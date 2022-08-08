Read full article on original website
Campaign ad verify: Did Mark Kelly really waste money on an Iowa ski slope?
ARIZONA, USA — "Instead of helping my family, Senator Kelly and Biden want to keep spending more," the latest ad from One Nation reads. The ad is the fourth spot in a $5.2 million multi-week ad buy by One Nation, a conservative 501(c)(4). Claim 1: Reckless spending?. "Senator Mark...
Sec. Pete Buttigieg scheduled to visit Phoenix tomorrow
PHOENIX — Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is planning to visit the Valley this Thursday and Friday to announce significant infrastructure investments made in Arizona. 12News has learned Buttigieg is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday morning in Tucson with U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly before traveling up to...
Arizona county that saw election snafu to waive city costs
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — An Arizona county where the Aug. 2 primary election was beset with multiple issues that led to the firing of its election director will waive the costs for running municipal elections in 11 cities and towns and plans to hire an outside election expert to review what went wrong.
Family of ASU freshman killed in hazing ritual says lives will be saved under new bill
PHOENIX — A new law in Arizona is targeting the dangers of hazing rituals. Thursday, Governor Doug Ducey signed HB 2322 into law. The bill titled “Jack’s Law" is named in honor of former Arizona State University freshman Jack Culolias. Culolias died in November 2012 from alcohol...
Harold and Kumar go to... Tempe? White Castle announces 2nd Arizona location
TEMPE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The video above is from 2019 during the opening of White Castle's first Arizona location. Valley residents needing their fix for sliders will soon have a second option after White Castle opens its second restaurant in Arizona. After experiencing a record-setting turnout during the...
'Stop printing it and destroying trees': Phoenix offers links to opt out of junk mail
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. That's what user "GarthZorn" asked recently on Phoenix's subreddit when their mail carrier dropped off a copy of the telephone directory to their home. "2-minutes later, it's in my recycling can," they said in the post. "How...
'Life beyond Lake Powell': Experts weigh draining Arizona's iconic lake amid worsening megadrought
PAGE, Ariz. — Lake Powell stores an incredible amount of water. It snakes its way through sandstone canyons from Arizona far up into Utah, and has more coastline than the entire West Coast of the United States. And it’s a crucial stop for water on its way to the...
'How do they survive?': Mosquitoes shouldn't survive in Arizona's dry climate but they come to life during monsoon
ARIZONA, USA — Mosquitoes should just die here. “Theoretically, it's too hot, too dry," Krijn Paaijmans said. "Where are they during the day? How do they survive? How did they do it?”. Paaijmans has been studying mosquitoes for years, trying to predict their movements in places where they spread...
Kari Lake declared winner in Arizona GOP primary race for governor
PHOENIX — Kari Lake, a former news anchor who walked away from her journalism career and was embraced by Donald Trump and his staunch supporters, won the Republican primary for Arizona governor on Thursday. Lake's victory was a blow to the GOP establishment that lined up behind lawyer and...
Here are the Valley places that received measurable rainfall Friday
PHOENIX — Early afternoon storms brought heavy rainfall to the Valley on Friday. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms around 3 p.m. and ran into the early evening hours. The weather brought heavy winds, flooding and power outages. Areas in north Phoenix and Scottsdale received the...
'We can't tell how much is manufactured': How much fentanyl is not getting seized in Arizona?
PHOENIX — The cost is thousands upon thousands of lives. Fentanyl is the deadliest drug in the country, and Arizona is a shipment hub. "We have seized drugs that were intended to supply every state in the United States," said Cheri Oz, special agent in charge at the Phoenix DEA.
Rooting out 'RINOs': Trump-endorsed Republicans oust Arizona lawmakers in primaries
PHOENIX — It apparently pays to have former President Donald Trump fighting in your corner when it comes to winning elections in Arizona. A number of sitting state senators who had failed to win Trump's support lost their primary races to candidates backed by the former president. State Sen....
Arizona couple faces $18K colonoscopy bill under Health Ministry Coverage
PHOENIX — As the cost of medical care rises, many Arizonans have turned to Christian healthcare ministries instead of traditional health insurance. Members who share a similar faith make monthly contributions and submit medical bills for reimbursement. But unlike insurance companies, health share ministries largely regulate themselves. An East...
Eli Crane projected to win GOP nomination for Arizona's 2nd Congressional District
PHOENIX — Eli Crane is expected to win the Republican nomination and challenge Democrat Tom O'Halleran to represent Arizona's 2nd Congressional District. Seven GOP candidates were listed on the ballot for Tuesday's primary race and Crane was ahead by more than 7,000 votes by the end of election night. The Associated Press called the election in Crane's favor by Wednesday morning.
David Schweikert expected to beat Republican challengers in CD1 race
PHOENIX — U.S. Rep. David Schweikert is projected to win the Republican nomination in Arizona's 1st Congressional District. The six-term congressman is vying to fill a seat in a district representing the suburbs north and east of Phoenix. The Associated Press called the race in favor of Schweikert. As...
'It's unlikely this reservoir is going to be around in decades to come': Lake Powell slowly running dry, experts say
PAGE, Ariz. — Lake Powell is in trouble. Weather, climate change and low snowpack is all coming together against the lake. “Based on the best climate data that's available, it's really unlikely that this reservoir is going to be around in the decades to come," said Eric Balken with the Glen Canyon Institute.
A boat ramp at Lake Powell used to reach the water. There's now a 50-foot drop to the rocks below
PAGE, Ariz. — There's a steep hill on the side of Lake Powell. It's made out of sand and rocks just firm enough to walk on, but loose enough that each step forward feels like half a step backward. It's about a hundred or more feet tall with a...
Arizona's famous wild jaguar, El Jefe, is alive and well in Mexico. The border wall may stop his US return
ARIZONA, USA — Rumors that El Jefe, the only known jaguar living in the United States, has been spotted and is alive and well in Mexico are true, according to the Center for Biological Diversity. The nonprofit said Thursday El Jefe’s fate had been unknown for seven years, but...
Arizona woman arrested after allegedly throwing boiling water on father
PHOENIX — A woman is in custody after allegedly throwing boiling hot water on her father, officials said. Justina Nicole Boloyan, 45, was arrested after she reportedly admitted to throwing the water on her father, David Boloyan, while she took care of him at a home in Phoenix, court documents say.
How Arizona's construction workers stay safe from summer heat, monsoon storms
PHOENIX — Arizona's harsh summers can make it nearly unbearable for certain professionals to work outside during the season. Construction is one of those sectors in high demand in our state, even as the stress of heat hits workers hard. Construction workers are at risk of developing heat stroke,...
