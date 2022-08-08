Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Driver sought in Mineral Point hit-and-run crash
MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Officials in Iowa County are searching for a driver in a hit-and-run crash in Mineral Point overnight. The crash happened at the Quality Inn in Mineral Point between 6 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. The driver was believed to be driving a white 2015-2020...
KWQC
Police: Man arrested for holding a woman against her will
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Wednesday after police say he held a woman against her will with a knife to her throat. Devan A Barger, 22, is charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; intimidation with a dangerous weapon- injure/provoke fear, a Class C felony; false imprisonment, a serious misdemeanor; and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.
KWQC
Clinton man pleads guilty to stabbing 2 men in 2021
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man charged with stabbing two people in August 2021 pleaded guilty Thursday. Clinton County court records show Jacob Derek Seitz, 40, pleaded guilty to two counts of willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison. In exchange...
KWQC
Clinton teen charged as adult in fatal shooting wants case transferred to juvenile court
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton teen charged as an adult in the shooting death of a man in July is asking a judge to transfer his case to juvenile court. Mary Wolfe, the attorney for Kyler Jay Andresen, 17, filed the motion Aug. 1 in Clinton County District Court.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
superhits106.com
Motorcyclist Struck In Dubuque
Police said one person was injured Wednesday according to a crash report. 40 year old Marlon Snead, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment. A report states Snead was riding an unregistered motorized bike without any headlights. The accident happened around 9 pm at the intersection of Rhomberg Avenue and Windsor Avenue in Dubuque. Snead entered the intersection and was hit by 31 year old Logan Lyster, of Dubuque, who was turning north onto Windsor from Rhomberg. Snead was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability, operating a non-registered vehicle and having an insufficient number of headlights.
superhits106.com
Crime Lab Employee Testifies In Dubuque Man’s Murder Trial
The third day of testimony is underway in a trial of a man accused of killing a woman in Dubuque. 61 year old Mark Fishler of Dubuque is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 80 year old Berniece Williamson of Dubuque in July 2021. Called to the witness stand was Tara Scott, who works in the DNA casework section of the state of Iowa’s crime lab. Scott reviewed some of the items the state lab tested for DNA. A metal pipe found in Williamson’s garage tested positive for Williamson’s blood. Some jeans and a shirt of Fishler’s were also tested, but did not come back positive for the presence of blood.
ourquadcities.com
IA man sentenced for meth, perjury charges
A Dubuque man was sentenced for methamphetamine and perjury charges. Nathan L. Scott pled guilty July 26 as part of a plea agreement to possession of methamphetamine, which are both Class 3 felonies. As a result of his plea of guilty, Scott was sentenced to 2 ½ years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on the perjury charge and two years on the methamphetamine charge. The sentences will be followed with up to 12 months of mandatory supervised release, formerly known as parole.
superhits106.com
Testimony Continues In Fishler Murder Trial
The second day of testimony is underway in a trial of a man accused of killing a woman in Dubuque. 61 year old Mark Fishler of Dubuque is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 80 year old Berniece Williamson of Dubuque in July 2021. The state called Wes Merfeld from Key City Recycling as a witness. Merfeld said he saw Fishler discard his shows at the recycling center on July 14, 2021. He said it was odd and that Fishler seemed “fidgety and awkward” the day he left his shoes behind. Reports say the shoes were found to have red droplets, consistent with blood on them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
Police: ‘Pretty graphic’ fight at Darlington pool sends teen to emergency room
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a series of clashes Tuesday afternoon at the Darlington’s swimming pool and nearby basketball courts, parents of children who were there at the time may want to talk to them about what they saw, the city’s police department cautioned. “Frankly, it was pretty...
superhits106.com
Dubuque Police Arrest Man For Domestic Assault Abuse
Dubuque police arrested 62 year old Dwight Johnson Saturday just after 5am at Days Inn on Dodge Street in Dubuque on charges of domestic abuse assault and domestic abuse assault-impeding air/blood flow. A report says Johnson assaulted 47 year old Lakisha Coleman.
x1071.com
Two Vehicle Crash, Fire and Severe Injuries in Grant County
The Grant County Sheriff’s department is reporting a two vehicle crash with injuries Friday on County Highway U in Beetown Township. Around 11:45am, 58 year old Lori Williams of Huston, Minnesota was traveling west on County Highway U. Williams fell asleep and drifted across the center line. At the same time, 48 year old Todd Kerkenbush of Dubuque was traveling east on County Highway U in his company’s work truck. Kerkenbush tried to swerve out of the way of Williams’ vehicle but was unable to. The vehicles collided and Kerkenbush’s truck careened into the south ditch. Williams’ vehicle went into the north ditch. Kerkenbush’s truck started on fire and Kerkenbush was able to free himself from the vehicle before it was fully engulfed in flames. Both Kerkenbush and Williams had severe injuries and were both taken to Grant Regional Health Center. The truck was burnt to its frame and Williams’ vehicle had heavy front end damage. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Bloomington Fire Department, Bloomington JAWS, Cassville EMS, and Lancaster EMS. Williams was cited for Inattentive Driving.
Clintion, IA police ask for help in search for gas station robbery suspect
CLINTON, Iowa — Police in Clinton, Iowa are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery at a Shell Express gas station. According to a Facebook post from the Clinton Police Department, police are investigating a robbery that took place at the Shell Express location at 500 N 2nd Street on Monday, Aug. 8 at about 5:25 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man sentenced to prison for possession
Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf announced that on August 9, James S. Jameson pled guilty as part of a plea agreement to Possession of a Controlled Substance under 15 grams (Cocaine), which is a Class 4 Felony. Jameson was sentenced by Judge John Hay to 18 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections, […]
nbc15.com
Two hospitalized after head-on collision in Grant County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two drivers were sent to the hospital on Friday after one of the drivers fell asleep on CTY U in Beetown Township, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said. According to officials, around 11:45 a.m. a 58-year-old woman was going westbound on CTY U near Rattlesnake...
Police identify 2 critically injured in rollover crash on Highway 61
A 14 and 22-year-old are hospitalized with critical injuries after a rollover crash Friday afternoon, Aug. 5 on U.S. Highway 61 in Eldridge. The Scott Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call at about 2 p.m. Friday regarding a crash on Highway 61 in the area of Mile Marker 124.5 in Eldridge, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
superhits106.com
Evidence to Move Amid Construction in East Dubuque
Amid ongoing deterioration of East Dubuque’s police station, city officials will begin moving evidence and other records out of the building. The station has been in disrepair for years, and officers have had the option to work out of City Hall since May 2021 after the building was deemed unsafe. However, City Manager Loras Herrig said earlier this summer that because records are stored at the police station, officers found it difficult to constantly go back and forth. But the continued deterioration of the building now has forced the department to prepare to remove records and other materials from the premises. City officials plan to construct a new police station and fire station on vacant lots off Sinsinawa Avenue, with a total estimated cost of $7 million. Construction of the fire station could begin in the spring and be completed by the end of 2023, while the schedule for the police station will depend on when the bidding process begins.
KBUR
23-year-old arrested in Chicago area after threat of terrorism in Dubuque
Dubuque, IA- Dubuque Police say a former Clarke University student has been arrested after making a threat that prompted the closure of Clarke’s Dubuque campus Monday. Radio Iowa reports that Just before 8 a.m., Clarke University announced the campus was closed due to an active social media threat. Police...
superhits106.com
Asbury Road and Northwest Arterial Intersection Now Open
Some good news regarding the Northwest Arterial State of Good Repair Project. The Asbury Road and Northwest Arterial intersection is now open to eastbound and westbound traffic. According to the City of Dubuque Engineering Department, northbound and southbound traffic on the Northwest Arterial is expected to remain head-to-head in the southbound lanes through approximately August 31st. After the intersection work is completed, the repaving of the southbound lanes of the Northwest Arterial from U.S. Highway 20 to John F. Kennedy Road will begin. To maintain traffic flow through the corridor as much as possible, the contractor is required to conduct all work on the southbound lanes at night between 7pm and 7am. There will be lane shifts to accommodate construction. The estimated completion date of the southbound lane repaving is November 15th.
nbc15.com
Police warn of suspicious activity in Green County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green County Sheriff’s Office said they have recently received complaints of suspicious activity at night. Officials said complaints of trespassing and other suspicious activities have been concentrated in the Decatur Township and surrounding areas. According to the Green County Sheriff’s Office, vehicles were rifled...
'It's our river' | Former Princeton city council member speaks out against train merger
PRINCETON, Iowa — Former Princeton, Iowa City Council member, Ann Geiger is no stranger to the riverfront. "I was a former city of Princeton council person for two and a half terms. I helped start the park board and the tree committee. I have written grants for this community, and I previously worked for the city of Davenport in community and economic development for 17 years."
Comments / 0