Dodge County, WI

fox47.com

Student arrested in connection with bomb threats at Vel Phillips Memorial High School

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have arrested a teenager in connection with a series of bomb threats directed at Vel Phillips Memorial High School earlier this year. Threats directed at Memorial High started in February and continued until April; police said the 17-year-old suspect — who is a student at Memorial High — also made threats toward other schools outside of Dane County during that time.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Police looking to identify man seen stealing rent checks from east side apartment

MADISON, Wis. — A man was caught on camera stealing rent checks from an eastside apartment building last week, according to a Madison Police Department incident report. Police said they responded to the 400 block of North Thompson Drive last Friday after a property employee called authorities to report the theft; officers ultimately determined the thief stole the checks on the night of August 3.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

ATM stolen from east side coffee shop during overnight break-in

MADISON, Wis. — An ATM was stolen from an eastside coffee shop early Wednesday morning, according to local police. The general manager of EVP Coffee on East Washington Avenue told officers with the Madison Police Department he found signs that someone broke into the building when he arrived at work Wednesday.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

MPD asks for help locating 12-year-old last seen Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are asking for the community’s help as they search for a girl who was last seen on the city’s east side earlier this week. According to an incident report, 12-year-old Asyah Gibson’s last known location was in the 3300 block of East Washington Avenue around noon on Tuesday.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Man's thumb bitten off during fight at Warner Park

MADISON, Wis. — A man’s thumb was bitten off during an argument and fight at Warner Park on Wednesday, according to the Madison Police Department. Madison police said the incident happened after two people who know each other got into a fight while drinking at the park. Police responded to the area around 5:50 a.m.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Bicyclist killed in crash on Madison's east side ID'd

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the 79-year-old bicyclist killed in a crash on Madison’s east side earlier this month. William Cummings, of Madison, died at the scene of the Aug. 1. crash near the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way. The medical examiner’s office said he died from injuries he suffered in the crash, which police said involved a box truck.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Boys and Girls Club sweetens pot for Dane Co. Gift Cards for Guns event

MADISON, Wis. — The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County is giving gun owners another reason to trade in unwanted firearms this weekend. The first five “assault-style rifles” turned in at Dane County’s Gift Cards for Guns event Saturday will receive an additional $250 gift card from BGCDC on top of a $250 gift card from the county.
DANE COUNTY, WI
fox47.com

Dane Co. Sheriff responds to Black Caucus jail renovation plans

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett is reacting to the new Jail Consolidation Plan proposed by the Black Caucus of the Dane County Board, and he’s not convinced it’s a good idea. “Looking at this from a critical lens with regard to their proposal, it’s...
DANE COUNTY, WI
fox47.com

New apartment complex opens near former Oscar Mayer plant on Madison's north side

MADISON, Wis. — Local leaders on Wednesday celebrated the opening of a new apartment complex near the former Oscar Mayer plant on Madison’s north side. The Oscar Apartments, located at 1222 and 1244 Huxley Street, will include a total of 110 units across two buildings. One 55-unit building will be for those ages 55 and up, while the other is targeted for multi-family use.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Fit to fight on: Athlete finds strength in numbers after stroke

A CrossFit athlete is used to pushing his body to the limit. But, when his body pushed back, he found himself in the hospital. 51-year-old Dave Rempel was competing at the CrossFit Games in Madison. After a potentially deadly emergency, he's on his feet again. We were there when he reunited with some of the people who saved him.
MADISON, WI

