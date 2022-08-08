Read full article on original website
Prosecutors upgrade charges in teen’s ‘hateful’ beating over gender identity; detectives search for 2 suspects
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Misdemeanor charges have been upgraded to felonies against two of at least three teenagers seen on video brutally attacking an LGBTQ teen at a neighborhood park in Pompano Beach, Local 10 News learned Friday. The teens, aged 15 and 16, are charged with battery and...
1 of 4 suspects in XXXTentacion’s murder accepts plea deal to testify
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County murder suspect accepted a deal to testify against his three co-defendants in the 2018 murder of Jahseh Onfroy, better known as 20-year-old rapper XXXTentacion. Robert Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm on Friday — instead of first-degree...
Teenage rape suspect allegedly ‘ripped out tooth’ of previous victim as ‘trophy,’ prosecutors say
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A rape suspect who turned 15 earlier this month is now being charged as an adult in the case, jail records show. Terry Berger Smith, who turned 15 on Aug. 1, was booked into the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach on Thursday. He is...
Deputies: Broward suspect leaves behind trail of evidence
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said a suspect left behind a trail of evidence that made it easier for them to find him. Detectives arrested Kevin Raglin on Thursday after the residents of an Oakland Park community at Northeast 43 Street and First Terrace reported oil was leaking from a dumpster and into a storm drain.
2 injured during shooting in Davie, police say
DAVIE, Fla. – Police officers found two injured after a shooting on Friday night in Davie. According to Detective Peter Patton, police officers responded to a home along Southwest 58 Terrace near 36 Court and detained a suspect the victims identified. Patton, a spokesman for the Davie Police Department,...
Police: Miami woman arrested after punching daughter, kicking cop
MIAMI – A Miami woman is facing charges of child abuse and resisting an officer with violence after police say she punched her 13-year-old daughter twice in the face and kicked a police officer Thursday evening. According to an arrest form, officers responded to the Allapattah home of 36-year-old...
Police search for brazen Hollywood car burglars that followed victim from bank
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for some bold car burglars. According to Hollywood police, officers responded to a Publix Supermarket at 1700 Sheridan Street at approximately 3:22 p.m. on Aug. 2. After reviewing surveillance video, police officers determined the suspects followed the victim from a...
Watch: Miami police sergeant punches parking machine in drunken rage
MIAMI – Surveillance video from inside of a Brickell hotel showed the moment a Miami police sergeant caused more than $1,400 worth of damage to an automated parking machine in a drunken moment of rage while off-duty. Another piece of video, from the same night in August 2021, shows...
Police: Man arrested for beating dog to death in Broward
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police officers arrested a 28-year-old man on Thursday after he was accused of beating up Jack, an 8-month-old American pit bull terrier, to death in Broward County. Daniel Lamont Gray, Jr., punched, kicked, and slammed Jack on Wednesday in Pembroke Pines, according to Officer Amanda...
Man charged in fatal Tamarac stabbing
TAMARAC, Fla. – Deputies arrested a man accused of committing a fatal stabbing in Tamarac Tuesday afternoon. Keenan Whyte, 27, now faces a charge of premeditated murder. Deputies have not publicly released a suspected motive. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to the 6300 block of...
Suspect extradited to Miami following fiery crash in North Bay Village that killed mother, daughters
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. – A 24-year-old man who was arrested last month in North Carolina following a fatal crash that happened in North Bay Village was extradited to Miami Thursday. Julius Bernstein faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident, criminal mischief, resisting an officer with violence,...
Ex-Hollywood cop’s battery trial to continue in two weeks after unexpected setbacks
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The battery trial for a former Hollywood police officer who is accused of hitting a handcuffed suspect resumed Wednesday. The trial was supposed to only last a few days, but now into its third week, it will continue in exactly two weeks following the latest hearing.
Model’s defense attorney says ‘victim’ killed ‘abuser’ in Miami apartment
MIAMI – After prosecutors announced a murder charge against the model who stabbed her boyfriend in a Miami apartment, her attorney reiterated on Thursday that she did so in self-defense. Frank Prieto, a Coral Gables defense attorney, is representing Courtney Clenney, who is better known as Courtney Tailor on...
Burglar steals $4,000 in tools preventing Hollywood man from going to work
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Stephen Homer said he watched his whole livelihood going down the drain. A burglar stole from his truck near the intersection of Park Street and North 64 Avenue in Hollywood. “Everything I worked for, everything I built these last few years was gone,” Homer said adding...
Miami-Dade police narcotics officer, K-9 involved in Turnpike crash
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police narcotics officer and his K-9 partner were treated for injuries after they were involved in a crash on Wednesday on Florida’s Turnpike. “He’s resting with his family and his law enforcement family, and we’re just very thankful right now,” Miami-Dade Police...
Hit-and-run driver injures 2-year-old boy in Broward, grandfather says
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A grandfather said detectives and deputies were searching for the hit-and-run driver who injured his two-year-old grandson on Thursday evening in Broward County. According to Gerdy St. Louis, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an area near the intersection of Northwest...
Video shows duo’s fail while trying to steal from Broward sports card store
COOPER CITY, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a duo’s early Friday morning attempt to break into a sports card store in Broward County failed. The two persistent vandals struck the store’s impact-resistant windows with sledgehammers about 30 times — but the glass held up. “Thank God...
Arrests made in second beating of Broward LGBTQ teen
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward County deputies arrested two teenagers seen on video brutally attacking an LGBTQ teen at a neighborhood park, officials said Wednesday. It’s unclear if a third teenager seen on the video will face charges. It’s the second time 14-year-old Chad Sanford, who no longer...
Stolen puppy returned to South Florida pet store, thief still on loose, sheriff says
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities say they’ve located a Pekingese-Maltese puppy stolen from a South Florida pet store last month, but they’ve yet to find the woman accused of stealing the dog. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, a woman wearing a face mask...
Video shows social media model striking boyfriend repeatedly a month before his murder
MIAMI – A South Florida social media model has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of her boyfriend. Courtney Clenney, 26, was arrested Wednesday in Hawaii and is expected to be extradited to South Florida soon. She’s charged in the death of 27-year-old Christian Obumseli. He...
