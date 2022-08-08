ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CW33

Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
Mark Cuban Now Owns a Ghost Town Not Far from Corsicana, Texas

The unique charm of Texas is the multitude of small towns we can pass through on a road trip. Just traveling in East Texas alone will allow us to see many of those blink-and-you'll-miss-it communities. Many of those small communities have had their populations disappear for one reason or the other over time. One such community is not far from Corsicana called Mustang, Texas. This little town has an interesting history and is also owned by Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.
CORSICANA, TX
Arkansas New Madrid Fault Line Could Cause Catastrophe Any Time

When you hear the word earthquake, you think of California for sure and even some of those crazy videos of earthquakes in Japan, but could an earthquake happen in Arkansas?. Earthquakes are not something you hear of much in our area. There have been a few in Oklahoma making it one of the most active areas in the country. Now if you haven't seen the effects of an earthquake check out this video of the last earthquake in California in December of 2021.
ARKANSAS STATE
Power restored to 1,800 people in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A power outage in College Station affected approximately 1,800 people on Thursday morning. The City of College Station announced on social media that the areas affected were Harvey Mitchell Parkway, Texas Avenue, Rock Prairie Road and Welsh Avenue. Crews were in these areas.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
K. Revs

Opinion: Texas Democrats Will Take the Governor's Mansion in November

To politic nerds, election day is like the Super Bowl. For months, sometimes even years, we watch as candidates go toe to toe within their own party, and then outside of it. Trying desperately to convince their constituents that the views that they stand for are best for voters as a whole. They attempt to debate their way through longstanding two-party loyalty, and fundraise theirselves into mass marketing efforts.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?

Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke continued his drive across Texas as he plans to travel 5,600 miles over 49 days on his run for Texas governor against Republican Governor Greg Abbott. This past Saturday evening, O’Rourke spoke in Waco to share his similar message with the crowd of 500 people at Da Shack Farmer’s Market on Houston Drive.
TEXAS STATE

