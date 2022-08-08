Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Dubuque hospital launches ‘Senior Student Promise Program’
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital has partnered with several area colleges and universities to create a program for area students pursuing various degrees and employment in the healthcare industry. The program, which is open to students who are set to graduate in 2022 or 2023, will...
KCRG.com
Guttenberg school to close, students left to find new school
Cedar Rapids woman to be sentenced for role in murder of her uncle. A Linn County judge is set to sentence a woman Tuesday for her role in the murder of her uncle. Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara dives into August fog as well as what a monsoon is, in today's deep dive.
superhits106.com
Motorcyclist Struck In Dubuque
Police said one person was injured Wednesday according to a crash report. 40 year old Marlon Snead, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment. A report states Snead was riding an unregistered motorized bike without any headlights. The accident happened around 9 pm at the intersection of Rhomberg Avenue and Windsor Avenue in Dubuque. Snead entered the intersection and was hit by 31 year old Logan Lyster, of Dubuque, who was turning north onto Windsor from Rhomberg. Snead was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability, operating a non-registered vehicle and having an insufficient number of headlights.
guttenbergpress.com
superhits106.com
Evidence to Move Amid Construction in East Dubuque
Amid ongoing deterioration of East Dubuque’s police station, city officials will begin moving evidence and other records out of the building. The station has been in disrepair for years, and officers have had the option to work out of City Hall since May 2021 after the building was deemed unsafe. However, City Manager Loras Herrig said earlier this summer that because records are stored at the police station, officers found it difficult to constantly go back and forth. But the continued deterioration of the building now has forced the department to prepare to remove records and other materials from the premises. City officials plan to construct a new police station and fire station on vacant lots off Sinsinawa Avenue, with a total estimated cost of $7 million. Construction of the fire station could begin in the spring and be completed by the end of 2023, while the schedule for the police station will depend on when the bidding process begins.
superhits106.com
Official City Administrator Named in Cascade
Cascade’s interim city administrator is making her job with the community a permanent one. Cascade City Council members voted unanimously Wednesday to approve Lisa Kotter as city administrator with a starting salary of $94,600. Kotter has served as interim city administrator since March, following the resignation of Deanna McCusker and of a previous interim administrator who left to take a different job.
Century Old Dubuque Company Continues US Expansion
It’s always cool to watch a local company succeed, especially one that’s roots span back 100 years. This is the case for a lumberyard whose roots have been in Northeast Iowa since the United States President was Theodore Roosevelt in 1904. Spahn & Rose Lumber Co., headquartered in...
nbc15.com
Police: ‘Pretty graphic’ fight at Darlington pool sends teen to emergency room
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a series of clashes Tuesday afternoon at the Darlington’s swimming pool and nearby basketball courts, parents of children who were there at the time may want to talk to them about what they saw, the city’s police department cautioned. “Frankly, it was pretty...
WIFR
Iowa man pleads guilty to meth charges in Jo Daviess County
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Nathan L. Scott of Dubuque, IA, pled guilty on Tuesday, July 26 to possession of methamphetamine, a class 3 felony. During his hearing, Scott was also resentenced on a perjury charge, another class 3 felony. Scott received a total of four years in prison...
“HOLY COW!” Field of Dreams Game Tickets Sell for $30,000.00
Take me out to the ball game. Take me out with the crowd. Buy me some peanuts and cracker jack. I don't care if I never get back. It's a fun song, but you may need to stop at the bank on your way to the ballpark. Snagging a ticket...
guttenbergpress.com
Collection reflects farming history
Rowland Jones, of rural Monona, has the area’s largest collection of model tractors, farm machinery and other agricultural toys. He has been officially collecting since 1978. “Everybody wants to know how many I have,” Rowland said. “I do not know. I’ve never counted them.”
nbc15.com
Two hospitalized after head-on collision in Grant County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two drivers were sent to the hospital on Friday after one of the drivers fell asleep on CTY U in Beetown Township, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said. According to officials, around 11:45 a.m. a 58-year-old woman was going westbound on CTY U near Rattlesnake...
KIMT
Nashua man dead after motorcycle crash in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A Nashua has died following a motorcycle crash on Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s office said Cole Diesburg, 26, of Nashua, died in the crash on Old Stage Rd. Authorities said a caller attempted CPR but the man died at the scene. The crash happened at...
Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident
It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
iheart.com
One Dead in Winneshiek County Motorcycle Crash
(Decorah, IA) -- The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office says a Nashua man is dead after a motorcycle crash. Investigators say the crash happened around 8am Wednesday. The Sheriff's Office says a call came in from someone who had some across crash along Old Stage Road near Winnmakee Road. When first responders arrived, they found 26 year-old Cole Diesburg at the scene, where we was pronounced dead.
x1071.com
Two Vehicle Crash, Fire and Severe Injuries in Grant County
The Grant County Sheriff’s department is reporting a two vehicle crash with injuries Friday on County Highway U in Beetown Township. Around 11:45am, 58 year old Lori Williams of Huston, Minnesota was traveling west on County Highway U. Williams fell asleep and drifted across the center line. At the same time, 48 year old Todd Kerkenbush of Dubuque was traveling east on County Highway U in his company’s work truck. Kerkenbush tried to swerve out of the way of Williams’ vehicle but was unable to. The vehicles collided and Kerkenbush’s truck careened into the south ditch. Williams’ vehicle went into the north ditch. Kerkenbush’s truck started on fire and Kerkenbush was able to free himself from the vehicle before it was fully engulfed in flames. Both Kerkenbush and Williams had severe injuries and were both taken to Grant Regional Health Center. The truck was burnt to its frame and Williams’ vehicle had heavy front end damage. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Bloomington Fire Department, Bloomington JAWS, Cassville EMS, and Lancaster EMS. Williams was cited for Inattentive Driving.
superhits106.com
Dubuque-headquartered lumber company buying Georgia business
Spahn & Rose Lumber Company, a Dubuque lumber and building materials distributor announced that it’s purchasing Still Lumber Company, based in Georgia. According to a press release, Still Lumber’s customers include contractors, builders, remodelers, homeowners and Georgia film and TV studios. The acquisition marks Spahn & Rose’s second recent major addition of a Georgia-based business after they purchased Metro Building Products in 2021. Spahn & Rose also bought Dunn Lumber, in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin in 2019 and Moeller & Walter Lumber, in Reinbeck, Iowa, in 2020.
superhits106.com
Dubuque Police Arrest Man For Domestic Assault Abuse
Dubuque police arrested 62 year old Dwight Johnson Saturday just after 5am at Days Inn on Dodge Street in Dubuque on charges of domestic abuse assault and domestic abuse assault-impeding air/blood flow. A report says Johnson assaulted 47 year old Lakisha Coleman.
superhits106.com
No Field of Dreams Game Next Year in Dyersville
There will be no “Field of Dreams” game in Dyersville in 2023, due to the construction planned at movie site. The construction planned will create over a dozen ballfields on the movie site, which will host both baseball and softball teams. Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and part-owner of the movie site, Frank Thomas, says the start of $80 million worth of investment at the Field of Dreams will kick off around September 1st. Thomas stated they plan on putting in 9 baseball fields and 5 little league softball fields at the site. Thomas also said officials involved with a project to build a permanent stadium at the site will meet next week to discuss a timeline for that facility. Major League Baseball plans to come back in 2024.
weareiowa.com
Who sang the national anthem at the Field of Dreams game?
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Before the first pitch was thrown at the Field of Dreams game Thursday night, Jessie James Decker took to the iconic diamond to honor the stars and stripes. Over the course of her music career, she's released 3 albums and 5 EPs, garnering modest sales. Her...
