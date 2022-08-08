ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

12 News

Sec. Pete Buttigieg scheduled to visit Phoenix tomorrow

PHOENIX — Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is planning to visit the Valley this Thursday and Friday to announce significant infrastructure investments made in Arizona. 12News has learned Buttigieg is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday morning in Tucson with U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly before traveling up to...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Arizona county that saw election snafu to waive city costs

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — An Arizona county where the Aug. 2 primary election was beset with multiple issues that led to the firing of its election director will waive the costs for running municipal elections in 11 cities and towns and plans to hire an outside election expert to review what went wrong.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
State
Michigan State
City
Roscommon, MI
City
Lansing, MI
State
Arizona State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Person
Daire Rendon
Person
Jocelyn Benson
Person
Dana Nessel
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ben Cotton
Person
Donald Trump
#Ninjas#Western Michigan#Local Election#Northern Michigan#Michigan Attorney General#Election State#The Detroit News#Democratic#Republicans
12 News

Arizona couple faces $18K colonoscopy bill under Health Ministry Coverage

PHOENIX — As the cost of medical care rises, many Arizonans have turned to Christian healthcare ministries instead of traditional health insurance. Members who share a similar faith make monthly contributions and submit medical bills for reimbursement. But unlike insurance companies, health share ministries largely regulate themselves. An East...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Eli Crane projected to win GOP nomination for Arizona's 2nd Congressional District

PHOENIX — Eli Crane is expected to win the Republican nomination and challenge Democrat Tom O'Halleran to represent Arizona's 2nd Congressional District. Seven GOP candidates were listed on the ballot for Tuesday's primary race and Crane was ahead by more than 7,000 votes by the end of election night. The Associated Press called the election in Crane's favor by Wednesday morning.
ARIZONA STATE
