222 and 1244 Huxley Street, will include a total of 110 units across two buildings. One 55-unit building will be for those ages 55 and up, while the other is targeted for multi-family use.
fox47.com
Nine Healthy Habits Invitational teaches kids healthy habits while enjoying golf
MADISON, Wis. — First Tee hosted a free golf tournament for local kids Friday. The Nine Healthy Habits Invitational at the Monona Golf Course gave dozens of kids the opportunity to enjoy a fun day of golf and the mental and physical health benefits it provides. The tournament is...
fox47.com
Fit to fight on: Athlete finds strength in numbers after stroke
A CrossFit athlete is used to pushing his body to the limit. But, when his body pushed back, he found himself in the hospital. 51-year-old Dave Rempel was competing at the CrossFit Games in Madison. After a potentially deadly emergency, he's on his feet again. We were there when he reunited with some of the people who saved him.
Comments / 0