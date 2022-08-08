ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Click10.com

1 of 4 suspects in XXXTentacion’s murder accepts plea deal to testify

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County murder suspect accepted a deal to testify against his three co-defendants in the 2018 murder of Jahseh Onfroy, better known as 20-year-old rapper XXXTentacion. Robert Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm on Friday — instead of first-degree...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Deputies: Broward suspect leaves behind trail of evidence

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said a suspect left behind a trail of evidence that made it easier for them to find him. Detectives arrested Kevin Raglin on Thursday after the residents of an Oakland Park community at Northeast 43 Street and First Terrace reported oil was leaking from a dumpster and into a storm drain.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

2 injured during shooting in Davie, police say

DAVIE, Fla. – Police officers found two injured after a shooting on Friday night in Davie. According to Detective Peter Patton, police officers responded to a home along Southwest 58 Terrace near 36 Court and detained a suspect the victims identified. Patton, a spokesman for the Davie Police Department,...
DAVIE, FL
Click10.com

Police: Miami woman arrested after punching daughter, kicking cop

MIAMI – A Miami woman is facing charges of child abuse and resisting an officer with violence after police say she punched her 13-year-old daughter twice in the face and kicked a police officer Thursday evening. According to an arrest form, officers responded to the Allapattah home of 36-year-old...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police search for brazen Hollywood car burglars that followed victim from bank

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for some bold car burglars. According to Hollywood police, officers responded to a Publix Supermarket at 1700 Sheridan Street at approximately 3:22 p.m. on Aug. 2. After reviewing surveillance video, police officers determined the suspects followed the victim from a...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Watch: Miami police sergeant punches parking machine in drunken rage

MIAMI – Surveillance video from inside of a Brickell hotel showed the moment a Miami police sergeant caused more than $1,400 worth of damage to an automated parking machine in a drunken moment of rage while off-duty. Another piece of video, from the same night in August 2021, shows...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man arrested for beating dog to death in Broward

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police officers arrested a 28-year-old man on Thursday after he was accused of beating up Jack, an 8-month-old American pit bull terrier, to death in Broward County. Daniel Lamont Gray, Jr., punched, kicked, and slammed Jack on Wednesday in Pembroke Pines, according to Officer Amanda...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

Man charged in fatal Tamarac stabbing

TAMARAC, Fla. – Deputies arrested a man accused of committing a fatal stabbing in Tamarac Tuesday afternoon. Keenan Whyte, 27, now faces a charge of premeditated murder. Deputies have not publicly released a suspected motive. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to the 6300 block of...
TAMARAC, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click10.com

Miami-Dade police narcotics officer, K-9 involved in Turnpike crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police narcotics officer and his K-9 partner were treated for injuries after they were involved in a crash on Wednesday on Florida’s Turnpike. “He’s resting with his family and his law enforcement family, and we’re just very thankful right now,” Miami-Dade Police...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Hit-and-run driver injures 2-year-old boy in Broward, grandfather says

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A grandfather said detectives and deputies were searching for the hit-and-run driver who injured his two-year-old grandson on Thursday evening in Broward County. According to Gerdy St. Louis, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an area near the intersection of Northwest...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Click10.com

Arrests made in second beating of Broward LGBTQ teen

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward County deputies arrested two teenagers seen on video brutally attacking an LGBTQ teen at a neighborhood park, officials said Wednesday. It’s unclear if a third teenager seen on the video will face charges. It’s the second time 14-year-old Chad Sanford, who no longer...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL

