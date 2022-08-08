Read full article on original website
15 Texas Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
From 2010 to 2020, Texas' population grew by 4 million -- more than any other state, according to moveBuddha. As population booms, typically, so do home prices, and that's definitely been the case for...
Farmer’s Almanac: How bad will winter be in Oklahoma?
After a long, blistering-hot summer and 2021's winter fuel crisis, many are wondering what Winter 2022-23 will bring.
Study claims Texas is best state in US for BBQ with 3 of its cities among top 12
DALLAS (KDAF) — Barbecue is one of the top cuisines in the United States of America and there’s no state that does it better than the great state of Texas. Don’t believe us? Well, Clever Real Estate did a study that proved just that. The publication said,...
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
Texas Parks and Wildlife warns of invasive crawfish from ‘Land Down Under’
The department said Thursday researchers at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley recently found the first known introduction of the invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish in Texas.
Beto says, Abbott is "too extreme for Texas."
Abbott banned abortion in cases of rape. Abbott banned abortion in cases of incest. He's too extreme for Texas. We're voting him out. Democrat nominee for Texas Gov., Beto O'Rourke.
Mark Cuban Now Owns a Ghost Town Not Far from Corsicana, Texas
The unique charm of Texas is the multitude of small towns we can pass through on a road trip. Just traveling in East Texas alone will allow us to see many of those blink-and-you'll-miss-it communities. Many of those small communities have had their populations disappear for one reason or the other over time. One such community is not far from Corsicana called Mustang, Texas. This little town has an interesting history and is also owned by Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.
New Mexico facing a long fight after a Texas utility spews sewage into the Rio Grande
It will likely be a while before New Mexico officials know whether an El Paso utility will have to pay up for dumping sewage into the Rio Grande. Procedural rules and a fight over jurisdiction are drawing out the process. The New Mexico Water Quality Commission met on Tuesday to...
10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among the richest in America
Frisco may be the home base of the Dallas Cowboys, the richest team in the NFL, but it’s also home to some of the richest people in the country. A recent ranking from data provider HomeSnacks puts Frisco at No. 3 among the richest big cities in the U.S.
Arkansas New Madrid Fault Line Could Cause Catastrophe Any Time
When you hear the word earthquake, you think of California for sure and even some of those crazy videos of earthquakes in Japan, but could an earthquake happen in Arkansas?. Earthquakes are not something you hear of much in our area. There have been a few in Oklahoma making it one of the most active areas in the country. Now if you haven't seen the effects of an earthquake check out this video of the last earthquake in California in December of 2021.
Stimulus update: $1,800 could hit Texas residents' bank accounts.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus update is coming that more than $1,800 could hit eligible Texas state residents' bank accounts. This payment provides some relief to residents facing one of the major inflation surges seen in the last 40 years.
4 Texas men sentenced for delivering 14kg of cocaine to Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four Texas men were sentenced to prison Tuesday for delivering more than 14 kilograms of cocaine to Charlotte in 2021, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors said Miguel Angel Mares, 35, of Dallas, Texas, David Mondragon, 38, of Houston, Texas, Juan Carlos Mendoza, 40, of Laredo, Texas, […]
3 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in South & Southeast Texas
Two's a company, three's a crowd and that may be true when it comes to love, but when it comes to winning lottery money in the state of Texas, the more the merrier.
Power restored to 1,800 people in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A power outage in College Station affected approximately 1,800 people on Thursday morning. The City of College Station announced on social media that the areas affected were Harvey Mitchell Parkway, Texas Avenue, Rock Prairie Road and Welsh Avenue. Crews were in these areas.
Opinion: Texas Democrats Will Take the Governor's Mansion in November
To politic nerds, election day is like the Super Bowl. For months, sometimes even years, we watch as candidates go toe to toe within their own party, and then outside of it. Trying desperately to convince their constituents that the views that they stand for are best for voters as a whole. They attempt to debate their way through longstanding two-party loyalty, and fundraise theirselves into mass marketing efforts.
O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?
Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke continued his drive across Texas as he plans to travel 5,600 miles over 49 days on his run for Texas governor against Republican Governor Greg Abbott. This past Saturday evening, O’Rourke spoke in Waco to share his similar message with the crowd of 500 people at Da Shack Farmer’s Market on Houston Drive.
Texas DPS to provide over 30 officers to Uvalde school district for added security
UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District is getting an added boost in security from the state after 21 people were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary in May. Gov. Greg Abbott said the Texas Department of Public Safety will provide over 30 law...
86 years ago Arkansas set an all-time record
Summer 2022 has been a hot one, but we haven't seen temperatures nearly as hot as we did 86 years ago today.
WATCH: Mama bobcat and three kittens spotted at Plano golf course
PLANO, Texas — Brian Hughes loves to golf. From the backdoor of his home that sits along the course at Gleneagles Country Club in Plano--he gets to watch the sport every day. Yet--last week--he spotted something a little more wild: a mama bobcat and her three kittens hanging out...
